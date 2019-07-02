Fagron : Waterland and Baltisse announce private placement of shares in Fagron

Regulated information - Inside information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 2 July 2019 - 16:45 CEST

Waterland and Baltisse announce private placement of shares in Fagron

Fagron NV ('Fagron') has been informed that WPEF VI Holdco III BE B.V. (referred to as 'Selling Shareholder'), jointly owned by Waterland Private Equity Fund VI C.V. and Baltisse NV, intend to sell, through a private placement, up to approximately 7.2 million existing ordinary shares (the 'Shares') held by it in Fagron. This represents approximately 10% of Fagron's current outstanding capital and corresponds to approximately 33% of the stake that the Selling Shareholder currently holds in Fagron. The private placement will be conducted by means of an accelerated bookbuilding. The Shares will be offered to institutional investors inside and outside Belgium, and to qualified institutional buyers in the United States in reliance on Rule 144A.

Until the results of the private placement are announced, trading of the Fagron's shares on the regulated markets of Euronext Brussels and Amsterdam will be suspended.

The Selling Shareholder has agreed to a lock-up of 90 calendar days for all Fagron shares not sold in the private placement, subject to customary carve-outs.

Books open with immediate effect and may close on short notice.

The results of the private placement will be announced shortly after completion of the bookbuilding process and settlement is expected to occur two business days after announcement of the private placement results.

Belfius NV/SA, in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux S.A., Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG and Kempen & Co N.V. will act as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the placement.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

For more information

Constantijn van Rietschoten

Chief Communications Officer

Tel. +31 6 53 69 15 85

constantijn.van.rietschoten@fagron.com

