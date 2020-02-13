Fagron N : Presentation 2019 results.pdf

Fagron 2019 Full-Year Results
Rafael Padilla, CEO
Karin de Jong, CFO
Rotterdam, 13 February 2020
|
Rafael Padilla
|
Karin de Jong
|
Constantijn van Rietschoten
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
Chief Communications Officer
|
Started in 2002
|
Started in 2008
|
Started in 2008
7 February 2019 - What would happen in 2019?
Summary & Outlook 2019
✓ New Brand Identity & Purpose
✓ Turnover growth driven by all areas ✓ Growth acceleration in H2-2018
✓ Focus remains on:
✓ strong organic growth, and
✓ targeted acquisitions
✓ Strategic focus on innovation and quality improves competitive advantage
✓ Dividend proposal of € 0.12 p/s
✓ Further growth of turnover and profitability expected in 2019
2019 Highlights - Financial
|
Turnover
|
€ 534.7m
|
+13.4%
|
|
|
|
REBITDA
|
€ 117.0m
|
+9.9%
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
€ 113.7m
|
+13.2%
|
|
|
|
Net profit*
|
€ 55.7m
|
+30.3%
|
|
|
|
Operational cash flow
|
€ 98.8m
|
+34.8%
|
|
|
|
Dividend proposal
|
€ 0.15
|
+25.0%
* Net profit from continued operations
2019 Operational Highlights - Launch New Brand Identity and Purpose
Together we create the future of personalized medicine⚫
2019 Operational Highlights - Successful Start of Fagron Genomics
Successful start of Fagron Genomics
-
Launch of several DNA-tests
-
-
TrichoTest®
-
TeloTest®
-
NutriGen®
-
8,200 DNA-tests sold
2019 Operational Highlights - Construction Repackaging Facility in Poland
Construction Repackaging Facility in Poland
-
5,000 m2 facility; operational in H2-2020
-
Investment of € 8m
-
€ 2m structuralmargin improvement as of 2021
2019 Operational Highlights - Disciplined Acquisition Strategy
Dr. Kulich Pharma
#2 in B&E
Cedrosa
First step in
Mexico
Levviale
B&E - focus on excipients
Apace
Packaging materials for compounding
Ortofarma
2019 Operational Highlights - New Sustainable Credit Facility
New sustainable credit facility of € 375m
-
Improved terms and flexibility
-
Sustainability Linked Loan
-
Fagron aims to reduce greenhouse emissions in six years by approximately 30%
-
Linked to the variable remuneration of management as from 2020
2019 Operational Highlights - Legacy Issues
Legacy Issues - Finalized
-
Settlement with US DoJ
-
Settlement with former owner Anazao
-
Divestment of HL Technology
2020 - Acquisition of Gako (Germany)
Acquisition of Gako
-
Leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of mixing equipment for compounding dermatological formulations
-
2019 turnover of € 4.5m
-
2019 EBITDA-margin of ~15%
2020 - Partnership with Azelis in Australia
Partnership with Azelis
-
Appointment of Azelis as exclusive distributor in Australia and New Zealand
Turnover Development
Excluding HL Technology
550
25.6528.5
|
500
|
|
|
18.7
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
450
|
464.5
|
5.2
|
10.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
350
300
250
Fagron Europe
|
(x € 1,000)
|
2019
|
2018
|
∆
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover
|
257,001
|
250,086
|
+2.8%
|
|
|
|
|
REBITDA
|
67,133
|
66,708
|
+0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
REBITDA margin
|
26.1%
|
26.7%
|
|
|
|
|
-
Organic turnover growth of 1.9% (+2.1% CER*)
-
-
Growth rate at Dutch GMP-compounding facility flattens in Q4-19
-
Strong start of Fagron Genomics (8,200 tests sold)
-
Integration of Dr. Kulich in Czech Republic started
-
REBITDA margin decreases by 60bps to 26.1%
* Deviation of 2.7% guidance
Fagron Latin America
|
(x € 1,000)
|
2019
|
2018
|
∆
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover
|
125,552
|
100,930
|
+24.4%
|
|
|
|
|
REBITDA
|
25,351
|
21,032
|
+20.5%
|
|
|
|
|
REBITDA margin
|
20.2%
|
20.8%
|
|
|
|
|
-
Organic turnover growth of 7.7% (+10.4% CER)
-
-
Decrease (in %) of Brands fully caused by acquisitions in 2019
-
First Academies held in Mexico
-
Strong growth of 19.0% CER in Colombia
-
Integration of Cedrosa, Levviale, Apace and Ortofarma started
-
REBITDA margin decreases by 60bps to 20.2% due to lower contribution from acquisitions
Fagron North America
|
(x € 1,000)
|
2019
|
2018
|
∆
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover
|
145,910
|
113,488
|
+28.6%
|
|
|
|
|
REBITDA
|
23,534
|
17,754
|
+32.6%
|
|
|
|
|
REBITDA margin
|
16.1%
|
15.6%
|
|
|
|
|
-
Organic turnover growth of 22.7% (+16.5% CER)
-
-
FSS: +35.8% (+28.7% CER)
-
-
Change in services to large customers limits growth but increases profitability
-
On-trackto reach target by 2022 at the latest
-
Anazao: +12.9% (+7.0% CER)
-
-
Further focus in product offer (stopped with hot nuclear)
-
Brands & Essentials: +40.6% (+33.2% CER)
-
-
Intensive collaboration between Humco and Fagron
-
REBITDA margin increases by 50bps y-o-y
-
Margin increases from 14.0% in H1 to 18.1% in H2
Financial Review - Turnover
|
(x € 1,000)
|
2019
|
2018
|
∆
|
|
|
|
|
Fagron
|
528,462
|
464,504
|
+13.8%
|
|
|
|
|
HL Technology
|
6,233
|
7,174
|
-13.1%
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
534,695
|
471,679
|
+13.4%
|
|
|
|
-
Organic turnover growth of 8.3% (+7.5% CER)
-
HL Technology divested in Q4-2019 - deconsolidated as from 1 October 2019
Financial Review
|
Gross Margin
|
|
Operating costs
|
|
REBITDA
|
+10.8% to € 322.0m
|
|
+11.2% to € 205.0m
|
|
+9.9% to € 117.0m
|
FY-19: 60.2% (-140bps)
|
|
due to acquisitions in 2018
|
|
H2: +13.4% to € 61.4m
|
|
|
(Humco) and 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Review
|
Non-recurrent result
|
EBITDA
|
DA
|
-€ 3.3m
|
+13.2% to € 113.7m
|
+11.1% to € 29.3m
|
Consists of settlement with former
|
H2: +12.7% to € 59.5m
|
|
owner Anazao, dismissal costs
|
|
and acquisition costs
Financial Review
|
Financial result
|
Taxes
|
Net profit
|
Improved by 26.5% to -€ 14.5m
|
Effective tax rate of 20.3%
|
+30.3% to € 55.7m
|
|
Effective cash tax rate of 22.5%
|
Recurrent net profit
+18.6% to € 58.1m
2020 Expectations
-
Further growth in turnover and profitability
-
Turnover growth driven by:
-
-
organic growth
-
disciplined acquisition strategy
-
Global roll-out of Fagron Genomics
-
Strong R&D-pipeline will further drive growth of Brands
-
Enter into partnerships in new geographical markets
Disclaimer
Fagron NV published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 09:30:07 UTC