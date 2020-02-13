Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Fagron N.V.    FAGR   BE0003874915

FAGRON N.V.

(FAGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/13 04:53:23 am
22.07 EUR   -4.46%
04:31aFAGRON N : Presentation 2019 results.pdf
PU
01:01aFAGRON N : realises turnover growth of 13.4%; REBITDA increases to  117.0 million
AQ
2019FAGRON N : - Disclosure of received notifications
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fagron N : Presentation 2019 results.pdf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 04:31am EST

Fagron 2019 Full-Year Results

Rafael Padilla, CEO

Karin de Jong, CFO

Rotterdam, 13 February 2020

Together we create the future of personalized medicine

Fagron Team

Rafael Padilla

Karin de Jong

Constantijn van Rietschoten

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Communications Officer

Started in 2002

Started in 2008

Started in 2008

7 February 2019 - What would happen in 2019?

Summary & Outlook 2019

New Brand Identity & Purpose

Turnover growth driven by all areas Growth acceleration in H2-2018

Focus remains on:

strong organic growth, and

targeted acquisitions

Strategic focus on innovation and quality improves competitive advantage

Dividend proposal of € 0.12 p/s

Further growth of turnover and profitability expected in 2019

2019 Highlights - Financial

Turnover

€ 534.7m

+13.4%

REBITDA

€ 117.0m

+9.9%

EBITDA

€ 113.7m

+13.2%

Net profit*

€ 55.7m

+30.3%

Operational cash flow

€ 98.8m

+34.8%

Dividend proposal

€ 0.15

+25.0%

* Net profit from continued operations

2019 Operational Highlights - Launch New Brand Identity and Purpose

Together we create the future of personalized medicine

2019 Operational Highlights - Successful Start of Fagron Genomics

Successful start of Fagron Genomics

  • Launch of several DNA-tests
    • TrichoTest®
    • TeloTest®
    • NutriGen®
  • 8,200 DNA-tests sold

2019 Operational Highlights - Construction Repackaging Facility in Poland

Construction Repackaging Facility in Poland

  • 5,000 m2 facility; operational in H2-2020
  • Investment of € 8m
  • € 2m structuralmargin improvement as of 2021

2019 Operational Highlights - Disciplined Acquisition Strategy

Dr. Kulich Pharma

#2 in B&E

Cedrosa

First step in

Mexico

Levviale

B&E - focus on excipients

Apace

Packaging materials for compounding

Ortofarma

Analytical R&D-lab

2019 Operational Highlights - New Sustainable Credit Facility

New sustainable credit facility of € 375m

  • Improved terms and flexibility
  • Sustainability Linked Loan
  • Fagron aims to reduce greenhouse emissions in six years by approximately 30%
  • Linked to the variable remuneration of management as from 2020

2019 Operational Highlights - Legacy Issues

Legacy Issues - Finalized

  • Settlement with US DoJ
  • Settlement with former owner Anazao
  • Divestment of HL Technology

2020 - Acquisition of Gako (Germany)

Acquisition of Gako

  • Leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of mixing equipment for compounding dermatological formulations
  • 2019 turnover of € 4.5m
  • 2019 EBITDA-margin of ~15%

2020 - Partnership with Azelis in Australia

Partnership with Azelis

  • Appointment of Azelis as exclusive distributor in Australia and New Zealand

2019

Results

per

Segment

Turnover Development

Excluding HL Technology

550

25.6528.5

500

18.7

4.0

450

464.5

5.2

10.5

400

350

300

250

Fagron Europe

(x € 1,000)

2019

2018

Turnover

257,001

250,086

+2.8%

REBITDA

67,133

66,708

+0.6%

REBITDA margin

26.1%

26.7%

  • Organic turnover growth of 1.9% (+2.1% CER*)
    • Growth rate at Dutch GMP-compounding facility flattens in Q4-19
    • Strong start of Fagron Genomics (8,200 tests sold)
  • Integration of Dr. Kulich in Czech Republic started
  • REBITDA margin decreases by 60bps to 26.1%

* Deviation of 2.7% guidance

Fagron Latin America

(x € 1,000)

2019

2018

Turnover

125,552

100,930

+24.4%

REBITDA

25,351

21,032

+20.5%

REBITDA margin

20.2%

20.8%

  • Organic turnover growth of 7.7% (+10.4% CER)
    • Decrease (in %) of Brands fully caused by acquisitions in 2019
    • First Academies held in Mexico
    • Strong growth of 19.0% CER in Colombia
  • Integration of Cedrosa, Levviale, Apace and Ortofarma started
  • REBITDA margin decreases by 60bps to 20.2% due to lower contribution from acquisitions

Fagron North America

(x € 1,000)

2019

2018

Turnover

145,910

113,488

+28.6%

REBITDA

23,534

17,754

+32.6%

REBITDA margin

16.1%

15.6%

  • Organic turnover growth of 22.7% (+16.5% CER)
    • FSS: +35.8% (+28.7% CER)
      • Change in services to large customers limits growth but increases profitability
      • On-trackto reach target by 2022 at the latest
    • Anazao: +12.9% (+7.0% CER)
      • Further focus in product offer (stopped with hot nuclear)
    • Brands & Essentials: +40.6% (+33.2% CER)
      • Intensive collaboration between Humco and Fagron
  • REBITDA margin increases by 50bps y-o-y
  • Margin increases from 14.0% in H1 to 18.1% in H2

2019

Financials

Financial Review - Turnover

(x € 1,000)

2019

2018

Fagron

528,462

464,504

+13.8%

HL Technology

6,233

7,174

-13.1%

Total

534,695

471,679

+13.4%

  • Organic turnover growth of 8.3% (+7.5% CER)
  • HL Technology divested in Q4-2019 - deconsolidated as from 1 October 2019

Financial Review

Gross Margin

Operating costs

REBITDA

+10.8% to € 322.0m

+11.2% to € 205.0m

+9.9% to € 117.0m

FY-19: 60.2% (-140bps)

due to acquisitions in 2018

H2: +13.4% to € 61.4m

(Humco) and 2019

Financial Review

Non-recurrent result

EBITDA

DA

-€ 3.3m

+13.2% to € 113.7m

+11.1% to € 29.3m

Consists of settlement with former

H2: +12.7% to € 59.5m

owner Anazao, dismissal costs

and acquisition costs

Financial Review

Financial result

Taxes

Net profit

Improved by 26.5% to -€ 14.5m

Effective tax rate of 20.3%

+30.3% to € 55.7m

Effective cash tax rate of 22.5%

Recurrent net profit

+18.6% to € 58.1m

2020 Expectations

  • Further growth in turnover and profitability
  • Turnover growth driven by:
    • organic growth
    • disciplined acquisition strategy
  • Global roll-out of Fagron Genomics
  • Strong R&D-pipeline will further drive growth of Brands
  • Enter into partnerships in new geographical markets

Disclaimer

Fagron NV published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 09:30:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FAGRON N.V.
04:31aFAGRON N : Presentation 2019 results.pdf
PU
01:01aFAGRON N : realises turnover growth of 13.4%; REBITDA increases to  117.0 milli..
AQ
2019FAGRON N : - Disclosure of received notifications
AQ
2019FAGRON N : Disclosure of received notifications
PU
2019FAGRON N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
2019FAGRON N : Rob ten Hoedt non-executive director of Fagron
AQ
2019FAGRON N : - Disclosure of received notifications
AQ
2019FAGRON N : Disclosure of received notifications
AQ
2019FAGRON N : Rob ten Hoedt non-executive director of Fagron
AQ
2019FAGRON N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 539 M
EBIT 2019 86,0 M
Net income 2019 52,0 M
Debt 2019 259 M
Yield 2019 0,61%
P/E ratio 2019 33,3x
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,57x
EV / Sales2020 3,08x
Capitalization 1 665 M
Chart FAGRON N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fagron N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAGRON N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 19,38  €
Last Close Price 23,10  €
Spread / Highest target -4,76%
Spread / Average Target -16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rafael Padilla Papaceit Chief Executive Officer & Director
Koen Hoffman Chairman
Tomasz Kania Chief Operating Officer
Karin de Jong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Baris Arican Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAGRON N.V.19.50%1 814
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.58%397 650
ROCHE HOLDING AG7.93%294 722
NOVARTIS4.10%221 851
MERCK AND COMPANY-8.47%211 953
PFIZER-2.78%208 858
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group