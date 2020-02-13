Fagron N : Presentation 2019 results.pdf

Together we create the future of personalized medicine

7 February 2019 - What would happen in 2019?

Summary & Outlook 2019

✓ New Brand Identity & Purpose

✓ Turnover growth driven by all areas ✓ Growth acceleration in H2-2018

✓ Focus remains on:

✓ strong organic growth, and

✓ targeted acquisitions

✓ Strategic focus on innovation and quality improves competitive advantage

✓ Dividend proposal of € 0.12 p/s

✓ Further growth of turnover and profitability expected in 2019