FAIR ISAAC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Fair Isaac Corporation on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO) on behalf of Fair Isaac stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Fair Isaac has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 15, 2020, FICO issued a press release stating, in relevant part, that “[o]n Friday, March 13, 2020, FICO was notified that the U.S. Department of Justice, Antitrust Division, opened a civil investigation into potential exclusionary conduct by FICO.” FICO advised investors that the Company “intends to fully cooperate with the Department of Justice and looks forward to a constructive dialogue about the state of competition in our industry.”

On this news, FICO’s stock price fell $62.87 per share, or 20.71%, to close at $240.68 per share on March 16, 2020.

