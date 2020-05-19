FAIR ISAAC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Fair Isaac Corporation on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Log in
05/19/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO) on behalf of Fair Isaac stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Fair Isaac has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On March 15, 2020, FICO issued a press release stating, in relevant part, that “[o]n Friday, March 13, 2020, FICO was notified that the U.S. Department of Justice, Antitrust Division, opened a civil investigation into potential exclusionary conduct by FICO.” FICO advised investors that the Company “intends to fully cooperate with the Department of Justice and looks forward to a constructive dialogue about the state of competition in our industry.”

On this news, FICO’s stock price fell $62.87 per share, or 20.71%, to close at $240.68 per share on March 16, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fair Isaac shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
