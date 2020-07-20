FICO : Wins Financial Crime Product of the Year in Risk Technology Awards

Log in
07/20/2020 | 04:01am EDT

LONDON, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global analytics and technology provider FICO has just won Financial Crime Product of the Year at this year's Risk Technology Awards, held by Risk.net.

More information: https://www.fico.com/en/solutions/compliance

FICO has a strong heritage of delivering advanced financial crime and fraud analytic solutions that drive smarter decisions and impactful strategies for its customers. As a market-leading provider for more than 20 years, FICO has significant experience dealing with regulatory compliance and developed its solutions to cope with the evolving legislation globally. Its solutions help customers ensure full compliance with international regulations, lower operational costs, ensure highest security and availability and realise end-to-end anti-financial crime processes.

"As a one-stop supplier for anti-financial crime, we cover all compliance-related requirements in a truly integrated solution that breaks down financial crime risk management silos and provides the risk-based approach according to Financial Action Task Force out-of-the-box," shared FICO's chief marketing officer, Nikhil Behl. "Having the most widely used and recognized industry market leading AML, KYC and Sanctions Screening software in the world, we are committed to staying at the forefront of technological advances to create sustainable customer success and bringing to market the next generation of financial crime detection."

"In the past year, we have enhanced our solutions with AI and Robotic Process Automation capabilities and recently launched a unified environment for the detection and investigation of both fraud and money laundering," said Dr. Sebastian Hetzler, vice president of product management for financial crime compliance. "FICO Falcon X is a next-generation financial crime platform, built for the cloud that provides a single source for centralized fraud and financial crime strategies and a coordinated perspective of risk. I am pleased that these enhancements have been recognised in this award win – congratulations to the entire team."

The Risk Technology Awards were determined by a panel of 12 industry experts and Risk.net editorial staff. 20 awards were granted this year.

About FICO
FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com

FICO and Falcon are registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fico-wins-financial-crime-product-of-the-year-in-risk-technology-awards-301095321.html

SOURCE FICO


© PRNewswire 2020
