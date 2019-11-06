Log in
Fair Isaac Corporation

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

(FICO)
FICO World 2019 Kickoff: Hello Big Apple

11/06/2019 | 12:00pm EST

FICO World 2019 commenced today in New York City on a perfect fall day. More than 1400 attendees joined the conference which started 38 years ago. This year's conference features sessions on everything from the data decisions cloud, to FICO® Score trends, to analytic innovations in fighting financial crimes.

CEO Will Lansing kicked off the conference with his keynote, discussing why AI is the last mile of digital transformation. The 'boiling the ocean' approach to problem solving is now a reality and often preferred, thanks to advanced analytics technologies. Will articulated that FICO's differentiation is on predicting consumer behaviors and turning them into decisions and workflows.

The morning keynotes also featured EVP of Sales and Marketing Wayne Huyard and CTO Claus Moldt. FICO World featured an inspiring keynote from rock climber Alex Honnold, star of 'Free Solo,' the documentary that profiles his quest to perform a free solo climb of El Capitan in Yosemite.

Disclaimer

Fair Isaac Corporation published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 16:59:05 UTC
