FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

(FICO)
Fair Isaac : FICO Statement Regarding Antitrust Investigation

03/15/2020 | 08:01am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, March 13, 2020, FICO was notified that the U.S. Department of Justice, Antitrust Division, opened a civil investigation into potential exclusionary conduct by FICO.  FICO intends to fully cooperate with the Department of Justice and looks forward to a constructive dialogue about the state of competition in our industry. 

Lenders have multiple choices of analytic models to use in credit decisioning and are free to choose the credit score that works best for them. In a competitive marketplace, the FICO® Score is chosen because it is trusted to be independent, predictive and reliable, and because FICO is constantly innovating to enable lenders to responsibly extend access to credit.  FICO has also earned the trust of consumers through programs like the FICO Score Open Access initiative, which provides customers from more than 200 financial institutions with free access to the FICO Scores used to manage their credit accounts.

FICO is confident the Department will conclude that it has not engaged in any exclusionary conduct. To the extent the Department's inquiry was initiated based on TransUnion's antitrust claims in the parties' ongoing private litigation—claims TransUnion made only after FICO filed its lawsuit to recover millions in unpaid royalties from TransUnion—we are equally confident the Department will find them to be without merit.

About FICO
FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

SOURCE Fair Isaac Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
