Fair Isaac : Grupo Fleury Streamlines Demand Planning with FICO Platform

Grupo Fleury, one of Brazil's largest diagnostic medicine companies, has created an automated demand planning management platform – the Fleury Forecaster – with the help of FICO® Xpress Insight. Using this platform, Group Fleury has slashed the time needed to create a sales forecast. Forecasts have also become more accurate and granular in detail, with the overall margin of error now less than 10 percent.

For its achievements, Grupo Fleury has been recognized in the AI, Machine Learning & Optimization category in the 2018 FICO® Decisions Awards.

Grupo Fleury manages a robust demand planning process in order to appropriately allocate its 10,000+ employees at the necessary locations for the appropriate amount of time. In order to manage this complex process, Grupo Fleury must reconcile supply and demand as well as new product plans at both the detailed and aggregate levels.

"Our challenge was to adapt available technologies to managing demand planning processes for a diagnostic medicine business," said Eduardo Bianchetti, manager of Pricing, Commercial Intelligence and Portfolio at Grupo Fleury. "FICO's knowledge in operationalizing analytics and optimization was used to build a platform based on artificial intelligence and machine learning. We can now provide the most valuable information to our planning analysts, which facilitates overall decision-making. We are expecting significant cost savings through more efficient resource allocation."

The Fleury Forecaster can show both real-time levels of demand and continuously updated demand forecasts across Grupo Fleury's extensive medical services portfolio. The platform has dynamic dashboards that are important to make critical analysis of the results and that help with managing the forecast process. Having all this information contained in an integrated, user-friendly interface enables the company to identify its most pressing pain points, distinguish its best growth opportunities, and plan to effectively address and capitalize on each.

"Our team worked closely with Grupo Fleury to build a forecast tool with a powerful analytics engine," said Alexandre Graff, general manager for FICO in Latin America. "This is an excellent example of combining classical statistical time-series models with AI / machine learning techniques and an intuitive user experience to improve speed and performance."

FICO® Xpress Insight is one of four core components of FICO® Xpress Optimization. FICO Xpress Optimization allows businesses to solve their toughest problems, faster, and with unprecedented accessibility by business users. FICO's deep portfolio of optimization options enables users to easily build, deploy and use optimization solutions that meet their needs. FICO Xpress Optimization is part of the FICO® Decision Management Suite.

About the FICO® Decisions Awards

The FICO Decisions Awards recognize organizations that are achieving remarkable success using FICO solutions. A panel of independent judges with deep industry expertise evaluates nominations based upon measurable improvement in key metrics; demonstrated use of best practices; project scale, depth and breadth; and innovative uses of technology. The 2018 judges are:

Sid Dash , research director at Chartis Research

, research director at Chartis Research Tanya Andreasyan , editor-in-chief, FinTech Futures / Banking Technology

, editor-in-chief, FinTech Futures / Banking Technology Anna Milne , editor at Finextra

, editor at Finextra Julie Conroy , research director for Aite Group's Retail Banking practice

, research director for Aite Group's Retail Banking practice Andras Cser , principal analyst - security and risk professionals at Forrester

, principal analyst - security and risk professionals at Forrester Mon Pernia, head of consumer collections, Globe Telecom (2017 winner)

John Rymer , principal analyst - application development & delivery professionals at Forrester

The winners of the FICO Decisions Awards will be spotlighted at FICO® World 2019, the Decisions Conference, November 4-7 in New York City.

