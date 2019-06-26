Fair Isaac : PSECU Leverages FICO Technology to Enhance Member Experiences

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PSECU, Pennsylvania's largest credit union, recently selected FICO technology to help enhance member experience by modernizing how, when, and where they engage their members. Leveraging FICO® Customer Communication Services (CCS), PSECU has built a foundation to improve communication across the member journey by streamlining and personalizing the origination, customer service, and collections processes for its members.

Through FICO CCS implementation:

PSECU enhanced its member experience by delivering personalized alerts in near real-time.

PSECU streamlined its application entry and onboarding processes, while improving transparency and increasing efficiency.

PSECU expanded its customer service alerts and early-stage collections capabilities.

"Realizing that many of our members no longer have landlines, we focused on developing a digital communication strategy using FICO CCS to deliver a more personalized, real-time experience," said Rick Long, PSECU Vice President of Information Technology Services. "With CCS, we've improved our member engagement, and we're now capable of sending 1.5 million alerts a month to more than 165,000 members in near real-time."

With the enhanced capabilities for delivering real-time, proactive, and personalized customer service alerts, the credit union's overall member engagement has improved in part by reducing the need to call for additional information or support.

"How, when, and where you engage today's digitally savvy consumer is absolutely critical for leading financial institutions. Tomorrow's success means being able to provide customers with information the way they want it, when they want it," said Michael Magaard, Vice President of CCS at FICO. "Using the FICO CCS solution, PSECU has laid the foundation to scale and adapt to future trends while delivering an exceptional experience for its members."

FICO CCS enables businesses to deliver email, voice, text, and mobile app notifications that are smart, scalable, and include a human touch thanks to the company's ability to combine automation with analytics. By integrating CCS with FICO solutions, clients communicate effectively with audiences throughout the customer credit lifecycle. CCS allows them to quickly resolve fraud, collect more debt, lower application abandonment, improve retention, supercharge upselling, and much more.

To read the PSECU case study, click here.

About PSECU

Opened in 1934, PSECU was founded by 22 ordinary people who made an extraordinary commitment to each other: To create a financial institution where pooled resources benefit all members. Today, we are a full-service credit union serving more than 450,000 members and have over $5 billion in assets. As a not-for-profit financial institution, our goal remains to help our members and their families achieve a better life. For more information about PSECU, visit psecu.com. View our Community Report Card to learn how we contribute to the greater good.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 190 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at www.fico.com. Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico & http://www.fico.com/en/blogs. FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psecu-leverages-fico-technology-to-enhance-member-experiences-300874765.html

SOURCE FICO