Fair Isaac : Q3 2020 FICO Financial Highlights
07/29/2020 | 04:36pm EDT
Fair Isaac Corporation
Q3 20 Financial Highlights
June 30, 2020
© 2020 Fair Isaac Corporation. Confidential.
This presentation is provided for the recipient only and cannot be reproduced or shared without Fair Isaac Corporation's express consent.
Q3 20 revenue of $314 million, consistent with Q3 19 revenue.
Applications revenue of $141 million, or 15% y/y decrease
Scores revenue of $132 million, or 14% y/y increase
Decision Management Software revenue of $41 million, or 22% y/y increase
GAAP Net income of $64 million or $2.15 per share in Q3 20 vs. $64 million or $2.12 per share in Q3 19.
Non-GAAPNet income of $77 million or $2.58 per share in Q3 20 vs. $76 million or $2.50 per share in Q3 19.
Free Cash Flow was $99 million in Q3 20 vs. $61 million in Q3 19
© 2020 Fair Isaac Corporation. Confidential.
2
June 30, 2020
Cash
$126M
Available capacity on revolving line
$297M
Total Liquidity
$423M
Leverage Ratio for Q320
1
2.16x
Debt maturity in July 2020
$ 85M
1 Net debt to Adj. EBITDA as defined in bank revolving line of credit. Current covenant is 3.0x, will move to 3.25x in July 2020
© 2020 Fair Isaac Corporation. Confidential.
3
FY20 YTD vs. Original Guidance*
*FY 2020 Guidance has been withdrawn
© 2020 Fair Isaac Corporation. Confidential.
4
Q3 2020 Financial Highlights
For a detailed reconciliation, please refer to our Regulation G Disclosure
© 2020 Fair Isaac Corporation. Confidential.
5
Revenues
$325 $300 $275 $250
$225 $314.2 $305.3 $298.5 $308.0 $313.7 $200 $175
Bookings
$160
$120
$80
$160.4
$40
$109.2
$112.1
$84.1
$106.2
Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20
Adjusted EBITDA
$0
Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20
Q2-20Q3-20
GAAP EPS
$2.8
$2.50
Non-GAAP
$2.14
$2.58
$2.4
$2.01
$0.43
$0.38
$1.80
$2.0
$0.21
$0.20
$1.6
$60 $112.9 $98.9 $85.6 $105.7 $112.6 $40
$20
$0
Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20
$1.2
$2.15
$2.12
$1.80
$1.82
$1.94
$0.8
$0.4
$0.0
-$0.02
-$0.4
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q2-20
Q3-20
© 2020 Fair Isaac Corporation. Confidential.
6
$325 $300 $275 $250 $225 $200 $175 $150 $125 $100 $75 $50 $25
$0
$314.2
Transactional and maintenance
Services
License
Total
$313.7
$305.3
$298.5
$308.0
$19.4
$23.3
$43.6
$28.3
$34.1
$47.9
$43.6
$44.6
$48.1
$44.0
72%
75%
74%
78%
79%
$226.0
$228.9
$220.4
$240.7
$246.8
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q2-20
Q3-20
© 2020 Fair Isaac Corporation. Confidential.
7
Bookings and Current Quarter Yield
Bookings
Current quarter revenue
Current quarter yield
$165
20%
$145
18%
$125
15%
15%
15%
16%
14%
14%
14%
$105
12%
$85
$160.4
10%
$65
$109.2
$112.1
$106.2
8%
$45
$84.1
6%
$25
$24.7
$16.2
4%
$16.3
$15.6
$12.1
$5
2%
-$15
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q2-20
Q3-20
0%
# Deals $1-3 million
15
25
16
12
8
# Deals>$3 million
4
9
9
3
8
Average Term
38mos.
34mos.
39mos.
35mos.
37mos.
© 2020 Fair Isaac Corporation. Confidential.
8
Expense Review
$300
$241.8
$250
$233.4
$231.0
$229.8
$227.1
$7.7
$7.3
$8.0
$9.3
$4.5
$0.6
$8.9
$10.2
$8.5
$200
$9.6
$26.7
$29.8
$28.3
$24.6
$25.1
$34.1
$34.4
$30.8
$33.2
$34.4
$150
$100
$153.6
$156.0
$160.9
$155.3
$161.3
$50
$0
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q2-20
Q3-20
Travel &
Entertainment
Outside Services
Materials & Services
Equipment, Facilities
Personnel
Total
© 2020 Fair Isaac Corporation. Confidential.
9
Adjusted EBITDA & Free Cash Flow
Adj. EBITDA
Free Cash Flow
$130 $110 $90 $70
$50
$112.9
$60.8
$105.7
$112.6
$98.9
$99.0
$89.6
$85.6
$30
$53.9
$54.8
$10
-$10
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q2-20
Q3-20
© 2020 Fair Isaac Corporation. Confidential.
10
© 2020 Fair Isaac Corporation. Confidential.
11
© 2020 Fair Isaac Corporation. Confidential.
12
Fair Isaac Corporation
Q3 20 Financial Highlights
June 30, 2020
© 2020 Fair Isaac Corporation. Confidential.
This presentation is provided for the recipient only and cannot be reproduced or shared without Fair Isaac Corporation's express consent.
Disclaimer
Fair Isaac Corporation published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 20:35:07 UTC
Toute l'actualité sur FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Sales 2020
1 209 M
-
-
Net income 2020
207 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
60,3x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
12 074 M
12 074 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2020
9,99x
Capi. / Sales 2021
9,56x
Nbr of Employees
4 029
Free-Float
32,0%
Chart FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Average target price
448,00 $
Last Close Price
416,30 $
Spread / Highest target
14,1%
Spread / Average Target
7,61%
Spread / Lowest Target
-5,60%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.