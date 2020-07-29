Log in
Fair Isaac : Q3 2020 FICO Financial Highlights

07/29/2020 | 04:36pm EDT

Fair Isaac Corporation

Q3 20 Financial Highlights

June 30, 2020

© 2020 Fair Isaac Corporation. Confidential.

This presentation is provided for the recipient only and cannot be reproduced or shared without Fair Isaac Corporation's express consent.

Q3 2020 Highlights

  • Revenue:

Q3 20 revenue of $314 million, consistent with Q3 19 revenue.

    • Applications revenue of $141 million, or 15% y/y decrease
    • Scores revenue of $132 million, or 14% y/y increase
    • Decision Management Software revenue of $41 million, or 22% y/y increase
  • GAAP Net income of $64 million or $2.15 per share in Q3 20 vs. $64 million or $2.12 per share in Q3 19.
  • Non-GAAPNet income of $77 million or $2.58 per share in Q3 20 vs. $76 million or $2.50 per share in Q3 19.
  • Free Cash Flow was $99 million in Q3 20 vs. $61 million in Q3 19

© 2020 Fair Isaac Corporation. Confidential.

2

Liquidity Review

June 30, 2020

Cash

$126M

Available capacity on revolving line

$297M

Total Liquidity

$423M

Leverage Ratio for Q3201

2.16x

Debt maturity in July 2020

$ 85M

1 Net debt to Adj. EBITDA as defined in bank revolving line of credit. Current covenant is 3.0x, will move to 3.25x in July 2020

© 2020 Fair Isaac Corporation. Confidential.

3

FY20 YTD vs. Original Guidance*

*FY 2020 Guidance has been withdrawn

© 2020 Fair Isaac Corporation. Confidential.

4

Q3 2020 Financial Highlights

  • For a detailed reconciliation, please refer to our Regulation G Disclosure

© 2020 Fair Isaac Corporation. Confidential.

5

Key Operating Results

Revenues

$325 $300 $275 $250

$225 $314.2 $305.3 $298.5 $308.0 $313.7 $200 $175

Bookings

$160

$120

$80

$160.4

$40

$109.2

$112.1

$84.1

$106.2

$150

$120 $100 $80

Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20

Adjusted EBITDA

$0

Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20

Q2-20Q3-20

GAAP EPS

$2.8

$2.50

Non-GAAP

$2.14

$2.58

$2.4

$2.01

$0.43

$0.38

$1.80

$2.0

$0.21

$0.20

$1.6

$60 $112.9 $98.9 $85.6 $105.7 $112.6 $40

$20

$0

Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20

$1.2

$2.15

$2.12

$1.80

$1.82

$1.94

$0.8

$0.4

$0.0

-$0.02

-$0.4

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

Q3-20

© 2020 Fair Isaac Corporation. Confidential.

6

Revenue Type Mix

$325 $300 $275 $250 $225 $200 $175 $150 $125 $100 $75 $50 $25

$0

$314.2

Transactional and maintenance

Services

License

Total

$313.7

$305.3

$298.5

$308.0

$19.4

$23.3

$43.6

$28.3

$34.1

$47.9

$43.6

$44.6

$48.1

$44.0

72%

75%

74%

78%

79%

$226.0

$228.9

$220.4

$240.7

$246.8

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

Q3-20

© 2020 Fair Isaac Corporation. Confidential.

7

Bookings and Current Quarter Yield

Bookings

Current quarter revenue

Current quarter yield

$165

20%

$145

18%

$125

15%

15%

15%

16%

14%

14%

14%

$105

12%

$85

$160.4

10%

$65

$109.2

$112.1

$106.2

8%

$45

$84.1

6%

$25

$24.7

$16.2

4%

$16.3

$15.6

$12.1

$5

2%

-$15

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

Q3-20

0%

# Deals $1-3 million

15

25

16

12

8

# Deals>$3 million

4

9

9

3

8

Average Term

38mos.

34mos.

39mos.

35mos.

37mos.

© 2020 Fair Isaac Corporation. Confidential.

8

Expense Review

$300

$241.8

$250

$233.4

$231.0

$229.8

$227.1

$7.7

$7.3

$8.0

$9.3

$4.5

$0.6

$8.9

$10.2

$8.5

$200

$9.6

$26.7

$29.8

$28.3

$24.6

$25.1

$34.1

$34.4

$30.8

$33.2

$34.4

$150

$100

$153.6

$156.0

$160.9

$155.3

$161.3

$50

$0

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

Q3-20

Travel &

Entertainment

Outside Services

Materials & Services

Equipment, Facilities

Personnel

Total

© 2020 Fair Isaac Corporation. Confidential.

9

Adjusted EBITDA & Free Cash Flow

Adj. EBITDA

Free Cash Flow

$130 $110 $90 $70

$50

$112.9

$60.8

$105.7

$112.6

$98.9

$99.0

$89.6

$85.6

$30

$53.9

$54.8

$10

-$10

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

Q3-20

© 2020 Fair Isaac Corporation. Confidential.

10

Balance Sheet Review

© 2020 Fair Isaac Corporation. Confidential.

11

Segment Profitability

© 2020 Fair Isaac Corporation. Confidential.

12

Fair Isaac Corporation

Q3 20 Financial Highlights

June 30, 2020

© 2020 Fair Isaac Corporation. Confidential.

This presentation is provided for the recipient only and cannot be reproduced or shared without Fair Isaac Corporation's express consent.

Disclaimer

Fair Isaac Corporation published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 20:35:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 209 M - -
Net income 2020 207 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 60,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12 074 M 12 074 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 9,99x
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,56x
Nbr of Employees 4 029
Free-Float 32,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 448,00 $
Last Close Price 416,30 $
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Lansing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Braden R. Kelly Independent Chairman
Michael I. McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Claus Moldt Chief Technology Officer & EVP
A. George Battle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION11.11%12 074
SAP SE14.49%192 251
ORACLE CORPORATION4.45%169 852
SERVICENOW INC.54.09%82 964
INTUIT INC.13.31%77 397
DOCUSIGN, INC.165.46%36 102
