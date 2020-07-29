Fair Isaac : Q3 2020 Regulation G Disclosure
07/29/2020 | 04:36pm EDT
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
The following is a reconciliation of the company's GAAP to Non-GAAP items
Fiscal Year
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Operating Income
2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Operating income, as reported
$
210,479
$
82,871
$
75,726
$
51,882
$
253,548
$
70,287
$
85,708
$
48,549
$
49,004
Amortization of intangible assets
4,046
1,048
1,202
1,796
6,126
1,673
1,448
1,503
1,502
Restructuring and acquisition-related
3,104
-
-
3,104
-
-
-
-
-
Stock-based compensation expense
68,198
22,265
22,788
23,145
82,973
21,042
19,595
20,482
21,854
Non-GAAP operating income (segment operating income
$
285,827
$
106,184
$
99,716
$
79,927
$
342,647
$
93,002
$
106,751
$
70,534
$
72,360
Revenues
$
920,206
$
313,731
$
307,971
$
298,504
$
1,160,083
$
305,344
$
314,249
$
278,234
$
262,256
Non-GAAP operating margin
31%
34%
32%
27%
30%
30%
34%
25%
28%
Net Income
Net income, as reported
$
177,285
64,076
58,288
54,921
$
192,124
54,584
64,152
33,381
40,007
Amortization of intangible assets
4,046
1,048
1,202
1,796
6,126
1,673
1,448
1,503
1,502
Restructuring and acquisition-related
3,104
-
-
3,104
-
-
-
-
-
Stock-based compensation expense
68,198
22,265
22,788
23,145
82,973
21,042
19,595
20,482
21,854
Income tax adjustments
(18,546)
(5,739)
(6,045)
(6,762)
(22,940)
(5,836)
(5,290)
(5,594)
(6,219)
Excess tax benefit
(38,845)
(4,902)
(11,925)
(22,018)
(30,666)
(10,643)
(4,289)
(2,501)
(13,233)
Non-GAAP net income
$
195,242
$
76,748
$
64,308
$
54,186
$
227,617
$
60,820
$
75,616
$
47,271
$
43,911
Revenues
$
920,206
$
313,731
$
307,971
$
298,504
$
1,160,083
$
305,344
$
314,249
$
278,234
$
262,256
Non-GAAP net margin
21%
24%
21%
18%
20%
20%
24%
17%
17%
Diluted Earnings per Share
Diluted earnings per share, as reported
$
5.92
$
2.15
$
1.94
$
1.82
$
6.34
$
1.80
$
2.12
$
1.10
$
1.32
Amortization of intangible assets
0.14
0.04
0.04
0.06
0.20
0.06
0.05
0.05
0.05
Restructuring and acquisition-related
0.10
-
-
0.10
-
-
-
-
-
Stock-based compensation expense
2.28
0.75
0.76
0.77
2.74
0.69
0.65
0.68
0.72
Income tax adjustments
(0.62)
(0.19)
(0.20)
(0.22)
(0.76)
(0.19)
(0.17)
(0.18)
(0.20)
Excess tax benefit
(1.30)
(0.16)
(0.40)
(0.73)
(1.01)
(0.35)
(0.14)
(0.08)
(0.44)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
6.52
$
2.58
$
2.14
$
1.80
$
7.51
$
2.01
$
2.50
$
1.56
$
1.45
Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA
Net income, as reported
$
177,285
$
64,076
$
58,288
$
54,921
$
192,124
$
54,584
$
64,152
$
33,381
$
40,007
Interest expense, net
32,245
11,223
11,254
9,768
39,752
9,957
10,111
10,008
9,676
Provision for income taxes
3,282
12,132
4,176
(13,026)
23,948
6,304
13,902
6,593
(2,851)
Other expense (income), net
(2,333)
(4,560)
2,008
219
(2,276)
(558)
(2,457)
(1,433)
2,172
Amortization of intangible assets
4,046
1,048
1,202
1,796
6,126
1,673
1,448
1,503
1,502
Depreciation
18,086
6,450
5,960
5,676
24,205
5,887
6,179
5,995
6,144
Stock-based compensation expense
68,198
22,265
22,788
23,145
82,973
21,042
19,595
20,482
21,854
Restructuring and acquisition-related
3,104
-
-
3,104
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
303,913
$
112,634
$
105,676
$
85,603
$
366,852
$
98,889
$
112,930
$
76,529
$
78,504
Revenues
$
920,206
$
313,731
$
307,971
$
298,504
$
1,160,083
$
305,344
$
314,249
$
278,234
$
262,256
Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenues
33%
36%
34%
29%
32%
32%
36%
28%
30%
Reconciliation To Free Cash Flow
$
228,730
$
106,871
$
61,494
$
60,365
$
260,350
$
95,414
$
68,290
$
47,789
$
48,857
Net cash provided by operating activities
Reduced by cash flow items
Capital expenditures
21,074
7,907
6,667
6,500
23,981
5,811
7,526
4,170
6,474
Free cash flow
$
207,656
$
98,964
$
54,827
$
53,865
$
236,369
$
89,603
$
60,764
$
43,619
$
42,383
Revenues
$
920,206
$
313,731
$
307,971
$
298,504
$
1,160,083
$
305,344
$
314,249
$
278,234
$
262,256
Free cash flow as a percent of revenues
23%
32%
18%
18%
20%
29%
19%
16%
16%
Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding
Disclaimer
Fair Isaac Corporation published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 20:35:08 UTC
Toute l'actualité sur FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Sales 2020
1 209 M
-
-
Net income 2020
207 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
60,3x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
12 074 M
12 074 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2020
9,99x
Capi. / Sales 2021
9,56x
Nbr of Employees
4 029
Free-Float
32,0%
