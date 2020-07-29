Log in
Fair Isaac : Q3 2020 Regulation G Disclosure

07/29/2020

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of the company's GAAP to Non-GAAP items

Fiscal Year

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Operating Income

2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Operating income, as reported

$

210,479

$

82,871

$

75,726

$

51,882

$

253,548

$

70,287

$

85,708

$

48,549

$

49,004

Amortization of intangible assets

4,046

1,048

1,202

1,796

6,126

1,673

1,448

1,503

1,502

Restructuring and acquisition-related

3,104

-

-

3,104

-

-

-

-

-

Stock-based compensation expense

68,198

22,265

22,788

23,145

82,973

21,042

19,595

20,482

21,854

Non-GAAP operating income (segment operating income

$

285,827

$

106,184

$

99,716

$

79,927

$

342,647

$

93,002

$

106,751

$

70,534

$

72,360

Revenues

$

920,206

$

313,731

$

307,971

$

298,504

$

1,160,083

$

305,344

$

314,249

$

278,234

$

262,256

Non-GAAP operating margin

31%

34%

32%

27%

30%

30%

34%

25%

28%

Net Income

Net income, as reported

$

177,285

64,076

58,288

54,921

$

192,124

54,584

64,152

33,381

40,007

Amortization of intangible assets

4,046

1,048

1,202

1,796

6,126

1,673

1,448

1,503

1,502

Restructuring and acquisition-related

3,104

-

-

3,104

-

-

-

-

-

Stock-based compensation expense

68,198

22,265

22,788

23,145

82,973

21,042

19,595

20,482

21,854

Income tax adjustments

(18,546)

(5,739)

(6,045)

(6,762)

(22,940)

(5,836)

(5,290)

(5,594)

(6,219)

Excess tax benefit

(38,845)

(4,902)

(11,925)

(22,018)

(30,666)

(10,643)

(4,289)

(2,501)

(13,233)

Non-GAAP net income

$

195,242

$

76,748

$

64,308

$

54,186

$

227,617

$

60,820

$

75,616

$

47,271

$

43,911

Revenues

$

920,206

$

313,731

$

307,971

$

298,504

$

1,160,083

$

305,344

$

314,249

$

278,234

$

262,256

Non-GAAP net margin

21%

24%

21%

18%

20%

20%

24%

17%

17%

Diluted Earnings per Share

Diluted earnings per share, as reported

$

5.92

$

2.15

$

1.94

$

1.82

$

6.34

$

1.80

$

2.12

$

1.10

$

1.32

Amortization of intangible assets

0.14

0.04

0.04

0.06

0.20

0.06

0.05

0.05

0.05

Restructuring and acquisition-related

0.10

-

-

0.10

-

-

-

-

-

Stock-based compensation expense

2.28

0.75

0.76

0.77

2.74

0.69

0.65

0.68

0.72

Income tax adjustments

(0.62)

(0.19)

(0.20)

(0.22)

(0.76)

(0.19)

(0.17)

(0.18)

(0.20)

Excess tax benefit

(1.30)

(0.16)

(0.40)

(0.73)

(1.01)

(0.35)

(0.14)

(0.08)

(0.44)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

6.52

$

2.58

$

2.14

$

1.80

$

7.51

$

2.01

$

2.50

$

1.56

$

1.45

Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA

Net income, as reported

$

177,285

$

64,076

$

58,288

$

54,921

$

192,124

$

54,584

$

64,152

$

33,381

$

40,007

Interest expense, net

32,245

11,223

11,254

9,768

39,752

9,957

10,111

10,008

9,676

Provision for income taxes

3,282

12,132

4,176

(13,026)

23,948

6,304

13,902

6,593

(2,851)

Other expense (income), net

(2,333)

(4,560)

2,008

219

(2,276)

(558)

(2,457)

(1,433)

2,172

Amortization of intangible assets

4,046

1,048

1,202

1,796

6,126

1,673

1,448

1,503

1,502

Depreciation

18,086

6,450

5,960

5,676

24,205

5,887

6,179

5,995

6,144

Stock-based compensation expense

68,198

22,265

22,788

23,145

82,973

21,042

19,595

20,482

21,854

Restructuring and acquisition-related

3,104

-

-

3,104

-

-

-

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

303,913

$

112,634

$

105,676

$

85,603

$

366,852

$

98,889

$

112,930

$

76,529

$

78,504

Revenues

$

920,206

$

313,731

$

307,971

$

298,504

$

1,160,083

$

305,344

$

314,249

$

278,234

$

262,256

Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenues

33%

36%

34%

29%

32%

32%

36%

28%

30%

Reconciliation To Free Cash Flow

$

228,730

$

106,871

$

61,494

$

60,365

$

260,350

$

95,414

$

68,290

$

47,789

$

48,857

Net cash provided by operating activities

Reduced by cash flow items

Capital expenditures

21,074

7,907

6,667

6,500

23,981

5,811

7,526

4,170

6,474

Free cash flow

$

207,656

$

98,964

$

54,827

$

53,865

$

236,369

$

89,603

$

60,764

$

43,619

$

42,383

Revenues

$

920,206

$

313,731

$

307,971

$

298,504

$

1,160,083

$

305,344

$

314,249

$

278,234

$

262,256

Free cash flow as a percent of revenues

23%

32%

18%

18%

20%

29%

19%

16%

16%

Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding

Disclaimer

Fair Isaac Corporation published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 20:35:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 209 M - -
Net income 2020 207 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 60,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12 074 M 12 074 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 9,99x
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,56x
Nbr of Employees 4 029
Free-Float 32,0%
Chart FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fair Isaac Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 448,00 $
Last Close Price 416,30 $
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Lansing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Braden R. Kelly Independent Chairman
Michael I. McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Claus Moldt Chief Technology Officer & EVP
A. George Battle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION11.11%12 074
SAP SE14.49%192 251
ORACLE CORPORATION4.45%169 852
SERVICENOW INC.54.09%82 964
INTUIT INC.13.31%77 397
DOCUSIGN, INC.165.46%36 102
