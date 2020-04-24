Fair Isaac : Top Reads for a Digital Detox While Self-Isolating

With my binge watching at an all-time high, I realized I need a detox from not just movies and shows, but electronics in general.

As it turns out, I am not alone. I recently polled my colleagues for a recommended reading list, and there were almost too many options to choose from. If you're also searching for a break from devices, you may enjoy these reads that rose to the top of the list:

Have You Seen Luis Velez?

In a time when we are all banding together, this is a great story about 'neighbors helping neighbors' as TJ Horan, VP of Fraud Product Management, puts it. Raymond Jaffe perceives himself as an outcast, but a special friendship forms with his neighbor, Mildred Gutermann, after her caretaker disappears. Both characters display profound kindness as they show each other how to hold onto hope.

Every Shot Counts: Using the Revolutionary Strokes Gained Approach to Improve Your Golf Performance and Strategy by Mark Broadie

While I'm not a golf enthusiast, the premise of this book - showing golfers how to make better decisions - resonates with me as enabling better decisions is our driving force at FICO. Recommended by our Chief Marketing Officer, Nikhil Behl, this book uses analytics normally found in the financial world to help readers improve their golf game.

Of course, since I'm obsessed with fraud, this list wouldn't be complete without these recommendations as well:

Cyber Wars: Hacks that Shocked the Business World and What You Can Learn From Them by Charles Arthur

Described as 'Sometimes funny, always informative - often downright scary' by FICO's Sarah Rutherford, Director of Identity Fraud and Authentication Portfolio Marketing. This book divulges the inside story on some of the world's biggest cyber attacks. If you've ever been curious about how cyber attacks work or how hackers think, look to this book for the tales behind the headlines.

Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by John Carreyrou

And finally, this suggestion comes from me. While it may have taken me longer to read than I originally planned due to the two little ones profiled in my last FICO World talk, this book is gripping. Follow the rise and fall of biotech startup, Theranos. Valued at billions of dollars at the height of its notoriety, the now defunct company reached its demise due to secrecy, smoke screens and ill-fated promises that could not be kept.

What is on your reading list? Let me know on Twitter @LizFightsFraud. In the meanwhile, stay safe!