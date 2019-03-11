Log in
Fair Isaac : U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Congressman Steven Horsford Joins FICO at Free Consumer Financial Education Event in Las Vegas

03/11/2019 | 11:06am EDT

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading analytics software firm FICO (NYSE:FICO), will host a free consumer financial education event in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 18, 2019. U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto will speak at the event about the importance of financial education and health for the Nevada community.

FICO Corporate logo. (PRNewsFoto/FICO)

"I'm thrilled to join FICO and Congressman Horsford for this important event that will empower hardworking Nevadans with the education they need to start building a better future for them and their families. For Nevada families, understanding how to strengthen their credit scores and plan for specific goals is the first step towards financial success. I'm thankful that FICO is giving back to the community through this workshop and I'm looking forward to working with them," said Senator Cortez Masto.

The Las Vegas date is part of the "Score A Better Future" event series which focuses on helping consumers improve their understanding of their credit and overall financial health. Consumers will learn from credit experts the key ingredients that make up the FICO® Score, and the myths and facts about FICO Scores. The FICO Score is used in more than 90 percent of lending decisions (Mercator Advisory Group Analyst Report 2018).

Additionally, credit counselors from Operation HOPE, a non-profit organization providing financial literacy, empowerment and economic education, NID Housing Counseling Agency, a HUD approved national network of housing counselors and community-development consultants, and Navicore Solutions, a national leader in nonprofit financial counseling, will be at the event to provide one-on-one credit counseling and help attendees develop a plan to address their financial goals.

Other partners for the event include National Urban League, National Consumers League, League of Women Voters of Nevada, Women's Alliance, Urban Chamber of Commerce, Asian Community Development Council, and College of Southern Nevada.

"This event is a great opportunity for community members to learn to look beyond their credit score and take control of their financial futures," said Congressman Horsford. "I'm honored to be a part of this effort to help Valley residents improve their financial health."

To register for the event go to: www.scoreabetterfuture.com

Who: FICO and credit counselors from Operation Hope, NID Housing Counseling Agency, and Navicore Solutions

What: Score A Better Future is a free community education and financial empowerment program by FICO in partnership with local and national nonprofits.

When: Monday, March 18, 2018 from 6:00 p.m.8:00 p.m. Pacific

Where:  June Whitely Student Lounge - E Building
College of Southern Nevada- North Las Vegas Campus
3200 E Cheyenne Ave
North Las Vegas, NV 89030
Free parking available

About FICO
FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 190 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at http://www.fico.com

Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico, https://www.facebook.com/FICODecisions/ and https://www.instagram.com/FICOscores/.

 

Score a Better Future event from FICO (PRNewsfoto/FICO)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-senator-catherine-cortez-masto-and-congressman-steven-horsford-joins-fico-at-free-consumer-financial-education-event-in-las-vegas-300809628.html

SOURCE FICO


© PRNewswire 2019
