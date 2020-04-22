Fair Isaac : Winners of 2019 FICO Decisions Awards Announced! Companies Celebrated For Analytic Excellence

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

FICO announces the 2019 winners of the FICO ® Decisions Awards. These awards established eight years ago recognize organizations achieving remarkable success using FICO solutions

Winners in eight categories come from seven countries and span financial services, telecoms, transportation, pharmaceuticals and more

Entries for 2020 FICO® Decisions Awards to open in August

Today FICO is celebrating the achievements of its customers and their achievements with AI, machine learning and decision management. The winners of the 2019 FICO® Decisions Awards can now be formally announced.

More information: https://www.fico.com/en/fico-decisions-awards-2019

"The 2019 FICO Decisions Award winners have demonstrated what is possible with a clear business objective, innovative use of technology and a great partnership," said Nikhil Behl, FICO's chief marketing officer. "Our winners have innovated in lending, supply chain optimization, customer management, debt collection, fraud and financial inclusion. They come from all corners of the globe and many varied sectors of the economy. I congratulate them on their achievements and winning their categories in what was a very competitive line-up."

AI, Machine Learning and Optimization: Bank of America and Grupo Fleury

and Cloud Deployment: ACT and Vodafone and SA Taxi

and and Customer Onboarding & Management: Banreservas

Debt Management: Swisscard AECS GmbH

Decision Management Innovation: Procter & Gamble

Financial Inclusion: Home Credit China

Fraud & Security: PULSE, A Discover Company

Regulatory Compliance: BNSF

The FICO Decisions Awards recognize organizations that are achieving remarkable success using FICO solutions.

AI, Machine Learning and Optimization

Grupo Fleury, one of Brazil's largest diagnostic medical companies, has further refined its demand planning management tool to optimize its operations and reduce the time taken to create sales forecasts from one month to half an hour, driving relevant opportunities to create value.

Cloud Deployment

ACT, best known for its flagship college entrance exam, has optimized its test assembly process in the cloud, reducing the time required to assemble tests from 2-4 weeks to 2 days. This allows ACT to serve over 40,000 concurrent examinees with latency below half a second per test item.

Vodafone UK, has transformed its customer onboarding experience using decision management technology in the cloud, enabling it to offer 24x7 support for all its channels. Deploying credit strategies has been reduced by up to six weeks enabling it to implement changes in real time.

SA Taxi, a financier of over 10 percent of South Africa's minibus taxi fleet – the nation's most affordable public transport – has introduced FICO's cloud-based decision management solution to drive lending growth of 25 percent.

Customer Onboarding & Management

Banreservas, the largest bank in the Dominican Republic, has centralized and automated its credit origination processes, enabling it to assess 80 percent of its loans automatically, increase loans processed by 30 percent and offer up-sells to 47 percent of approved applicants.

Debt Management

Swisscard AECS GmbH, a leading credit card company in Switzerland, has optimized its early collections, leading to a 50 percent increase in revenue from billable collection expenses, a 40 percent reduction in net credit losses and a 30 percent reduction in account terminations.

Decision Management Innovation

Procter & Gamble (P&G), has optimized its consumer product transitions, saving it millions of dollars and allowing it to reduce time spent on initiative planning. The supply chain innovation has boosted analytic efficiency 90 percent, reducing the weekly analysis time to less than five minutes.

Financial Inclusion

Home Credit, a global non-bank consumer lender, has reduced its credit risk on point-of-sale loans by 25 percent and online loans by 15 percent while maintaining loan volumes and keeping approval rates steady by incorporating the FICO® Score X Data to optimize its loan process in China.

Fraud & Security

Discover's PULSE Network, one's of the USA's leading debit/ATM networks, has dramatically improved its fraud detection, blocking 30 percent more fraud, increasing the value-detection rate 40 percent and improving the false positive ratio by 25 percent.

Regulatory Compliance

BNSF Railway, one of the largest freight railroads in North America, has optimized its management of assigned train crews, allowing it to significantly reduce operational costs while complying to all union, industry and company regulations.

These results were identified as best-in-class by a panel of independent judges with deep industry expertise. We thank the 2019 judges for their help in identifying the best nominations.

Sharon Kimathi , editor at FinTech Futures

editor at Leslie Parrish , analyst – retail banking at Aite

analyst – retail banking at Denise Sleem , functional specialist at Medscheme , 2018 winner

functional specialist at Alex Woodie , managing editor at Datanami

managing editor at Les Yeamans , founder at RT Insights

The winners of the FICO® Decisions Awards will be spotlighted at various FICO events in 2020 and win tickets to FICO® World 2021, the Decisions Conference, April 2021 in Orlando, Florida.

Entries for the 2020 Awards will open in August this year.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at www.fico.com.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

