Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fair Isaac Corporation    FICO

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

(FICO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Finovate: FICO Falcon X Detects Fraud, Financial Crime

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 11:28am EDT

Streamlining fraud detection and anti-money laundering (AML) processes is essential in fighting financial crime faster and more effectively. We heard this message loud and clear at Finovate in New York City this week, as we have from banks and financial institutions worldwide. This post is the first in a series exploring important new themes that are emerging in the rapidly changing financial crime arena.

At Finovate, the big news was that FICO Falcon X delivers AI and machine learning technology in dramatically new ways, helping to prevent new forms of fraud and financial crime growing rapidly along two vectors:

  • Real-time payments, including many offerings from fintechs in person-to-person (P2P) and business-to-business (B2B) categories.
  • Other innovative products that banks are bringing to market to meet changing consumer expectations and realize their own digital transformation strategies.

The real-time financial crime threat is real. The fact that real-time payments are immediate and often irrevocable has given rise to more sophisticated criminal threats in digital interactions such as person-to-person transfers and mobile payments. Institutions need fraud detection capabilities of the utmost speed and accuracy to detect and prevent criminal activity during real-time transfers of funds.

The Convergence of Fraud and Compliance

The convergence of fraud and financial crime detection in Falcon X gives our customers the agility required to more quickly identify the constantly shifting webs of actors, institutions and transactions that perpetrate financial crime.

The convergence of fraud and compliance also represents a significant cost savings opportunity; there is an estimated 80% overlap in the data processing, systems maintenance, and ongoing administration feature set of legacy systems needed to support these functions independently. A single platform to support both functions not only enables associated cost savings, but other synergies based on shared insights and detection effectiveness, as well. A recent Ovum survey showed that this is exactly what financial institutions are moving toward.

Analytic Flexibility

As banks and fintech organizations ramp up their operationalization of AI and machine learning, Falcon X (which runs on Amazon Web Services), accelerates the timeline. For example, banks' data scientist teams can now build machine learning models using open source machine learning libraries such as R, Python, and H2O. With Falcon X, users have the choice of leveraging FICO-authored algorithms, or enabling their in-house data science teams to build and deploy their own models with FICO's Financial Crimes Studio, an integrated AI laboratory that allows users to author, deploy, and monitor their own analytics within the Falcon X platform.

Whether clients choose to leverage FICO's analytics, home-grown algorithms, or a combination, Falcon X provides the resilience, scale, and flexibility needed to address emerging and evolving fraud and financial crime threats.

Soaring in the Fight against Financial Crime

Julie Conroy, research director at Aite Group, summed up the FICO® Falcon X launch with: 'Financial institutions and fintechs around the globe are heavily investing in machine-learning analytics to help balance risk mitigation with the customer experience. The ability to democratize the development and deployment of advanced modeling capabilities is a top priority for many firms so they can keep pace with the rapid evolution of fraud and money-laundering attacks. Falcon X provides the key tools to address these needs and empower banks and fintechs to respond rapidly to evolving crime patterns.'

Armed with Falcon X, Team FICO will continue to help our customers succeed in the fight against all types of financial crime, in real time. Follow me on Twitter @dougoclare to keep up with the latest developments.

Disclaimer

Fair Isaac Corporation published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 15:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
11:28aFINOVATE : FICO Falcon X Detects Fraud, Financial Crime
PU
09/25FAIR ISAAC : FICO and Visma Connect Launch Partnership to Offer SaaS Anti Financ..
PU
09/23FAIR ISAAC : Fishing for Deposits
PU
09/23FICO : Opens AI Portfolio to Fight Next-Generation Fraud and Financial Crime
PR
09/19FAIR ISAAC : Incorporating Optimization in Personalization Systems for Telecom
PU
09/18AUTO COLLECTIONS : Do More with Less
PU
09/18FAIR ISAAC : Arachnys and FICO Partner to Aid Financial Organizations in Managin..
PR
09/17FAIR ISAAC : The 850 FICO Score
PU
09/16FAIR ISAAC : Survey - What Drives Fraud and Financial Crime Strategy?
PU
09/12FAIR ISAAC : Fraud and Financial Crime Management Are Converging – But How..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 141 M
EBIT 2019 239 M
Net income 2019 174 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 55,3x
P/E ratio 2020 48,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 8,04x
Capi. / Sales2020 7,38x
Capitalization 9 177 M
Chart FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fair Isaac Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 382,67  $
Last Close Price 317,59  $
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Lansing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Braden R. Kelly Independent Chairman
Michael I. McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stuart C. Wells Chief Product & Technology Officer, Executive VP
James D. Kirsner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION69.83%9 177
ORACLE CORPORATION19.51%177 438
INTUIT37.02%70 147
SERVICENOW INC44.90%48 363
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.51.06%21 084
PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC73.38%12 239
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group