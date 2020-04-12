Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fair Isaac Corporation - FICO

04/12/2020 | 02:39pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fair Isaac Corporation ("FICO" or the "Company") (NYSE: FICO).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether FICO and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On March 15, 2020, FICO issued a press release stating, in relevant part, that "[o]n Friday, March 13, 2020, FICO was notified that the U.S. Department of Justice, Antitrust Division, opened a civil investigation into potential exclusionary conduct by FICO."  FICO advised investors that the Company "intends to fully cooperate with the Department of Justice and looks forward to a constructive dialogue about the state of competition in our industry." 

On this news, FICO's stock price fell $62.87 per share, or 20.71%, to close at $240.68 per share on March 16, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-fair-isaac-corporation---fico-301039115.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
