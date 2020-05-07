Log in
Robbins LLP : Reminds Investors It Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) on Behalf of Shareholders

05/07/2020 | 06:41pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors it is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. Fair Isaac offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
