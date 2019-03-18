Log in
FAIR OAKS INCOME FUND LTD

FAIR OAKS INCOME FUND LTD

(FAIR)
My previous session
03/18 04:20:01 am
0.8424 USD   -0.01%
FAIR OAKS INCOME FUND : Dividend Currency Election
PU
03/15FAIR OAKS INCOME FUND : Final Redemption Price of 2014 Shares
PU
03/13FAIR OAKS INCOME FUND : Final Redemption of 2014 Shares
PU
Fair Oaks Income Fund : Dividend Currency Election

03/18/2019 | 10:30am EDT

Fair Oaks Income Limited

18 March 2019

FAIR OAKS INCOME LIMITED (the 'Company')

(Incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended, with registered number 58123 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

DIVIDEND CURRENCY ELECTION

An announcement was made on 5 March 2019 regarding the interim dividend to be paid on 28 March 2019 and the option for shareholders to elect to receive this in sterling rather than US dollars.

The rate per share to be used to pay shareholders who elected to receive their dividend in sterling will be0.528182298348 pence per share.

LEI: 2138008KETEC1WM5YP90

Enquiries:

Fair Oaks Income Limited

Email: contact@fairoaksincome.com

Web: www.fairoaksincome.com

Fair Oaks Capital Limited

Investor Relations

DDI: +44 (0) 20 3034 0400

Email: ir@fairoakscap.com

Praxis Fund Services Limited

Ben Le Prevost

DDI: +44 (0) 1481 755524

Email: Ben.LePrevost@praxisifm.com

Numis Securities Limited

Nathan Brown, Corporate Broking

DDI: +44 (0) 20 7260 1426

Email: n.brown@numis.com

Fair Oaks Income Limited

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a registered closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey. The Company was admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Market of the London Stock Exchange (now the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange) on 12 June 2014.

Following the final redemptionof 2014 Shares the investment policy of the Company will be to invest (either directly and/or indirectly through FOMC II LP)in US and European CLOs or other vehicles and structures which provide exposure to portfolios consisting primarily of US and European floating-rate senior secured loans and which may include non-recourse financing.

Disclaimer

Fair Oaks Income Limited published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 14:29:02 UTC
