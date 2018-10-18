Log in
FAIR OAKS INCOME FUND LTD (FAIR)
10/18 05:35:07 pm
0.895 USD   --.--%
05:48pFAIR OAKS INCOM : Reinvestment of Management Fees
PU
10/15FAIR OAKS INCOM : Dividend Currency Election
PU
10/11FAIR OAKS INCOM : Return of Capital Currency Election
PU
Fair Oaks Income Fund : Reinvestment of Management Fees

10/18/2018 | 05:48pm CEST

Fair Oaks Income Limited

18 October 2018

FAIR OAKS INCOME LIMITED (the 'Company')

(Incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended, with registered number 58123 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

REINVESTMENT OF MANAGEMENT FEES

The Company's 2017 prospectus stated that in the event that the 2017 Shares trade at discount to any quarter end NAV, calculated on the date that the relevant NAV is published, 25% of that quarter's investment management fees (in respect of the 2017 Shares) would be reinvested to purchase 2017 Shares in the secondary market.

Accordingly the Company has today been notified that, following the announcement dated 15 October 2018 regarding the NAV as at 30 September 2018, Fair Oaks Income Fund (GP) Limited has purchased 285,355 2017 Shares in the secondary market.

LEI: 2138008KETEC1WM5YP90

Enquiries:

Fair Oaks Income Limited

Email: contact@fairoaksincome.com

Web: www.fairoaksincome.com

Fair Oaks Capital Limited

Investor Relations

DDI: +44 (0) 20 3034 0400

Email: ir@fairoakscap.com

Praxis Fund Services Limited

Ben Le Prevost

DDI: +44 (0) 1481 755524

Email: Ben.LePrevost@praxisifm.com

Numis Securities Limited

Nathan Brown, Corporate Broking

DDI: +44 (0) 20 7260 1426

Email: n.brown@numis.com

Fair Oaks Income Limited

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a registered closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey. The Company was admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Market of the London Stock Exchange (now the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange) on 12 June 2014.

The investment policy of the Company is to invest (either directly and/or indirectly through the Master Fund and/or Master Fund II) in US and European CLOs or other vehicles and structures which provide exposure to portfolios consisting primarily of US and European floating-rate senior secured loans and which may include non-recourse financing. The Company will implement its investment policy by remaining invested in the Master Fund and making new investments in Master Fund II.

Notes

1) The General Partner's estimate of the potential total return for this investment in calculated across certain scenarios and subject to certain assumptions. This and any other references herein to potential future returns or distributions are targets and not forecasts and there can be no guarantee or assurance that they will be achieved.

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Disclaimer

Fair Oaks Income Limited published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 15:47:02 UTC
