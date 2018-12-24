Log in
FAIR OAKS INCOME FUND LTD (FAIR)
Fair Oaks Income Fund : Shareholding in Investment Adviser

12/24/2018 | 01:35pm CET

Fair Oaks Income Limited (the 'Company')

Shareholding in Investment Adviser

24 December 2018

The Board of Directors (the 'Board') of the Company has been informed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited ('Fair Oaks') that Kudu Investment Management LLC have entered into an agreement to take a passive minority stake in Fair Oaks.

In partnering with Kudu, Fair Oaks sought to diversify its capital base, while also enabling the founders to reinvest in their strategies thereby enhancing alignment with the firm's clients. Kudu will have no role in ongoing operations of Fair Oaks but will offer strategic guidance and support as the firm expands its investment offerings and network of investors.

Commenting on the announcement, Founding Partners Miguel Ramos Fuentenebro, Roger Coyle and William Sheoris added: 'our partnership with Kudu allows Fair Oaks to further institutionalize our business and have access to Kudu's insights regarding global growth opportunities, while preserving our valued independence. We anticipate that this strategic relationship with the Kudu team will strengthen Fair Oaks' ability to provide our investors with leading investment solutions across tradable credit and private debt.'

Disclaimer

Fair Oaks Income Limited published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 12:34:09 UTC
