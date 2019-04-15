Fair Oaks Income : Dividend Currency Election

Fair Oaks Income Limited
15 April 2019
FAIR OAKS INCOME LIMITED (the 'Company')
(Incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended, with registered number 58123 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)
DIVIDEND CURRENCY ELECTION
An announcement was made on 4 April 2019 regarding the interim dividend to be paid on 25 April 2019 and the option for shareholders to elect to receive this in sterling rather than US dollars.
The rate per share to be used to pay shareholders who elected to receive their dividend in sterling will be0.533699298567 pence per share.
LEI: 2138008KETEC1WM5YP90
Fair Oaks Income Limited
Fair Oaks Income Limited is a registered closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey. The Company was admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Market of the London Stock Exchange (now the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange) on 12 June 2014.
The investment policy of the Company is to invest (either directly and/or indirectly through FOMC II LP)in US and European CLOs or other vehicles and structures which provide exposure to portfolios consisting primarily of US and European floating-rate senior secured loans and which may include non-recourse financing.