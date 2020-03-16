Fair Oaks Income : Dividend Currency Election

Fair Oaks Income Limited

16 March 2020

FAIR OAKS INCOME LIMITED (the 'Company')

(Incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended, with registered number 58123 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

DIVIDEND CURRENCY ELECTION

An announcement was made on 3 March 2020 regarding the interim dividend to be paid on 26 March 2020 and the option for shareholders to elect to receive this in sterling rather than US dollars.

The rate per share to be used to pay shareholders who elected to receive their dividend in sterling will be 0.571381928006 pence per share.

LEI: 2138008KETEC1WM5YP90

Fair Oaks Income Limited

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a registered closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey. The Company was admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Market of the London Stock Exchange (now the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange) on 12 June 2014.

The investment policy of the Company is to invest (either directly and/or indirectly through FOMC II LP)in US and European CLOs or other vehicles and structures which provide exposure to portfolios consisting primarily of US and European floating-rate senior secured loans and which may include non-recourse financing.