Fair Oaks Income : Dividend Declaration

Fair Oaks Income Limited

3 September 2019

FAIR OAKS INCOME LIMITED (the 'Company')

(Incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended, with registered number 58123 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

Dividend for Month Ended 31 August 2019

The Directors of Fair Oaks Income Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable as follows in respect of the month ended 31 August 2019 in respect of the 2017 Shares:

Ex-Dividend Date: 12 September 2019

Record Date: 13 September 2019

Payment Date: 26 September 2019

Dividend per Share: 0.7 US cents per share

The default payment for dividends remains in US Dollars however, dividends are now capable of being paid in Sterling provided that the relevant shareholder has registered to receive their dividend in Sterling under the Company's Dividend Currency Election. A copy of the Dividend Currency Election form, which should be sent to Link Asset Services, The Registry, 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent, BR3 4TU when completed can be found on the Company's website at http://www.fairoaksincome.com.

CREST shareholders must elect via CREST.

Dividends will be paid gross of tax.

LEI: 2138008KETEC1WM5YP90

Enquiries:

Fair Oaks Income Limited

Email: contact@fairoaksincome.com

Web: www.fairoaksincome.com

Fair Oaks Capital Limited

Investor Relations

DDI: +44 (0) 20 3034 0400

Email: ir@fairoakscap.com

Praxis Fund Services Limited

Ben Le Prevost

DDI: +44 (0) 1481 755524

Email: Ben.LePrevost@praxisifm.com

Numis Securities Limited

Nathan Brown, Corporate Broking

DDI: +44 (0) 20 7260 1426

Email: n.brown@numis.com

Fair Oaks Income Limited

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a registered closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey. The Company was admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Market of the London Stock Exchange (now the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange) on 12 June 2014.

The investment policy of the Company is to invest (either directly and/or indirectly through FOMC II LP)in US and European CLOs or other vehicles and structures which provide exposure to portfolios consisting primarily of US and European floating-rate senior secured loans and which may include non-recourse financing.