Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Fair Oaks Income Ltd    FAIR   GG00BMBN1D14

FAIR OAKS INCOME LTD

(FAIR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/03 03:00:00 am
0.76 USD   +2.01%
02:50aFAIR OAKS INCOME : Dividend Declaration
PU
08/14FAIR OAKS INCOME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/13FAIR OAKS INCOME : Dividend currency Election
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fair Oaks Income : Dividend Declaration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 02:50am EDT

Fair Oaks Income Limited

3 September 2019

FAIR OAKS INCOME LIMITED (the 'Company')

(Incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended, with registered number 58123 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

Dividend for Month Ended 31 August 2019

The Directors of Fair Oaks Income Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable as follows in respect of the month ended 31 August 2019 in respect of the 2017 Shares:

Ex-Dividend Date: 12 September 2019

Record Date: 13 September 2019

Payment Date: 26 September 2019

Dividend per Share: 0.7 US cents per share

The default payment for dividends remains in US Dollars however, dividends are now capable of being paid in Sterling provided that the relevant shareholder has registered to receive their dividend in Sterling under the Company's Dividend Currency Election. A copy of the Dividend Currency Election form, which should be sent to Link Asset Services, The Registry, 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent, BR3 4TU when completed can be found on the Company's website at http://www.fairoaksincome.com.

CREST shareholders must elect via CREST.

Dividends will be paid gross of tax.

LEI: 2138008KETEC1WM5YP90

Enquiries:

Fair Oaks Income Limited

Email: contact@fairoaksincome.com

Web: www.fairoaksincome.com

Fair Oaks Capital Limited

Investor Relations

DDI: +44 (0) 20 3034 0400

Email: ir@fairoakscap.com

Praxis Fund Services Limited

Ben Le Prevost

DDI: +44 (0) 1481 755524

Email: Ben.LePrevost@praxisifm.com

Numis Securities Limited

Nathan Brown, Corporate Broking

DDI: +44 (0) 20 7260 1426

Email: n.brown@numis.com

Fair Oaks Income Limited

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a registered closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey. The Company was admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Market of the London Stock Exchange (now the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange) on 12 June 2014.

The investment policy of the Company is to invest (either directly and/or indirectly through FOMC II LP)in US and European CLOs or other vehicles and structures which provide exposure to portfolios consisting primarily of US and European floating-rate senior secured loans and which may include non-recourse financing.

Disclaimer

Fair Oaks Income Limited published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 06:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FAIR OAKS INCOME LTD
02:50aFAIR OAKS INCOME : Dividend Declaration
PU
08/14FAIR OAKS INCOME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/13FAIR OAKS INCOME : Dividend currency Election
PU
07/30FAIR OAKS INCOME : Dividend Declaration
PU
07/24FAIR OAKS INCOME : Reinvestment of Management Fees
PU
07/16FAIR OAKS INCOME : Dividend Currency Election
PU
07/15FAIR OAKS INCOME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/02FAIR OAKS INCOME : Dividend Declaration
PU
06/18FAIR OAKS INCOME : Dividend Currency Election
PU
06/07FAIR OAKS INCOME : Portfolio Update - replacement
PU
More news
Chart FAIR OAKS INCOME LTD
Duration : Period :
Fair Oaks Income Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAIR OAKS INCOME LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Ronald Lucien Bridel Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel John Ward Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAIR OAKS INCOME LTD-5.99%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION21.05%8 048
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 336
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP9.07%2 930
TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC14.59%1 374
HERCULES CAPITAL INC18.82%1 370
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group