Fair Oaks Income : Issue of Shares

27 April 2020
Fair Oaks Income Limited ('the Company')
Issue of Shares
The Board is pleased to announce an issue to satisfy market demand of 2,935,000 new 2017 Shares (the 'New Shares') at an issue price of US$0.372 per New Share, representing a premium of approximately 2% to the latest published NAV.
The net proceeds of the issue will be invested in accordance with the Company's investment policy, with FOMC II (the 'Master Fund') expected to invest in CLO debt securities in the secondary market, which the Investment Adviser believes offer attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium term.
The Company has Shareholder authority to issue further new shares but does not intend to utilise this authority prior to the publication of the NAV as at 30 April 2020.
Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market. Admission of the New Shares is expected on 30 April 2020. Following the issue, the Company will have 467,728,360 2017 Shares in issue.
