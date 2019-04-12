Fair Oaks Income : Net Asset Value(s)

FAIR OAKS INCOME LIMITED (the 'Company')

(Incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended, with registered number 58123 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

Monthly Announcement of Unaudited Net Asset Value

As at the close of business on 29 March 2019 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value of the Company's Shares was as follows:

Fund Name NAV Monthly Performance Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 Shares USD 0.8415 0.91%

2017 Shares ISIN GG00BF00L342 SEDOL BF00L34 Ticker FAIR

The monthly performance update can be found at the following link:

http://www.fairoaksincome.com/

LEI: 2138008KETEC1WM5YP90

