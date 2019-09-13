Log in
Fair Oaks Income : Net Asset Value(s)

09/13/2019 | 02:17am EDT

FAIR OAKS INCOME LIMITED (the 'Company')

(Incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended, with registered number 58123 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

Monthly Announcement of Unaudited Net Asset Value

As at the close of business on 30 August 2019 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value of the Company's Shares was as follows:

Fund Name

NAV

Monthly Performance

Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 Shares

USD 0.7920

-3.84%

2017 Shares

ISIN

GG00BF00L342

SEDOL

BF00L34

Ticker

FAIR

The monthly performance update can be found at the following link:

http://www.fairoaksincome.com/

LEI: 2138008KETEC1WM5YP90

Enquiries:

Praxis Fund Services Limited

Ben Le Prevost

DDI: +44 (0) 1481 755524

Email: Ben.LePrevost@praxisifm.com

Fair Oaks Capital Limited

Investor Relations

DDI: +44 20 30340400

Email: IR@fairoakscap.com

Numis Securities Limited

Nathan Brown, Corporate Broking

DDI: +44 (0) 20 7260 1426

Email: N.Brown@numis.com

Notes:

The Net Asset Value in this announcement is an estimate, and is based on unaudited estimated valuations. The final Net Asset Value of the Company may be materially different from the estimated value, which should only be taken as an indicative value which has been provided for information only and upon which no reliance should be placed. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from estimated results, performance or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise such estimates to reflect any change in expectations, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Disclaimer

Fair Oaks Income Limited published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 06:16:06 UTC
