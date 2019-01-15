Log in
FAIR VALUE REIT-AG (FVI)
Fair Value REIT-AG: Ingo Hartlief appointed as new member of the management board and CEO

01/15/2019 | 10:05am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fair Value REIT-AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Fair Value REIT-AG: Ingo Hartlief appointed as new member of the management board and CEO

15-Jan-2019 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc disclosure

Insider information according to Art. 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

(published on 15. January 2019)

Fair Value REIT-AG
Wuermstraße 13a
82166 Graefelfing
WKN (German Securities Code): A0MW97
ISIN: DE000A0MW975


Disclosure of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)
Fair Value REIT-AG / Key word(s): Personnel



Fair Value REIT-AG: Ingo Hartlief appointed as new member of the management board and CEO

Graefelfing, Germany, 15. January 2019 - The supervisory board of Fair Value REIT-AG today appointed Mr. Ingo Hartlief as a new member of the management board and CEO (Vorstandsvorsitzender) of the company with immediate effect until the end of 2021. Mr. Ingo Hartlief, who is also chairman of the executive board of the company's majority shareholder DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG since 20 December 2018, has many years of experience in the real estate industry.

Contact:
Fair Value REIT-AG
Stefan Herb
Wuermstraße 13a
82166 Graefelfing
Tel.: 089-9292815-10
Fax: 089-9292815-15
E-mail: herb@fvreit.de

15-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fair Value REIT-AG
Würmstraße 13a
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 9292 815-10
Fax: +49 (0)89 9292 815-15
E-mail: info@fvreit.de
Internet: www.fvreit.de
ISIN: DE000A0MW975
WKN: A0MW97
Indices: RX REIT All Share Index, RX REIT Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

766349  15-Jan-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=766349&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
