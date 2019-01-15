DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fair Value REIT-AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

Fair Value REIT-AG: Ingo Hartlief appointed as new member of the management board and CEO



15-Jan-2019

Fair Value REIT-AG: Ingo Hartlief appointed as new member of the management board and CEO Graefelfing, Germany, 15. January 2019 - The supervisory board of Fair Value REIT-AG today appointed Mr. Ingo Hartlief as a new member of the management board and CEO (Vorstandsvorsitzender) of the company with immediate effect until the end of 2021. Mr. Ingo Hartlief, who is also chairman of the executive board of the company's majority shareholder DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG since 20 December 2018, has many years of experience in the real estate industry. Contact:

