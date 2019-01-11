Ad-hoc disclosure
Insider information according to Art. 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
(published on 11 January 2019)
Fair Value REIT-AG
Wuermstraße 13a
82166 Graefelfing
WKN (German Securities Code): A0MW97
ISIN: DE000A0MW975
Disclosure of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)
Fair Value REIT-AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Fair Value REIT-AG: Mr. Ralf Kind, CEO of the company, resigns from office with immediate effect
Graefelfing, Germany, 11 January 2019 - The CEO of the management board of Fair Value REIT-AG, Mr. Ralf Kind, has informed the supervisory board of the company that he will resign from his office as CEO and member of the management board prematurely with immediate effect. The supervisory board is expected to appoint Mr. Ralf Kind's successor at short notice. The supervisory board would like to thank Mr. Ralf Kind for his work in the management board of the company.
Contact:
Fair Value REIT-AG
Stefan Herb
Wuermstraße 13a
82166 Graefelfing
Tel.: 089-9292815-10
Fax: 089-9292815-15
E-mail: herb@fvreit.de
