FAIR VALUE REIT-AG (FVI)
Fair Value REIT-AG: Mr. Ralf Kind, CEO of the company, resigns from office with immediate effect

0
01/11/2019 | 05:20am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fair Value REIT-AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Fair Value REIT-AG: Mr. Ralf Kind, CEO of the company, resigns from office with immediate effect

11-Jan-2019 / 11:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc disclosure

Insider information according to Art. 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

(published on 11 January 2019)

Fair Value REIT-AG
Wuermstraße 13a
82166 Graefelfing
WKN (German Securities Code): A0MW97
ISIN: DE000A0MW975


Disclosure of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)
Fair Value REIT-AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Fair Value REIT-AG: Mr. Ralf Kind, CEO of the company, resigns from office with immediate effect

Graefelfing, Germany, 11 January 2019 - The CEO of the management board of Fair Value REIT-AG, Mr. Ralf Kind, has informed the supervisory board of the company that he will resign from his office as CEO and member of the management board prematurely with immediate effect. The supervisory board is expected to appoint Mr. Ralf Kind's successor at short notice. The supervisory board would like to thank Mr. Ralf Kind for his work in the management board of the company.

Contact:
Fair Value REIT-AG
Stefan Herb
Wuermstraße 13a
82166 Graefelfing
Tel.: 089-9292815-10
Fax: 089-9292815-15
E-mail: herb@fvreit.de

11-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fair Value REIT-AG
Würmstraße 13a
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 9292 815-1
Fax: +49 (0)89 9292 815-15
E-mail: info@fvreit.de
Internet: www.fvreit.de
ISIN: DE000A0MW975
WKN: A0MW97
Indices: RX REIT All Share Index, RX REIT Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

765323  11-Jan-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=765323&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
