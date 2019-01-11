Fair Value REIT-AG: Mr. Ralf Kind, CEO of the company, resigns from office with immediate effect 0 01/11/2019 | 05:20am EST Send by mail :

Fair Value REIT-AG: Mr. Ralf Kind, CEO of the company, resigns from office with immediate effect



11-Jan-2019 / 11:15 CET/CEST

Ad-hoc disclosure



Insider information according to Art. 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (published on 11 January 2019) Fair Value REIT-AG

Wuermstraße 13a

82166 Graefelfing

WKN (German Securities Code): A0MW97

ISIN: DE000A0MW975

Fair Value REIT-AG / Key word(s): Personnel



Fair Value REIT-AG: Mr. Ralf Kind, CEO of the company, resigns from office with immediate effect Graefelfing, Germany, 11 January 2019 - The CEO of the management board of Fair Value REIT-AG, Mr. Ralf Kind, has informed the supervisory board of the company that he will resign from his office as CEO and member of the management board prematurely with immediate effect. The supervisory board is expected to appoint Mr. Ralf Kind's successor at short notice. The supervisory board would like to thank Mr. Ralf Kind for his work in the management board of the company. Contact:

Fair Value REIT-AG

Stefan Herb

Wuermstraße 13a

82166 Graefelfing

Tel.: 089-9292815-10

Fax: 089-9292815-15

ISIN: DE000A0MW975 WKN: A0MW97

