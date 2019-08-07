Log in
Fair Value REIT-AG    FVI   DE000A0MW975

FAIR VALUE REIT-AG

(FVI)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fair Value REIT : raises 2019 forecast for net income in accordance with German GAAP (HGB) and target dividend

0
08/07/2019 | 11:15am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fair Value REIT-AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Fair Value REIT-AG raises 2019 forecast for net income in accordance with German GAAP (HGB) and target dividend

07-Aug-2019 / 17:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc disclosure

Insider information according to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Fair Value REIT-AG
Wuermstraße 13a
82166 Graefelfing
WKN (German Securities Code): A0MW97
ISIN: DE000A0MW975

Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Fair Value REIT-AG raises 2019 forecast for net income in accordance with German GAAP (HGB) and target dividend

Graefelfing, 7 August 2019 - Fair Value REIT-AG ("Company") (WKN/ISIN A0MW97/DE000A0MW975) expects its net income in accordance with German GAAP (HGB) for the 2019 financial year to amount to about EUR 3.0 million. This amount exceeds the forecast for net income of EUR 2.3 million, announced with the publication of the 2018 key financial figures in March 2019. Reasons are mainly the profit from the the sale of one asset and lower general and administrative expenses. As these items have no material effect on the funds from operations (FFO), the Company is confirming its FFO forecast.

As a result of the adjustment in the forecast for net income in accordance with German GAAP, Fair Value REIT-AG is raising its target dividend for the 2019 financial year from EUR 0.15 to a range of EUR 0.17 to 0.19 per currently outstanding share.

Contact:
Fair Value REIT-AG
Tim Brückner
Wuermstraße 13a
82166 Graefelfing
Tel.: 089-9292815-10
Fax: 089-9292815-15
Email: brueckner@fvreit.de

07-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fair Value REIT-AG
Würmstraße 13a
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 9292 815-10
Fax: +49 (0)89 9292 815-15
E-mail: info@fvreit.de
Internet: www.fvreit.de
ISIN: DE000A0MW975
WKN: A0MW97
Indices: RX REIT All Share Index, RX REIT Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 853863

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

853863  07-Aug-2019 CET/CEST

© EQS 2019
