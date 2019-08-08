Log in
Fairfax Financial : Names Jennifer Allen as Financial Chief

08/08/2019 | 08:44am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FFH.T) named Jennifer Allen as chief financial officer.

John Varnell, who was previously serving as interim CFO will continue serving as vice president of corporate development.

Ms. Allen has been with Fairfax for more than 13 years, most recently serving as vice president of Fairfax, and CFO of Fairfax India Holdings Corp. and Fairfax Africa Holdings Corp.

The company named Amy Sherk CFO of Fairfax India and Fairfax Africa.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

