Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Fairfax Media Limited    FXJ   AU000000FXJ5

FAIRFAX MEDIA LIMITED (FXJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fairfax Media : Top 100 Australian female influencers of 2018 announced

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 04:47am CEST

4 September 2018:

Women triumphing through adversity a key theme of the The Australian Financial Review Awards 2018, recognising Australia's most influential female leaders.

The Australian Financial Reviewtogether with presenting sponsor, Qantas today announced a group of diverse and fascinating women who have been selected as this year's 100 Women of Influence.

The 2018 finalists range from household names such as Tracey Spicer, Naomi Simpson and Rosie Batty to the next generation of emerging leaders, including teenage scientist and inventor Macinley Butson and Sharon Hunneybell, CEO and co-founder of Gold Coast Innovation Hub.

Selected from a record number of nominations from around Australia, the 100 have made a significant impact across 10 categories: arts, culture and sport, board and management, business and entrepreneur, diversity and inclusion, global, innovation, local and regional, public policy, social enterprise and not for profit and young leader.

Michael Stutchbury, editor-in-chief of the Financial Review, noted the contribution these women make to our country.

'We are very excited to announce the 100 Women of Influence for 2018 and to celebrate female trailblazers across the country, from many walks of life. One of the common threads that run through this year's winners is that they've come from a place of adversity and hardship,' he said.

'But rather than giving up and being beaten down by their experiences, they have used them for the greater good so that others don't find themselves in the same situation. The women include a refugee who fled the Taliban and advocates for asylum seekers and those who have endured the loss of a loved one.'

The 100 Women of Influence span business leaders and social activists creating change across a range of industry, innovation and local communities. Examples include Shukufa Tahiri, an advocate for the rights of refugees and people seeking asylum. Born in Afghanistan, Shukufa's family was forced to flee the Taliban. Shukufa is in the young leader category. Also coming from a refugee family, Jenny Taing's journey of influence is particularly special as she is the first member of her family to attend university. Based in Melbourne, Jenny is one of Australia's youngest board directors and is in the board and management category.

West Australia produced two women renowned for blockchain expertise: Dr Jemma Green of Power Ledger, a blockchain energy solutions company in the innovation category, and Ruth Hatherley of Moneycatcha, a blockchain mortgage originator - business and entrepreneur category.

Qantas Chief Customer Officer Vanessa Hudson commended the impact of the 100 Women of Influence on today's Australia.

'It has been a truly rewarding and exciting experience to bring to the fore the incredible accomplishments of the outstanding Australians nominated in this year's program. There is so much the entire country can learn from their stories. Qantas is proud to be shining a light on the success of women in Australia who are helping to build a bold and diverse future for our country.'

'It has been a truly exciting experience seeing the accomplishments of the outstanding Australians who were nominated for these awards this year. There is so much the entire country can learn from their stories. Qantas is proud to be shining a light on the success of women in Australia who are helping to build a bold and diverse future for our country.'

The 100 Women of Influence will be notified today (4 September) and the winners will be announced on Wednesday, October 17, at a gala event in Sydney.

Disclaimer

Fairfax Media Limited published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 02:46:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FAIRFAX MEDIA LIMITED
04:47aFAIRFAX MEDIA : Top 100 Australian female influencers of 2018 announced
PU
08/21FAIRFAX MEDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/18FAIRFAX MEDIA : CBA still in denial as fraudsters sentenced to a decade in jail
AQ
08/10FAIRFAX MEDIA LIMITED : annual earnings release
08/10FAIRFAX MEDIA : News Corp uses its muscle to protest Sky News ban from Victoria'..
AQ
08/08FAIRFAX MEDIA : New Report Reveals Gaps and Opportunities in CRE Technology
AQ
08/08FAIRFAX MEDIA : Cybercrime a $2 trillion threat for business
AQ
08/08FAIRFAX MEDIA : Fresh round of money laundering charges for Najib Razak
AQ
08/08FAIRFAX MEDIA : Kingsway continues relationship with WCRE
AQ
08/07FAIRFAX MEDIA : Commercial Real Estate and Data Analytics
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Fairfax Media Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/21Fairfax Media Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Fairfax Media (FFXLY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2016Showtime signs new international deal for Australia 
2015Profiling Health Care ETFs - Why Medicine Is The Best Medicine 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 637 M
EBIT 2019 221 M
Net income 2019 119 M
Debt 2019 77,4 M
Yield 2019 3,35%
P/E ratio 2019 16,50
P/E ratio 2020 16,30
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Capitalization 2 024 M
Chart FAIRFAX MEDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fairfax Media Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAIRFAX MEDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,89  AUD
Spread / Average Target 0,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Colin Hywood Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Nick G. Falloon Independent Chairman
David Joseph Housego Chief Financial Officer
Linda Bardo Nicholls Independent Non-Executive Director
John James Cowin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAIRFAX MEDIA LIMITED12.82%1 455
NEWS CORP-19.37%7 879
NEW YORK TIMES CO25.95%3 857
HT&E LTD56.91%655
DB CORP LTD-35.96%580
REACH PLC--.--%268
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.