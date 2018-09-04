Fairfax Media : Top 100 Australian female influencers of 2018 announced

4 September 2018:

Women triumphing through adversity a key theme of the The Australian Financial Review Awards 2018, recognising Australia's most influential female leaders.

The Australian Financial Reviewtogether with presenting sponsor, Qantas today announced a group of diverse and fascinating women who have been selected as this year's 100 Women of Influence.

The 2018 finalists range from household names such as Tracey Spicer, Naomi Simpson and Rosie Batty to the next generation of emerging leaders, including teenage scientist and inventor Macinley Butson and Sharon Hunneybell, CEO and co-founder of Gold Coast Innovation Hub.

Selected from a record number of nominations from around Australia, the 100 have made a significant impact across 10 categories: arts, culture and sport, board and management, business and entrepreneur, diversity and inclusion, global, innovation, local and regional, public policy, social enterprise and not for profit and young leader.

Michael Stutchbury, editor-in-chief of the Financial Review, noted the contribution these women make to our country.

'We are very excited to announce the 100 Women of Influence for 2018 and to celebrate female trailblazers across the country, from many walks of life. One of the common threads that run through this year's winners is that they've come from a place of adversity and hardship,' he said.

'But rather than giving up and being beaten down by their experiences, they have used them for the greater good so that others don't find themselves in the same situation. The women include a refugee who fled the Taliban and advocates for asylum seekers and those who have endured the loss of a loved one.'

The 100 Women of Influence span business leaders and social activists creating change across a range of industry, innovation and local communities. Examples include Shukufa Tahiri, an advocate for the rights of refugees and people seeking asylum. Born in Afghanistan, Shukufa's family was forced to flee the Taliban. Shukufa is in the young leader category. Also coming from a refugee family, Jenny Taing's journey of influence is particularly special as she is the first member of her family to attend university. Based in Melbourne, Jenny is one of Australia's youngest board directors and is in the board and management category.

West Australia produced two women renowned for blockchain expertise: Dr Jemma Green of Power Ledger, a blockchain energy solutions company in the innovation category, and Ruth Hatherley of Moneycatcha, a blockchain mortgage originator - business and entrepreneur category.

Qantas Chief Customer Officer Vanessa Hudson commended the impact of the 100 Women of Influence on today's Australia.

'It has been a truly rewarding and exciting experience to bring to the fore the incredible accomplishments of the outstanding Australians nominated in this year's program. There is so much the entire country can learn from their stories. Qantas is proud to be shining a light on the success of women in Australia who are helping to build a bold and diverse future for our country.'

The 100 Women of Influence will be notified today (4 September) and the winners will be announced on Wednesday, October 17, at a gala event in Sydney.

