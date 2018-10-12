Fairfax Media : Trading Update

Fairfax Media Limited [ASX:FXJ] ('Fairfax' or 'Company') today provided a trading update ahead of the expected formal commencement of the Fairfax/Nine merger Scheme process and lodgement of the Scheme booklet.

Trading Update

FY19 year-to-date overall group revenues are 5% below last year. Across our reporting segments:

o Domain digital revenue is up 6% and total revenue is 1% lower.

o Metro Media is down around 1%, with Metro publishing flat.

o Australian Community Media is down around 10%.

o Stuff (New Zealand Media) is down around 16% including currency impact (down around 15% in local currency NZ$).

o Macquarie Media is up around 3% (up 4% on a continuing business basis excluding the impact of disposals).