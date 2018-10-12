Log in
FAIRFAX MEDIA LIMITED
News

Fairfax Media : Trading Update

10/12/2018
12 October 2018:

Fairfax Media Limited [ASX:FXJ] ('Fairfax' or 'Company') today provided a trading update ahead of the expected formal commencement of the Fairfax/Nine merger Scheme process and lodgement of the Scheme booklet.

Trading Update

  • FY19 year-to-date overall group revenues are 5% below last year. Across our reporting segments:

o Domain digital revenue is up 6% and total revenue is 1% lower.

o Metro Media is down around 1%, with Metro publishing flat.

o Australian Community Media is down around 10%.

o Stuff (New Zealand Media) is down around 16% including currency impact (down around 15% in local currency NZ$).

o Macquarie Media is up around 3% (up 4% on a continuing business basis excluding the impact of disposals).

  • Across the Fairfax Group we continue to implement cost savings measures.

Disclaimer

Fairfax Media Limited published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 22:47:03 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 637 M
EBIT 2019 221 M
Net income 2019 119 M
Debt 2019 77,4 M
Yield 2019 3,68%
P/E ratio 2019 15,00
P/E ratio 2020 14,81
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
Capitalization 1 840 M
Chart FAIRFAX MEDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fairfax Media Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAIRFAX MEDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,89  AUD
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Colin Hywood Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Nick G. Falloon Independent Chairman
David Joseph Housego Chief Financial Officer
Linda Bardo Nicholls Independent Non-Executive Director
John James Cowin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAIRFAX MEDIA LIMITED2.56%1 301
NEWS CORP-21.22%7 933
NEW YORK TIMES CO38.00%4 224
DB CORP LTD-45.47%450
REACH PLC--.--%268
HT MEDIA LTD-52.24%156
