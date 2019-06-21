Log in
FAIRFX GROUP PLC

(FFX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/21 03:04:45 am
112 GBp   +1.82%
02:40aFAIRFX : gains Credit Broker Licence
PU
06/17FAIRFX : AGM Statement
PU
05/29FAIRFX : Exercise of Share Options and Issue of Equity
PU
FairFX : gains Credit Broker Licence

06/21/2019 | 02:40am EDT

21 June 2019

FairFX Group plc

('FairFX' or 'the Group' or 'the Company')

FairFX gains Credit Broker Licence

FairFX Group, through its subsidiary Spectrum Payment Services Ltd, has been granted permission by the FCA to provide credit facilities acting as a broker. Clearing this key regulatory hurdle allows the Group to offer a wide range of loan products to both its business and retail customers.

As FairFX will be acting as a broker, the loans will be provided by FCA authorised third party lenders. There will be no credit risk to the Group and the loans will not appear on FairFX's balance sheet.

Having achieved this regulatory status, following significant investment in its digital banking platform in 2018 and 2019, the Group expects to launch an innovative, highly digitised revolving credit product in partnership with iwoca - an award-winning specialist lender to SME's - in the coming months. It is intended that this will help small and medium sized businesses to apply and receive a decision in minutes and immediately receive funds. Business customers will be able to choose to receive funds directly into their account or onto prepaid card, either virtual or physical, which will be issued by FairFX Group under its Mastercard membership. With the benefit of FairFX's membership of Faster Payments, funds could be spent directly and immediately; for instance, in cases where stock needs to be purchased or an urgent invoice be settled.

This development represents another step forward in the Group's strategy to assist businesses, and in particular SME's, with their cash-flow and growth ambitions. The Group has a pipeline of further innovative products and services set to launch later this year and beyond.

Adam Rigler, Managing Director of Banking Products at FairFX, commented: 'I am delighted to be able to make this announcement as it is a key milestone on our journey to offering a full range of services to our customers. We now have a clear road ahead to roll out our card-based revolving credit product in the near future, which will radically simplify the process of applying for a receiving funds for a small or medium sized business.'

Ian Strafford-Taylor, CEO of FairFX Group, commented:'This announcement is another major step forward in our strategy of providing a full range of products to our SME customers. We have been working hard on the banking platform, with teams both in Chester and in London, since we acquired CardOne Banking in August 2017. Achieving direct membership of Faster Payments and now this regulatory approval are the tangible output of these efforts, and we will have more exciting product developments to announce in the coming months.'

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

FairFX Group plc

Ian Strafford-Taylor, CEO

+44 (0) 20 7778 9308

Cenkos Securities plc

Max Hartley / Callum Davidson

+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

Nick Searle

Canaccord Genuity

Bobbie Hilliam / David Tyrrell

Alex Aylen

Yellow Jersey PR

Charles Goodwin

Joe Burgess

Annabel Atkins

+44 (0)20 7523 8150

+44 (0) 7747 788 221

+44 (0) 7769 325 254

About FairFX Group

FairFX is a leading challenger brand in banking and payments that disintermediates the incumbent banks with a superior customer experience (CX) and low-cost operating model. Our business enables personal and business customers to make easy, low-cost payments both domestically and in a broad range of currencies and across a range of products all via one integrated system. The FairFX platform facilitates payments either direct to Bank Accounts or at 35 million merchants and over 1 million ATM's in a broad range of countries globally via Mobile apps, the Internet, SMS, wire transfer and MasterCard/VISA debit cards.

FairFX provides money movement services to both personal and business customers through four channels: Currency Cards, Physical Currency, International Payments and Bank Accounts. The Currency Card and Physical Currency offerings facilitate multiple overseas payments at points of sale and ATM's whereas the International Payments channel supports wire transfer foreign exchange transactions direct to Bank Accounts. For Corporates, FairFX has a market-leading business-expenses solution based around its corporate platform and prepaid card. This service can yield significant savings on a Corporate's expenses and procurement both domestically and overseas, through better controls and improved transparency. The platform also streamlines the downstream administrative processes and integrates into accounting software, thus saving costs. FairFX offers retail and business bank accounts with all the functionality you would expect from a bank, namely faster payments, BACs, direct debits, international payments and a debit card.

Disclaimer

FairFX Group plc published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 06:39:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 32,7 M
EBIT 2019 11,1 M
Net income 2019 8,50 M
Finance 2019 9,35 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,52
P/E ratio 2020 13,98
EV / Sales 2019 5,24x
EV / Sales 2020 3,75x
Capitalization 181 M
Chart FAIRFX GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Fairfx Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAIRFX GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,35  GBP
Spread / Average Target 23%
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Alexander Irving Strafford-Taylor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony John Pearson Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony James Quirke Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ajay Chowdhury Non-Executive Director
Rob M. Head Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAIRFX GROUP PLC-7.95%225
FISERV INC22.45%32 447
GLOBAL PAYMENTS56.85%23 400
FIRST DATA CORP61.56%23 234
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES49.56%21 572
WIRECARD13.40%20 189
