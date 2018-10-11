Log in
Fairmont Announces Delisting Date

10/11/2018 | 08:50pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2018) - Fairmont Resources Inc. (TSXV: FMR) ("Fairmont" or the "Company") announces that, as previously disclosed in its news releases of August 23, 2018 and October 4, 2018, the Company applied for, and has now received, approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to delist its common shares, with the delisting to take effect at the close of business on Friday, October 26, 2018. The Company received shareholder approval for the delisting, on a majority of the minority basis, at its annual general and special meeting held on September 21, 2018.

About Fairmont Resources Inc.

Fairmont Resources Inc. is an industrial mineral company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FMR".

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Michael Lerner
President, CEO and Director
Fairmont Resources Inc.
Tel: 416-710-4906
mlerner10@gmail.com
www.fairmontresources.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Risk factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by forward-looking information include, among other things: changes in tax laws, general economic and business conditions; and changes in the regulatory regulation. The Company cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
