Fairmont Announces Delisting Date

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2018) - Fairmont Resources Inc. (TSXV: FMR) ("Fairmont" or the "Company") announces that, as previously disclosed in its news releases of August 23, 2018 and October 4, 2018, the Company applied for, and has now received, approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to delist its common shares, with the delisting to take effect at the close of business on Friday, October 26, 2018. The Company received shareholder approval for the delisting, on a majority of the minority basis, at its annual general and special meeting held on September 21, 2018.

About Fairmont Resources Inc.

Fairmont Resources Inc. is an industrial mineral company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FMR".

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Michael Lerner

President, CEO and Director

Fairmont Resources Inc.

Tel: 416-710-4906

mlerner10@gmail.com

www.fairmontresources.ca

