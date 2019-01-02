Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Fairwood Holdings Limited    0052   BMG3305Y1619

FAIRWOOD HOLDINGS LIMITED (0052)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fairwood : List of Directors and their Role and Function

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 10:44am CET

FAIRWOOD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 52)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Fairwood Holdings Limited (the "Company") are set out below.

Executive Directors

Dennis LO Hoi Yeung (Executive Chairman) CHAN Chee Shing (Chief Executive Officer) MAK Yee Mei

Peggy LEE

LO Fai Shing Francis

Independent Non-executive Directors NG Chi Keung

Joseph CHAN Kai Nin Peter LAU Kwok Kuen Tony TSOI Tong Hoo Peter WAN Kam To

There are three Board committees of the Company. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Peter WAN Kam To (Chairman) NG Chi Keung

Joseph CHAN Kai Nin Tony TSOI Tong Hoo

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Joseph CHAN Kai Nin (Chairman) NG Chi Keung

Peter LAU Kwok Kuen

NOMINATION COMMITTEE Dennis LO Hoi Yeung (Chairman) Peter LAU Kwok Kuen

Peter WAN Kam To

Hong Kong, 2 January 2019

Website:www.fairwoodholdings.com.hk

Disclaimer

Fairwood Holdings Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 09:43:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FAIRWOOD HOLDINGS LIMITED
10:44aFAIRWOOD : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
10:44aFAIRWOOD : Appointment of Director
PU
2018FAIRWOOD : grants 70,000 share options
AQ
2018FAIRWOOD : Grant of Share Options
PU
2018FAIRWOOD HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018FAIRWOOD : Monthly Return
PU
2018'Unpalatable' profits for HK fast-food chain Fairwood
AQ
2018FAIRWOOD : Cancellation of Grant of Share Options
PU
2018FAIRWOOD : Next Day Discloaure Return
PU
2018FAIRWOOD HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 3 210 M
EBIT 2019 303 M
Net income 2019 269 M
Finance 2019 562 M
Yield 2019 5,49%
P/E ratio 2019 12,50
P/E ratio 2020 11,36
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
Capitalization 3 377 M
Chart FAIRWOOD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fairwood Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAIRWOOD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 33,1  HKD
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chee Shing Chan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hoi Yeung Lo Executive Chairman
Tong Hoo Tsoi Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Keung Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Kuen Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAIRWOOD HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%431
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION0.00%135 341
YUM BRANDS0.00%28 610
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC0.00%24 450
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC0.00%12 672
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL0.00%11 787
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.