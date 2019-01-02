Fairwood : List of Directors and their Role and Function

FAIRWOOD HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 52)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Fairwood Holdings Limited (the "Company") are set out below.
Executive Directors
Dennis LO Hoi Yeung (Executive Chairman) CHAN Chee Shing (Chief Executive Officer) MAK Yee Mei
Peggy LEE
LO Fai Shing Francis
Independent Non-executive Directors NG Chi Keung
Joseph CHAN Kai Nin Peter LAU Kwok Kuen Tony TSOI Tong Hoo Peter WAN Kam To
There are three Board committees of the Company. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below.
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Peter WAN Kam To (Chairman) NG Chi Keung
Joseph CHAN Kai Nin Tony TSOI Tong Hoo
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Joseph CHAN Kai Nin (Chairman) NG Chi Keung
Peter LAU Kwok Kuen
NOMINATION COMMITTEE Dennis LO Hoi Yeung (Chairman) Peter LAU Kwok Kuen
Peter WAN Kam To
Hong Kong, 2 January 2019
Website:www.fairwoodholdings.com.hk
