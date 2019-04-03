Fairwood : Monthly Return

|
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31 / 3 / 2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
|
FAIRWOOD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Date Submitted
|
3 / 4 / 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
|
52
|
Description :
|
FAIRWOOD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Authorised
No. of
|
Par value
share capital
ordinary shares
(HK$)
(HK$)
Balance at close of preceding month
|
240,000,000
|
1.00
|
240,000,000
|
Increase / (decrease)
|
NIL
NIL
Balance at close of the month
|
240,000,000
|
1.00
|
240,000,000
(2) Stock code :
N/A
|
Description :
Authorised
No. of
|
Par value
share capital
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
|
|
No. of
Authorised
Par value
share capital
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase / (decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
|
No. of
Authorised
Par value
share capital
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) : 240,000,000
March 2019
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of
No. of
preference
(1)
|
shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
128,650,280
|
|
Increase / (decrease)
during the month
Balance at close of
|
128,650,280
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
No. of
No. of
option scheme
new shares
Movement during the month
approval date
issued during
(dd/mm/yyyy)
the month
and class of
|
shares issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1.Exercise Price - HK$20.70
(7/9/2011)
Ordinary shares
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
3,255,000
(Note 1)
2.Exercise Price - HK$22.20
(7/9/2011)
Ordinary shares
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
33,000
(Note 1)
3.Exercise Price - HK$30.14
(7/9/2011)
Ordinary shares
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
1,100,000
(Note 1)
4.Exercise Price - HK$26.42
(7/9/2011)
Ordinary shares
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
|
|
30,000
(Note 1)
Total A.
|
(Preference shares)
|
|
Total funds raised during the month
from exercise of options ( HK$ )
March 2019
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of
No. of
|
|
Nominal
|
|
Nominal
at close of
|
Description of warrants
|
|
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
month
|
1.
|
(
/ /
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
2.N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
|
EGM approval date
|
3.N/A
4.N/A
Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of
No. of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
3.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
4.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
