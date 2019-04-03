Log in
Fairwood : Monthly Return

04/03/2019 | 05:12am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31 / 3 / 2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

FAIRWOOD HOLDINGS LIMITED

Date Submitted

3 / 4 / 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

52

Description :

FAIRWOOD HOLDINGS LIMITED

Authorised

No. of

Par value

share capital

ordinary shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month

240,000,000

1.00

240,000,000

Increase / (decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

240,000,000

1.00

240,000,000

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Authorised

No. of

Par value

share capital

ordinary shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase / (decrease)

Balance at close of the month

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of

Authorised

preference

Par value

share capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase / (decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of

Authorised

other classes

Par value

share capital

of shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase / (decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) : 240,000,000

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of

No. of

preference

other classes

(1)

(2)

shares

of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

128,650,280

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase / (decrease)

during the month

0

Balance at close of

the month

128,650,280

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of

No. of

new shares

option scheme

new shares

of issuer

including EGM

Movement during the month

of issuer

which may

approval date

issued during

be issued

(dd/mm/yyyy)

the month

pursuant thereto

and class of

pursuant

as at close of

shares issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

thereto

the month

1.Exercise Price - HK$20.70

(7/9/2011)

Ordinary shares

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

3,255,000

(Note 1)

2.Exercise Price - HK$22.20

(7/9/2011)

Ordinary shares

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

33,000

(Note 1)

3.Exercise Price - HK$30.14

(7/9/2011)

Ordinary shares

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

1,100,000

(Note 1)

4.Exercise Price - HK$26.42

(7/9/2011)

Ordinary shares

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

30,000

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month

from exercise of options ( HK$ )

NIL

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of

No. of

new shares

new shares

of issuer

of issuer

which may

Nominal

issued

be issued

Currency

value

Nominal

during the

pursuant

of

at close of

Exercised

value

month

thereto as

Description of warrants

nominal

preceding

during

at close of

pursuant

at close of

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

the month

the month

thereto

the month

1.

N/A

(

/ /

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

2.N/A

(

/ /

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3.N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A

N/A

N/A

March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of

No. of

new shares

new shares

of issuer

of issuer

which may

issued

be issued

during the

pursuant

Currency

Amount

month

thereto as at

of

at close of

Converted

Amount

pursuant

close of the

amount

preceding

during

at close of

thereto

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

the month

the month

1.N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

(

/

/

)

2.

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fairwood Holdings Limited published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 09:11:16 UTC
About