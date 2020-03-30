Log in
Falck Renewables S p A : Deposit documentation for the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on May 7, 2020

03/30/2020 | 01:43pm EDT

COMUNICATO STAMPA

DEPOSITO DOCUMENTAZIONE ASSEMBLEA ORDINARIA E STRAORDINARIA 7 MAGGIO 2020

Milano, 30 marzo 2020 - Falck Renewables S.p.A. rende noto che è a disposizione del pubblico la seguente documentazione:

  1. la relazione finanziaria annuale comprendente il progetto di bilancio di esercizio e il bilancio consolidato al 31 dicembre 2019, la relazione sulla gestione, l'attestazione di cui all'art. 154-bis, comma 5, del D.Lgs. 58/98, le Relazioni del Collegio Sindacale e della Società di Revisione;
  2. la Relazione sul Governo Societario e gli Assetti Proprietari;
  3. la Relazione sulla Remunerazione redatta ai sensi degli artt. 123-ter del D.Lgs. 58/98 e 84-quater del Regolamento Consob 11971/1999 e
  4. la relazione degli amministratori su tutte le materie all'ordine del giorno comprensiva del documento informativo relativo al piano di incentivazione basato su strumenti finanziari ex art. 114 bis del D. Lgs 58/98.

La suddetta documentazione è a disposizione del pubblico sul sito internet di Falck Renewables S.p.A. https://www.falckrenewables.eu/corporate-governance/assemblee-degli-azionisti/7-maggio-2020e presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato "eMarket STORAGE" (consultabile all'indirizzo www.emarketstorage.com).

***

Falck Renewables S.p.A., quotata al segmento STAR della Borsa Italiana, e inclusa nel FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index, sviluppa, progetta, costruisce e gestisce impianti di produzione di energia da fonti energetiche rinnovabili con una capacità installata di 1.133 MW (1.096,5 MW secondo la riclassificazione IFRS 11) nel Regno Unito, Italia, Stati Uniti, Spagna, Francia, Norvegia e Svezia, generati da fonti eoliche, solari, WtE e da biomasse. Il Gruppo è un player internazionale nella consulenza tecnica per l'energia rinnovabile e nella gestione di asset di terzi, attraverso la propria controllata Vector Cuatro, che fornisce i servizi a clienti per una capacità installata complessiva di circa 2.500 MW, grazie a un'esperienza maturata in più di 40 Paesi.

Contatti:

Falck Renewables

Giorgio BOTTA - Investor Relations - Tel. 02.2433.3338

Alessandra RUZZU - Media Relations - Tel. 02.2433.2360

SEC SPA - Tel. 02.6249991

Daniele Pinosa, Fabio Leoni, Fabio Santilio

CDR Communication - Tel. 335 6909547

Vincenza Colucci

Falck Renewables S.p.A.

Via Alberto Falck, 4-16 (ang. viale Italia), 20099 Sesto S. Giovanni (MI) - P +39 02 24331 - W www.falckrenewables.eu Cap. Soc. € 291.413.891,00 int.vers. Direzione e coordinamento da parte di Falck S.p.A.

Sede legale: Corso Venezia, 16, 20121 Milano - Registro Imprese Cod. Fiscale e Partita Iva 03457730962 - REA MI - 1675378

1

PRESS RELEASE

DEPOSIT DOCUMENTATION FOR THE ORDINARY AND

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON MAY 7, 2020

Milan, March 30, 2020 - Falck Renewables S.p.A. informs that the following documents are available to the public:

  1. the annual financial report including the draft separate and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2019, the report on operations, the attestation pursuant to article 154-bis, paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree 58/98, together with the Reports of the Statutory Auditors and the Legal Auditing Firm;
  2. the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structures;
  3. the Remuneration Report pursuant to Articles 123-ter of Legislative Decree 58/1998 and 84-quater of Consob Resolution No. 11971/1999 and
  4. the Board of Directors' Report on all items on the agenda including the information document related to the long-term incentive plan based on financial instruments pursuant to Article 114-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58/98,

The aforementioned documentation is available on Falck Renewables' website https://www.falckrenewables.eu/corporate-governance/assemblee-degli-azionisti/7-maggio-2020and on the authorized storage system "eMarket STORAGE" (available at www.emarketstorage.com).

***

Falck Renewables S.p.A., listed on the Italian stock exchange in the STAR segment and included in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index, develops, designs, builds and manages power production plants from renewable sources, with installed capacity of 1,133 MW (1,096.5 MW according to the IFRS 11 reclassification) in the United Kingdom, Italy, United States, Spain, France, Norway and Sweden, using wind power, solar power, WtE and biomass technologies. The Group is an international player offering technical consultancy for renewable energy and third party asset management, through its subsidiary Vector Cuatro, which provides customers with these services, for total installed capacity of roughly 2,500 MW, thanks to experience accrued in more than 40 different countries worldwide.

Contacts:

Falck Renewables

Giorgio BOTTA - Investor Relations - Tel. 02.2433.3338

Alessandra RUZZU - Media Relations - Tel. 02.2433.2360

SEC S.p.A. - Tel. 02.6249991

Daniele Pinosa, Fabio Leoni, Fabio Santilio

CDR Communication - Tel. 335 6909547

Vincenza Colucci

2

Disclaimer

Falck Renewables S.p.A. published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 17:42:06 UTC
