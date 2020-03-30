Falck Renewables S p A : Deposit documentation for the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on May 7, 2020

PRESS RELEASE

DEPOSIT DOCUMENTATION FOR THE ORDINARY AND

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON MAY 7, 2020

Milan, March 30, 2020 - Falck Renewables S.p.A. informs that the following documents are available to the public:

the annual financial report including the draft separate and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2019, the report on operations, the attestation pursuant to article 154- bis , paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree 58/98, together with the Reports of the Statutory Auditors and the Legal Auditing Firm; the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structures; the Remuneration Report pursuant to Articles 123- ter of Legislative Decree 58/1998 and 84- quater of Consob Resolution No. 11971/1999 and the Board of Directors' Report on all items on the agenda including the information document related to the long-term incentive plan based on financial instruments pursuant to Article 114-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58/98,

The aforementioned documentation is available on Falck Renewables' website https://www.falckrenewables.eu/corporate-governance/assemblee-degli-azionisti/7-maggio-2020and on the authorized storage system "eMarket STORAGE" (available at www.emarketstorage.com).

Falck Renewables S.p.A., listed on the Italian stock exchange in the STAR segment and included in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index, develops, designs, builds and manages power production plants from renewable sources, with installed capacity of 1,133 MW (1,096.5 MW according to the IFRS 11 reclassification) in the United Kingdom, Italy, United States, Spain, France, Norway and Sweden, using wind power, solar power, WtE and biomass technologies. The Group is an international player offering technical consultancy for renewable energy and third party asset management, through its subsidiary Vector Cuatro, which provides customers with these services, for total installed capacity of roughly 2,500 MW, thanks to experience accrued in more than 40 different countries worldwide.

