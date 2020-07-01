Falck Renewables S p A : Digital Italian Sustainability Week

Forward-LookingStatements

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's management's current views with respect of future events and financial and operational performance of the Company and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements are based on Falck Renewables S.p.A.'s current expectations and projections about future events and have been prepared in accordance with IFRS currently in force and the related interpretations as set out in the documents issued to date by IFRIC and SIC, with the exclusion of any new standard which is effective for annual reporting periods beginning after January 1st 2020. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results or performance may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements due to any number of different factors, many of which are beyond the ability of Falck Renewables S.p.A. to control or estimate precisely, including changes in the regulatory environment, future market developments, fluctuations in the price and availability of fuel and other risks. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which are made only as of the date of this presentation. Falck Renewables S.p.A. does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. The information contained in this presentation does not purport to be comprehensive and has not been independently verified by any independent third party.

This presentation does not constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company. This presentation is not intended to be/does not contain any offer, under any applicable law, to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe any securities issued by Falck Renewables S.p.A. or any of its subsidiaries.

Neither the Company nor any member of the Company's Group nor any of its or their respective representatives, directors or employees accept any liability whatsoever in connection with this presentation or any of its contents or in relation to any loss arising from its use or from any reliance placed upon it.

Agenda

o Group Overview 4

o Response to Pandemic

o Sustainability in action

19 24

Group Overview

Governance & Shareholders

Board Composition

Current Shareholders Base

The Board of Directors consists of twelve members. Six of them are Independent Directors (50%) and five are women; one was appointed Lead Independent Director.

Executive DirectorNon Executive DirectorIndependent Dir. according to T.U.F.

and Corporate Governance Code

The new Board of Directors - as approved at The Shareholders' Meeting on 7 May 2020 - reflects the group's international presence and includes members with relevant experience.