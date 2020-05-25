Falck Renewables S p A : Virtual Star Conference 2020 Milano

Log in
05/25/2020

Company presentation

26 May 2020

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's management's current views with respect of future events and financial and operational performance of the Company and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements are based on Falck Renewables S.p.A.'s current expectations and projections about future events and have been prepared in accordance with IFRS currently in force and the related interpretations as set out in the documents issued to date by IFRIC and SIC, with the exclusion of any new standard which is effective for annual reporting periods beginning after January 1st 2020. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results or performance may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements due to any number of different factors, many of which are beyond the ability of Falck Renewables S.p.A. to control or estimate precisely, including changes in the regulatory environment, future market developments, fluctuations in the price and availability of fuel and other risks. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which are made only as of the date of this presentation. Falck Renewables S.p.A. does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. The information contained in this presentation does not purport to be comprehensive and has not been independently verified by any independent third party.

This presentation does not constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company. This presentation is not intended to be/does not contain any offer, under any applicable law, to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe any securities issued by Falck Renewables S.p.A. or any of its subsidiaries.

Neither the Company nor any member of the Company's Group nor any of its or their respective representatives, directors or employees accept any liability whatsoever in connection with this presentation or any of its contents or in relation to any loss arising from its use or from any reliance placed upon it.

2

Agenda

o Group Overview

4

o Roadmap 2025

15

o 1Q 2020 Results

29

o Appendix

35

3

Group Overview

Governance & Shareholders

Board Composition

Current Shareholders Base

5

Executive Director Non Executive Director

Independent Dir. according to T.U.F. and Corporate Governance Code

JP Morgan AM

5.37%

Falck SpA

60.00%

The Board of Directors consists of twelve members. Seven of them are

Independent Directors (58%) and five are women; one was appointed Lead

Independent Director.

The new Board of Directors - as approved at The Shareholders' Meeting on 7 May 2020 - reflects the group's international presence and includes members with relevant experience.

Treasury shares

0.76%

Free float

33.87%

Falck Renewables at a Glance

SHARED VALUE WITH STAKEHOLDERS

Renewable player with a continued expansion ….

diversified in

Services and

Business

Solutions….

… committed to

push on

digitalization & Innovation and

….financially

strong

6

CORE THE AT SUSTAINABILITY

1,133 MW

~2 GW

Asset

Development

base

pipeline

~ 1 GW

8th

Energy dispatched

Market operator

in 2019

in Italy in 2019

> 90%

Enabling operational

Employees working

excellence

from home

3.5x

72%

NFP/EBITDA

Gross Debt

in 2019

hedged

95 MW

Under

construction

C&I

Customers

managed

First battery

Integrated with Solar PV Commissioned

in 2019

€ 325M

Committed credit line

Main Indicators 2016 - 2019

(€M)

Group Net Earnings

EBITDA

Net Financial Position

Net Invested Capital

7

1,328

1,038 1,087 1,103

Our Commitments to sustainability

To us, sustainability is the lasting generation of shared value for each stakeholder while maintaining

the conditions that allow for such a generation

shared value creation

ECONOMIC &

ENVIRONMENTAL

environmentally sustainable management

asset operational efficiency

practices

sustainable asset development

PRODUCTIVE

& CLIMATE

greenhouse emissions reduction

responsible clients

CAPITAL

CAPITAL

KPI: distributed

financially sustainable growth

KPI: avoided GHG

added value

emissions (MtCO2eq)

(€M)

innovative

competent

caring

KPI: hours of

KPI: share of projects with a

upskilling and

reskilling per

significant community

SOCIAL &

HUMAN

employee (hrs/Y)

engagement program (%)

local communities support

RELATIONAL

CAPITAL

HR development

local procurement & employment

CAPITAL

diversity & work-life balance

8

WE ARE DIRECTLY CONTRIBUTING TO

9 U.N. SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS

Our business model

JDAs

like

Activities

Asset Development

Digital Factory

Energy Solutions

Engineering & Construction

Asset Management &

Smart Energy Technologies

Technical Advisory

Digital & Advisory Services

Market Access

PPA

dispatching

hedging

balancing

aggregation

Clients

9

Investors in new large renewables capacity

+ Falck Group

Energy Intensive Commercials & Industrials

+ ENI

+ others

Enablers of Decarbonization

Today's Portfolio:1,133 MW in Operation

354

413

113

MW

292

16

46

354

413

413

113

113

98

98

59

59°

50

50

47

47

TOTAL

959

129

46

1,133*

+95 MW Under Construction

98

47 50

59

10

* Includes minority stake in La Muela (26%) wind farm and Frullo Energia Ambiente (49%) for a total amount of 37MW

° Includes 10 MW of Carrecastro wind farm in opertionn since 7 February 2020

How do we optimize our portfolio

O&M Service Scope Review

(calculated on wind farms)

Asset Remote Monitoring:

Operations real time overview

In depth performance analysis

Automatic KPIs calculation

Predictive maintenance*

Repairs/retrofits effectiveness

follow up

75%

Asset Management & Operational

50%

Control:

Contract management

5%

Site management

2017

2019

2025

On site quality inspections

Assessment and follow up on

actual

actual

target

SEAnet **

technical improvements

95.20%

96.10%

>97%

O&M/MW (€k)***

32

<29

<25

  • Maximize in-house expertise and experience

Asset Energy Management:

Maximize payback of digital investment

Production forecasting

Exploit high competitive market for O&M services

Energy trading

Create sinergies across assets

Power limitations management

Control life time extension, revamping and repowering projects

Grid balancing & regulatory

Extendible approach to solar assets

support

11 *Module to be implemented ** =

σ

*** weigthed average of wind and solar

σ −σ −σ − σ −σ

In house

responsibility for part or all (favourite option) main components

How do we develop new assets

Greenfield, Partnerships and M&A

Current approach

Greenfield

Partnerships

/ JDAs

M&A

Greenfield

Partnerships

/ JDAs

M&A

Implemented

In process / potential

Energy

Management,

PPA pricing

Development,

Engineering,

Construction, Finance

and PPA origination

Asset Management

and Advisory

presence on the entire value chain

12

… and in strong wind and solar markets

How do we create value for energy intensive clients

Services Offered

Market

Access

Energy

Solutions

Digital & Advisory

Services

Smart Energy Technologies

# clients

Description

Balancing Service Provider

Corporate Power Purchase Agreement

Power Purchase Agreement

New distributed PV assets, repowering PV, storage, CHP

Advisory (audits, flexibility, storage), data analysis and energy management systems

Starting from Energy Team metering and Demande Response, plus evolution driven by IoT trends and "open-tech" approach

Focus Clients

FKR

FKR

We enable value creation with advanced solutions

Asset Development

Large Wind/Solar producers

Energy

Intensive Industries

Large commercial users

13

Owned Assets

Small PV assets < 5MWp

Large Industries

Large commercial

corporates

Dividends 2016-2025

DIVIDEND «CAP»

2018 - 2021

2022 - 2025

Pay-out ratio ("PAY-OUT") of

Pay-out ratio ("PAY-OUT") of

40% of Group Net Earnings

30% of Group Net Earnings

DIVIDEND «FLOOR»

€/cent

6,3

6,5

6,7

6,9

6,9

6,9

6,9

6,9

4,9

5,3

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

Paid in

Paid in

Paid in

Paid in

Paid in

Paid in

Paid in

Paid in

Paid in

Paid in

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

distributed 6,7€/cent as dividend «cap» mechanism applies

14

Long term visibility,stable dividends to sustain strong growth

Roadmap 2025

Value for Renewable electricity and pricing model

Value of avoided carbon emissions typically manifested through carbon pricing or taxation and low carbon support mechanisms

Value of short-termflexibility in support of system operability and alleviation of congestions

Pricing model 2040? €/MWh; real 2020 money

Additional

Upside

from

15-20direct

Value of MW of long-termreliability / adequacy in support of security of supply

Carbon

Capacity

carbon

pricing?

15-20

Value of MWh energy delivered to the system

Flexibility

Capacity

20-25

70-80

Reliability

Energy

25-30

Where the

Wholesale

Reserve, Ancillary

EU Emissions

LCOE

LCOE of capacity

Carbon

Average

"products"

electricity

Capacity market

services and

Trading System

based on

services for

pricing for

price

are traded

market

Balancing markets

(EU ETS)

Solar PV

reliability and

avoided

CAPEX1)

flexibility

emissions

1) 200-300K €/MW; 2) Assuming, for each MW of Solar, 0.5MWx8h (4 MWh of storage), ~120k€/MW 3) Considering a CO2 price of 70 €/tCO2

(batteries)2)

16

Focusing on energy plus capacity: how to derive value

Energy

Capacity

Today's

Capacity

Reliability

focus

Flexibility

System goal

What does it

provide?

Market

instrument

Where are we

today?

Efficient energy dispatch

Delivers energy in the most cost-efficient

way by having the market define the

system's merit order

  • Forward markets
  • Day-aheadmarkets
  • Intraday markets
  • Own dispatch planform for optimization of €/MWh of own plants and third- party energy on the Italian market (hedging, aggregation and balancing)
  • Ongoing platform development for the UK market

Long-term system adequacy in support of

security of supply

Ensures long-term system adequacy e.g.,

in the case of extreme load peaks or

backup intermittent renewable generation

  • Market-basedcapacity remuneration mechanisms
  • Participation to capacity market auction for 2023 delivery, with Solar+Storage capacity to be developed in South zone
  • Awarded 9 MW/year at 75 k€/MW/Year for 15 years

Short-term system adequacy and flexibility

Enables the system to respond to short-term variations in the supply/demand balance, support operability and alleviate congestion

  • Short-termreserve markets (e.g. UK)
  • Ancillary services (e.g. primary and secondary reserve) and balancing market
  • Pipeline of stand-alonestorage and/or PV+Storage projects in definition for the Italian market. Revenues from ancillary services (primary and secondary reserve with €/MW remuneration) as well as from the new Fast Reserve mechanism

Energy-only markets are inefficient by definition, as they include technologies with an opposite cost structure in terms on Capex-

Opex, leading to energy prices trending, in some hours of the day, towards zero

17

Roadmap 2025 summary

Continued expansion and

Significant Assets Growth

Strong focus on ENERGY+

diversification of pipeline

model

2 GW plus developed and put in

100% of solar developments

+2x consolidated assets

with COD from 2023 with

service by 2025

storage option

ENABLERS OF GREEN GROWTH

1. Distributed added value

Services and

2. Projects with a significant

community engagement program

solutions business

3. Avoided GHG emissions

4. Hours of training per employee

Customer centered, technology

Strong digital and application

Clear sustainability

and competence driven

development driven expertise

commitments to 2025

18

Main Targets

Installed Capacity

(MW)

~ 2,300

2x

~ 1,900

vs 2019

1,123

2019

2023

2025

Net Financial Position

(€M)

~ 875

~1,035

0.4x

vs 2019

721

2019

2023

2025

NFP/

3.5x

3.5x

3.7x

EBITDA

19

EBITDA

(€M)

~ 280

~+40%

~ 250

vs 2019

204

It includes ~ 20M of

green certifcates

reduction

2019

2023

2025

Group Net Earnings

(€M)~ +65% vs 2019

~ 70

~ 80

48

2019

2023

2025

Our key sustainability targets

distributed added value**

projects with a significant community engagement program***

avoided GHG emissions****

hours of reskilling and upskilling per employee

174

255

1,300

€M

€M

€M

41%

55%

of projects

of projects

0,62

1,36

5,99

MtCO2eq

MtCO2eq

MtCO2eq

21

40

hrs

hrs

*not audited numbers

** to stakeholders such as staff, shareholders, creditors, central & local administrations, local communities

20

*** projects supporting local benefit/ownership schemes, or locally enabling sustainable consumption services (e.g. community energy PPA)

**** calculated on 2017 international emission factors. Ref.: US factor: EPA 2019, EU factors: ISPRA 2018, Norway factor: NVE-RME 2019

Capital Allocation 2020 - 2025

40 35

85 €M €M

Business Lines

Returns and Targets

€M

1,295

€M

1,135

€M

Cash-out: Capex + Development Expenses

Owned Assets

Asset

Development &

Management

Energy Management

  • Downstream Services

Digital & Innovation

MW added 20-25:+ ~ 1.2 GW

Incremental EBITDA 20-25:~ €85M

Upside from in-

IRR → Wacc + 150 bps

house

development &

IRR > 15%

management

activities*

Average yearly rate of pipeline

+ 100 bps

generation ~1.6 GW

Incremental EBITDA 20-25:€8.5M

IRR ~10%

Leveraging Energy Team customer baseMave

efficiency

IRR ~10%

21 * compared to pay the fee to an external developer

Installed Capacity Growth

+105%

Growth 2019-2025

Consolidation of

presence in the Nordics

Europe remains central with high emphasis on South Europe

Strong growth in the US

with ENI partnership

+70%

~2,300

~1,900

+14%

10%

1,123*

1,250-1,280

31%

15%

97

511

40%

32%

403

32%

27%

113

13%

ACTUAL

2020

2023

2025

14%

29%

33%

24%

  • ~ 230 MW
  • ~ 175 MW
  • ~ 370 MW
  • ~ 450 MW

Maintaning a balanced

Nordics exposure

Onshore wind growth depending on UK and decarbonisation policies

Investing in significant

pipeline optionality

Assuming full «ENI framework» delivery

2021 installed capacity

USA

South Europe

North Europe

Nordics

in line or exceeding

~2,300

previous industrial plan

~1,900

Big effort on solar +

7.4x

1,250-1,280

1,123*

129

Wind continues to blow

948

ACTUAL

2020

2023

2025

Wind

Solar

Other

By 2025

~1.2 GW

~0.8-1.0 GW

installed

of pipeline

70% solar

in excess

available

22 * Does not include Carrecastro wind farm, COD on 07 February 2020

Updated targets 2020-2025

Offering

Key business targets 2025

Financial Targets (€M)

Market

Access

Energy

Solutions

Digital & Advisory

Services

Smart Energy Technologies

Dispatch and fixing IT, UK, evaluating SP and Nordics: 4,3 TWh (54% captive)

120 MW as Balancing Service Provider for Demand/Response

1 GW of CPPAs support/involvement

~200 new PV projects owned, ~9 MWp installed

4,5 MWel CHP installed and owned

M&A and revamping 3-5 PV assets ~5 MWp

1 M&A of ESCo or technology solutions company

Data science, Virtual EM, flex / storage audits ca 1 M€ rev. CloE main platform for client, ca 3 M€ revenues

Increase of solutions for DSO/small producers (observability)

  • 4 M€ increase of product sales

New hardware / software solutions for PV in synergy with Upgrade of product line (focus on IoT and cybersecurity)

EBITDA

+2.5x

12

4.6

2019

2025

-25

Energy

M&A

Solutions

5

20

27

6

Smart Energy

CAPEX

Others

Technologies

1

23

Scenario Assumptions

Prices EUR/MWh

2020

2021

2023

2025

PUN Old Plan

59

58

59

65

PUN New Plan

50

54

60

65

Green Certificates Old Plan

92

94

96

92

Green Certificates New Plan

99

101

97

92

Prices GBP/MWh

2020

2021

2023

2025

Wholesale Old Plan

51

51

56

62

Wholesale New Plan

42

46

55

63

ROCs Old Plan

49

50

52

54

ROCs New Plan

50

50

52

54

PPA assumptions for new projects diverge from these price scenarios

24

Euribor & Libor

2020

2023

2025

Euribor Old Plan

0.25%

1.00%

n.a.

Euribor New Plan

0.00%

0.30%

1.00%

UK Libor Old Plan

1.30%

1.60%

n.a.

UK Libor New Plan

0.90%

1.30%

1.40%

FX

EUR/GBP Old Plan (2019-2021)

0.91

EUR/GBP New Plan (2020-2025)

0.878

EUR/USD Old Plan (2019-2021)

1.18

EUR/USD New Plan (2020-2025)

1.14

CapEx / MW (€k)

avg. 20-25

Capex/MW Solar

0.81

Capex/MW Wind

0.99

Price Risk Management Assumptions

Power Price Risk

  • Natural hedging provided by environmental subsidies (ROCS, Tariffs, Certificates) and Grid Benefits as been complemented by sales on forward market in ITA, UK and Nordics

No price risk on 76% of expected revenues after hedging actions

24% of 2020 revenues is exposed to price risk, after hedging actions

Market Price Exposure

Long term price risk mitigation has been enhanced by 2 PPAs in Spain and Norway for 75% of

their expected revenues

24%

29%

22%

20%

2020 Price Risk Sensitivity considering Hedged Positions

11%

26%

…same electricity price variation

…different impact on revenues

19%

71%

19%

± 1 €/MWh

± 0.6 M€

67%

± 1 £/MWh

± 0.7 M£

57%

54%

51%

29%

± 1 $/MWh

± 0 M$

Other

± 1 €/MWh

± 0.2 M€

Falck Portfolio

US

UK

ITA

Other EU

FiT + Grid Benefits*

FWd Hedging + PPA

Merchant

*US: SREC + Capacity Payments ;

Onshore Wind Full Price

2020

2023

2025

(€/MWh; nominal)

UK: ROCs + % of Grid Benefits;

ITA: Tariffa Grin + Conto Energia;

Captured price + Green Certificate (CV) +

Other EU: French FiT

145.1

152.2

151.5**

Guarantee of Origin (GO) - Imbalance cost

Captured price + Renewable Obligation Certificate

(ROC) + Renewable Energy Guarantee of Origin

95.4

109.6

116.8

(REGO) - Imbalance cost

25 ** Minervino and San Sostene wind farms «green certificate» expiring respectively in 2023 and 2024

Guidance 2020

(€M)

Scenario 1

Scenario 2

196 EBITDA 202

40

Group Net

42

Earnings*

785

Net Financial

775

Position

Before provisions and impairment

  • Not included the impact of deferred tax liabilities on Group Net Earnings due to the change of the corporate tax rate in the UK

Main Considerations

o Price assumptions:

  • Scenario 1: existing forward price scenario + slight recovery in 2H
  • Scenario 2: existing forward price scenario + progressive recovery to CMD assumptions

o Covid-19impacts not very significant and partially mitigated by management actions

26

EBITDA Growth 2019 - 2025

(€M)

~204

2019

50%

2.4

CAGR +5.4%

-23

+85

Operating Assets

New Assets

-28

+14

Prices

Loss of Incentives -9

End of useful life

+ 76

Revenues from incentives

Energy Output (TWh)

New Assets

+14

Operating Assets

Services

Services

~280

2025

32%

5.0

27

NFP Evolution

(€M)

Project Finance

2019

Cash

22 available

109 SPV Cash

10 CII Holdco

(672)

NFP Variation (314)

2025

Cash22 available

SPV Cash

100

(474)

Project Finance

Corporate Debt

Derivatives

IFRS 16 /Other D.

Local Comm. (12)

Other

(32)

(33)

(81)

Capex

(33)

Operating

Cash Flow154

(250)

(522)

Dividends

Corporate Debt

(721)

(1,234)

Tax Equity/

Minorities Fin.

Contributions Charges, FV

Derivatives

1,217

(202)(140)

(1,035) (10)

  1. Derivatives
    IFRS 16 /Other D. Local Comm.

28

1Q 2020 Results

1Q 2020 Business Highlights

Owned Assets

  • Reached 1,133 MW* operating capacity
  • Strong quarterly production vs. 1Q 2019 (+35%) due to strong winds in the UK and France and perimeter growth in the Nordics, France and Spain. Lower performance in Italy (-8%)YoY.
  • Lower comprehensive captured prices in the UK (-7%)and in Italy (-5%)vs. 1Q 2019
  • Completed revamping at Spinasanta PV plant (6MW) and biannual maintenance at Rende biomass plant (15MW)

Financials

  • Higher Ebitda at €72.5M vs €63.0 1Q 2019
    (+15.1%) and above expectations
  • NFP at €650M lower than €721M end of
    2019 impacted by cash-in from sale of minorities in US assets
  • Positive impact from GBP exchange ratio (1.2% vs average 1Q 2019)

Asset

Development

  • Completed the strategic agreement with ENI for joint development in the US
  • Signed PPA in Norway for Hennøy wind farm (70% of annual production)
  • Reached 2.8 GW under management

Energy Management &

Downstream Services

  • 381 GWh dispatched in-house in Italy (100% of energy produced + 3rd parties) vs 265 GWh in 1Q 2019
  • Signed 1 contract for CHP and PV distributed generation at C&I client
  • New CloE platform growing fast with more than 5,000 consumption points licenced
  • Reached 31 MW of UVAM as BSP

Our Business during pandemic

Regular supply of electricity in the period. Business continuity secured

Construction continuing as planned

Decreased energy prices fundamentals (natural gas)

Continued good performance of operating assets

Financial resources available to follow the Business plan implementation

Minor delays suffered in Services (commercial activity)

> 90% of total workforce working from home

Additional insurance coverage to employees in Italy and in the UK. Working to extend to the other countries of presence

International support program for local

communities

° It includes minority stake in La Muela (26%) wind farm and FEA (49%) for a total amount of 37MW

30 Sound quarterly results, business substantially unaffected during pandemic emergency

1Q 2020 Financial Highlights

Breakdown (€M)

1Q 2020

1Q 2019

Depreciations

(20.3)

(18.1)

Provisions

(3.1)

(1.5)

Write - offs /

-

(0.1)

Revaluations

31

1Q 2020 EBITDA Bridge

(€M)

Assets

(2.0)

4.5

(4.4)

10.1

63.0

RENDE

NORDICS

WHOLESALE ITALY

MAINTENANCE

FRANCE

WHOLESALE UK

GRID/LOCAL

WIND

WHOLESALE SPAIN

TAXES

(JULIA)

WIND SPAIN

UK WIND

FRANCE WIND

Services and Other

(0.6) 1.4 0.5 72.5

DEVEX (FALCK

GBP/EUR

NEXT)

NUO START-UP

2020: 0.862

2019: 0.872

  • P&L EFFECT ON ENI DEAL
  • DEVEX
  • STRUCTURE STRENGTHENING

1Q 2019 PERIMETER

PRICES

VOLUMES

OPEX

SERVICES

G&A/

EXCHANGE

1Q 2020

OTHER

RATE

32

1Q 2020 Cash Flow

(€M)

CASH

79

PROJECT

FINANCING

(672)

IFRS 16 (81)

FV DER. (33)

CASH 22

SPV

CASH

109

CII HOLDCO 10 Cash Flow

NFP from Dec 2019 Operations

Net Capex/

Net Cash

Derivatives

Exchange

Perimeter

US deal

ratio

13

SPV

CASH

147

CII HOLDCO 10

NFP

Mar 2020

(650)

PROJECT

FINANCING

(656)

IFRS 16 (81)

FV DER. (42)

CORPORATE LOAN (50) COMMUNITY FINCOOP INSTR.* (13)

CORPORATE LOAN (32)

COMMUNITY FINCOOP INSTR.* (12) OTHER (33)

(721)

44

(41) 56 (1)

OTHER (43)

33

* Investment scheme to encourage the community to establish cooperatives,

whose members will contribute to financing the energy plant

1Q 2020 Gross Debt Breakdown

Gross Debt Nature Without

Gross Debt by Currency

Gross Debt Without

Gross Debt Without Derivatives

Without Derivatives and

Derivatives and Leases

and Leases: Construction and

Derivatives and Leases

Leases

Hedged

Operations

19%

49%

1Q

47%

1Q

2019

2019

4%

81%

762M

€762M

€762M

€762M

Financing with recourse

GBP

Hedged

Operating plants

Project financing without recourse

EUR

Un-hedged

Under construction

Other financings without recourse

USD

Average interest rate (including interest rate swap) of 3.40%*

34

Gross Debt = Project Financing + Other Debt + Debt vs CII HoldCo

*excluding IFRS 9 effect

Appendix

Asset Base in 1Q 2020

March 2020

*

*

*

Residual Project Life

Residual Debt Life

Project cash flow after debt repayment

Wholesale price

Residual incentive life

°

36

* PPA secured, SREC (in the US only)

° Not included minority stake in La Muela (26%) wind farm and Frullo Energia Ambiente (49%) for a total amount of 37MW

Electricity Production in 1Q 2020 (GWh)

1Q 2020

vs. Internal Index

By Technology

35%

676

912

By Country

35%

676

912

Strong productions vs. 1Q 2019 (+35%). Significant grid curtailments at our Millennium, Kilbraur, Assel Valley and

Auchrobert wind farms (36 GWh compensated).

  • Lower wind production vs. 1Q 2019 (-8%) due to poor winds in March and solar production below 1Q 2019 (-6%) burdened by panels replacement at Spinasanta PV plant (6MW)
  • Energy from waste/biomass lower vs. 1Q 2019 (-13%) impacted by biannual maintenance at Rende Biomass plant.

+29.4% in 1Q 2020 while in

1Q 2019 production was 1.3% better than the Index

  • Wind: -4.9% vs Index in 1Q 2020 while in 1Q 2019 better performance of 2.1%
  • Solar: -9.0% in 1Q 2020 while in 1Q 2019 production was better 5.1% than Index

37

Quarterly productions almost aligned with same period of previous year

Higher productions vs. 1Q 2019 (+104%). Full contribution from increased perimeter (56MW since March) with output better than expected. Strong performance from existing wind farms (42 MW).

-13.5% in 1Q 2020 while in 1Q 2019 production was -13.6% vs the Index.

1Q 2020 Captured Price Overview

CAPTURED ENERGY

+ INCENTIVE PRICE

€MWh

90

WHOLESALE

PRICE*

Sicily

80

South

70

Italy

Sardinia 60

50

40

* Source: GME, Heren

150 (5%)

8%

(26%)

Rolling yearly average

Avg. 71 €/MWh

Avg. 62 €/MWh

Avg. 60 €/MWh

1Q 2020

1Q 2019

%

Eur/MWh

95

94

1%

Eur/MWh

35

53

-34%

Eur/MWh

26

n.m.

142

GBP/MWh

98

(7%)

92

2020

8%

2020

Price exposure

Price exposure

(18%)

FiT + Grid Benefits FWd Hedging + PPA Merchant

**

Rolling yearly average

90

Rolling yearly average

Rolling yearly average

80

60

60

Avg. 58 €/MWh

Average

70

55

55

57 GBP/MWh

Avg. 47 €/MWh

60

50

50

Average

45

45

50

38GBP/MWh

Avg. 47 €/MWh

45 (-30% vs 1Q '19)

40

40

40

40 (-29% vs 1Q '19)

33 (-37% vs 1Q '19)

** Excluding Roc Recycle impact

38

Captured price impacted by positive hedging strategy to support the

decrease of average market prices

Boosting Growth in the US: the Partnership with Eni

Transaction Summary

DevCo (50/50) between Falck and Eni to develop

  • 1 GW by 2023

Sale of 49% of the operating portfolio (112.5 MW in a NewCo) and 50% of Devco @ $70M with a gain of €14,5M (including fx gain) with impact on Net Equity Reserve and €2M (including fx gain) with impact on P&L

Shareholdings and Governance

Eni

49%

50%

112.5 Operating

DevCo

NewCo

51%

50%

Falck

NewCo Governance: Falck to fully

control and consolidate line by line (100%)

DevCo Governance: shared control of the

company; Falck has the right to appoint

the President and Eni a Vice President

Key Targets

Technology: PV, Wind and Storage > 5 MW

DevCo: Greenfield, RtB, COD and JDAs

Transfer from DevCo: rights for 400 MW to NewCo (51/ 49) and 600 MW to EniCo (100% Eni) Technical and commercial Asset Management by Falck Renewables Group

39

Storage benefits to RES producers and C&I customers

Key set ups

BTM @ C&I

FTM with RES

Stand

Alone

BRPBSP

Markets / Grid

BTM = behind the meter FTM = front of the meter RES = renewables sources

C&I = commercials & industrials BRP = Balance Responsible Party BSP = Balance Service Provider

Key system benefits

Market examples and reference values*

Energy

Intraday trading schemes

40-80 k€ / MW / year

Time shift / trading

Reduction of curtailments

Self consumption optimisation

~5-8 GWh / year

(ex Buddusò)

Curtailments reduction

Unbalances reduction

Power

TERNA projects for grid support

Peak shaving

Peak shaving schemes for DSO

30-60 k€ / MW / year

Grid support

(Middleton project in operation)

Services

UVAM

Primary

UVAS pilot project

30 -110 k€ / MW / year

Secondary

Future secondary RES scheme

Market Capacity

Capacity payment for RES

Market based payments

20-40 k€ / MW / year**

(2 Falck Renewables projects

accepted for 2023)

Enabling RES and C&I storage: RES + storage dispatching

capabilities, C&I know how with Energy Team

40 * Range of values from observed market cases, Falck Renewables estimates ** Falck Renewables awarded projects ca. 34 k€ / MW / year (storage)

Group Net Earnings 2019 - 2025

(€M)

+ 65%

~ 76

~ (29)

~ 14

~ (19)

~ (10)

~ 80

~ 48

2019 EBITDA D&A Financial Taxes Minorities 2025

Charges &

Equity

41

Main Financial Indicators 2019 - 2025

Net

Earnings/EBITDA

FFO/EBITDA

NetDebt/EBITDA FFO/Net Debt

ROE

ROI

42

90%

81%

80%

66%

70%

60%

50%

40%

37%

31%

30%

20%

10%

04x

2019

2025

04x

22%

04x

04x

03x

19%

3,7x

03x

03x

03x

3,5x

03x

2019

2025

10%

9%

8%

8%

11%

10%

6%

4%

2%

0%

2019

2025

50%

45%

40%

35%

30%

25%

20%

15%

10%

23%

22%

22%

21%

21%

20%

20%

19%

19%

18%

18%

17%

12%

10%

8%

6%

4%

2%

Debt to Equity Ratio

3.0x

3.0x

3.0x

Falck Renewables

Debt Covenant

1.2x

1.0x

Falck Renewables

NFP to Equity Ratio

202020232025

NFP to EBITDA Ratio

7.0x

7.0x

7.0x Falck Renewables

Debt Covenant

Falck Renewables

3.8x

3.7x

NFP to EBITDA

Ratio

2020

2023

2025

NFP significantly within current covenants

Uses and Sources 2019 - 2025

(€M)

Cash Out

Cash In

9

~ 2,166

202

250

522

471

273

154

1,234

1,217

of which €325M

revolving credit facility

Operating Cash Flow

Corporate Debt

New Project Financing

Tax Equity/Minorities contrib.

CapEx

Project Finance

Financial

Dividends

Others

43

Repayments

Charges

Cumulative Capex 2020 - 2025

(€M)

By Area

Nordics 16%

North

Europe 20%

1,234

USA

South Europe

33%

31%

By Contribution to EBITDA

Partial/Nill

Nordics 16%

15%

North

1,234

23%

Europe 16%

South Europe

USA 30%

44

Management Incentive Plan

2020 - 2022

New Plan

Performance shares

  • Condition of financial sustainability
    • (NFP / EBITDA)
  • Conditions of minimum cumulative Group EBITDA
  • Overperformance mechanism based on stock price can trigger shares attribution of shares ranging from 0.41% to 0.61% of current market cap

Cash Plan

  • Condition of financial sustainability
    • (NFP / EBITDA)
  • Conditions of business performance
    • Group EBITDA
    • Specific drivers for business lines

Strong long-term alignment between management and shareholders

45

Disclaimer

Falck Renewables S.p.A. published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 19:57:07 UTC
