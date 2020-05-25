Falck Renewables S p A : Virtual Star Conference 2020 Milano
05/25/2020 | 03:58pm EDT
Company presentation
26 May 2020
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's management's current views with respect of future events and financial and operational performance of the Company and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements are based on Falck Renewables S.p.A.'s current expectations and projections about future events and have been prepared in accordance with IFRS currently in force and the related interpretations as set out in the documents issued to date by IFRIC and SIC, with the exclusion of any new standard which is effective for annual reporting periods beginning after January 1st 2020. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results or performance may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements due to any number of different factors, many of which are beyond the ability of Falck Renewables S.p.A. to control or estimate precisely, including changes in the regulatory environment, future market developments, fluctuations in the price and availability of fuel and other risks. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which are made only as of the date of this presentation. Falck Renewables S.p.A. does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. The information contained in this presentation does not purport to be comprehensive and has not been independently verified by any independent third party.
This presentation does not constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company. This presentation is not intended to be/does not contain any offer, under any applicable law, to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe any securities issued by Falck Renewables S.p.A. or any of its subsidiaries.
Neither the Company nor any member of the Company's Group nor any of its or their respective representatives, directors or employees accept any liability whatsoever in connection with this presentation or any of its contents or in relation to any loss arising from its use or from any reliance placed upon it.
Agenda
o Group Overview
o Roadmap 2025
o 1Q 2020 Results
o Appendix
Group Overview
Governance & Shareholders
Board Composition
Current Shareholders Base
Executive Director Non Executive Director
Independent Dir. according to T.U.F. and Corporate Governance Code
JP Morgan AM
5.37%
Falck SpA
60.00%
The Board of Directors consists of twelve members. Seven of them are
Independent Directors (58%) and five are women; one was appointed Lead
Independent Director.
The new Board of Directors - as approved at The Shareholders' Meeting on 7 May 2020 - reflects the group's international presence and includes members with relevant experience.
Treasury shares
0.76%
Free float
33.87%
Falck Renewables at a Glance
SHARED VALUE WITH STAKEHOLDERS
Renewable player with a continued expansion ….
… diversified in
Services and
Business
Solutions….
… committed to
push on
digitalization & Innovation and
….financially
strong
CORE THE AT SUSTAINABILITY
1,133 MW
~2 GW
Asset
Development
base
pipeline
~ 1 GW
8th
Energy dispatched
Market operator
in 2019
in Italy in 2019
> 90%
Enabling operational
Employees working
excellence
from home
3.5x
72%
NFP/EBITDA
Gross Debt
in 2019
hedged
95 MW
Under
construction
C&I
Customers
managed
First battery
Integrated with Solar PV Commissioned
in 2019
€ 325M
Committed credit line
Main Indicators 2016 - 2019
(€M)
Group Net Earnings
EBITDA
Net Financial Position
Net Invested Capital
7
1,328
1,038 1,0871,103
Our Commitments to sustainability
To us, sustainability is the lasting generation of shared value for each stakeholder while maintaining
the conditions that allow for such a generation
shared value creation
ECONOMIC &
ENVIRONMENTAL
environmentally sustainable management
asset operational efficiency
practices
sustainable asset development
PRODUCTIVE
& CLIMATE
greenhouse emissions reduction
responsible clients
CAPITAL
CAPITAL
KPI: distributed
financially sustainable growth
KPI: avoided GHG
added value
emissions (MtCO2eq)
(€M)
innovative
competent
caring
KPI: hours of
KPI: share of projects with a
upskilling and
reskilling per
significant community
SOCIAL &
HUMAN
employee (hrs/Y)
engagement program (%)
local communities support
RELATIONAL
CAPITAL
HR development
local procurement & employment
CAPITAL
diversity & work-life balance
WE ARE DIRECTLY CONTRIBUTING TO
9 U.N. SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS
Our business model
JDAs
like
Activities
Asset Development
Digital Factory
Energy Solutions
Engineering & Construction
Asset Management &
Smart Energy Technologies
Technical Advisory
Digital & Advisory Services
Market Access
PPA
dispatching
hedging
balancing
aggregation
Clients
9
Investors in new large renewables capacity
+ Falck Group
Energy Intensive Commercials & Industrials
+ ENI
+ others
Enablers of Decarbonization
Today's Portfolio:1,133 MW in Operation
354
413
113
MW
292
16
46
354
413
413
113
113
98
98
59
59°
50
50
47
47
TOTAL
959
129
46
1,133*
+95 MW Under Construction
98
47 50
59
* Includes minority stake in La Muela (26%) wind farm and Frullo Energia Ambiente (49%) for a total amount of 37MW
° Includes 10 MW of Carrecastro wind farm in opertionn since 7 February 2020
How do we optimize our portfolio
O&M Service Scope Review
(calculated on wind farms)
Asset Remote Monitoring:
❑ Operations real time overview
❑ In depth performance analysis
❑
Automatic KPIs calculation
❑
Predictive maintenance*
❑
Repairs/retrofits effectiveness
follow up
75%
Asset Management & Operational
50%
Control:
❑
Contract management
5%
❑
Site management
2017
2019
2025
❑ On site quality inspections
❑ Assessment and follow up on
actual
actual
target
SEAnet **
technical improvements
95.20%
96.10%
>97%
O&M/MW (€k)***
32
<29
<25
Maximize in-house expertise and experience
Asset Energy Management:
❑ Maximize payback of digital investment
❑
Production forecasting
❑
Exploit high competitive market for O&M services
❑
Energy trading
❑ Create sinergies across assets
❑
Power limitations management
❑ Control life time extension, revamping and repowering projects
❑
Grid balancing & regulatory
❑ Extendible approach to solar assets
support
11 *Module to be implemented ** =
σ
*** weigthed average of wind and solar
σ −σ −σ − σ −σ
In house
responsibility for part or all (favourite option) main components
How do we develop new assets
Greenfield, Partnerships and M&A
Current approach
Greenfield
Partnerships
/ JDAs
M&A
Greenfield
Partnerships
/ JDAs
M&A
Implemented
In process / potential
Energy
Management,
PPA pricing
Development,
Engineering,
Construction, Finance
and PPA origination
Asset Management
and Advisory
presence on the entire value chain
… and in strong wind and solar markets
How do we create value for energy intensive clients
Services Offered
Market
Access
Energy
Solutions
Digital & Advisory
Services
Smart Energy Technologies
# clients
Description
Balancing Service Provider
Corporate Power Purchase Agreement
Power Purchase Agreement
New distributed PV assets, repowering PV, storage, CHP
Advisory (audits, flexibility, storage), data analysis and energy management systems
Starting from Energy Team metering and Demande Response, plus evolution driven by IoT trends and "open-tech" approach
Focus Clients
FKR
FKR
We enable value creation with advanced solutions
Asset Development
Large Wind/Solar producers
Energy
Intensive Industries
Large commercial users
Owned Assets
Small PV assets < 5MWp
Large Industries
Large commercial
corporates
Dividends 2016-2025
DIVIDEND «CAP»
2018 - 2021
2022 - 2025
Pay-out ratio ("PAY-OUT") of
Pay-out ratio ("PAY-OUT") of
40% of Group Net Earnings
30% of Group Net Earnings
DIVIDEND «FLOOR»
€/cent
6,3
6,5
6,7
6,9
6,9
6,9
6,9
6,9
4,9
5,3
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Paid in
Paid in
Paid in
Paid in
Paid in
Paid in
Paid in
Paid in
Paid in
Paid in
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
distributed 6,7€/cent as dividend «cap» mechanism applies
Long term visibility,stable dividends to sustain strong growth
Roadmap 2025
Value for Renewable electricity and pricing model
Value of avoided carbon emissions typically manifested through carbon pricing or taxation and low carbon support mechanisms
Value ofshort-termflexibility in support of system operability and alleviation of congestions
Pricing model 2040? €/MWh; real 2020 money
Additional
Upside
from
15-20direct
Value of MW oflong-termreliability / adequacy in support of security of supply
Carbon
Capacity
carbon
pricing?
15-20
Value of MWh energy delivered to the system
Flexibility
Capacity
20-25
70-80
Reliability
Energy
25-30
Where the
Wholesale
Reserve, Ancillary
EU Emissions
LCOE
LCOE of capacity
Carbon
Average
"products"
electricity
Capacity market
services and
Trading System
based on
services for
pricing for
price
are traded
market
Balancing markets
(EU ETS)
Solar PV
reliability and
avoided
CAPEX1)
flexibility
emissions
1) 200-300K €/MW; 2) Assuming, for each MW of Solar, 0.5MWx8h (4 MWh of storage), ~120k€/MW 3) Considering a CO2 price of ≈70 €/tCO2
(batteries)2)
Focusing on energy plus capacity: how to derive value
Energy
Capacity
Today's
Capacity
Reliability
focus
Flexibility
System goal
What does it
provide?
Market
instrument
Where are we
today?
Efficient energy dispatch
Delivers energy in the most cost-efficient
way by having the market define the
system's merit order
Forward markets
Day-aheadmarkets
Intraday markets
Own dispatch planform foroptimization of €/MWh of own plants and third- party energy on the Italian market (hedging, aggregation and balancing)
Ongoing platform development for the UK market
Long-term system adequacy in support of
security of supply
Ensures long-term system adequacy e.g.,
in the case of extreme load peaks or
backup intermittent renewable generation
Market-basedcapacity remuneration mechanisms
Participation to capacity market auction for 2023 delivery, with Solar+Storage capacity to be developed in South zone
Awarded 9 MW/year at 75 k€/MW/Year for 15 years
Short-term system adequacy and flexibility
Enables the system to respond to short-term variations in the supply/demand balance, support operability and alleviate congestion
Short-termreserve markets (e.g. UK)
Ancillary services (e.g. primary and secondary reserve) and balancing market
Pipeline ofstand-alonestorage and/or PV+Storage projects in definition for the Italian market. Revenues from ancillary services (primary and secondary reserve with €/MW remuneration) as well as from the new Fast Reserve mechanism
Energy-only markets are inefficient by definition, as they include technologies with an opposite cost structure in terms on Capex-
Opex, leading to energy prices trending, in some hours of the day, towards zero
Roadmap 2025 summary
Continued expansion and
Significant Assets Growth
Strong focus on ENERGY+
diversification of pipeline
model
2 GW plus developed and put in
100% of solar developments
+2x consolidated assets
with COD from 2023 with
service by 2025
storage option
ENABLERS OF GREEN GROWTH
1.Distributed added value
Services and
2.Projects with a significant
community engagement program
solutions business
3.Avoided GHG emissions
4.Hours of training per employee
Customer centered, technology
Strong digital and application
Clear sustainability
and competence driven
development driven expertise
commitments to 2025
Main Targets
Installed Capacity
(MW)
~ 2,300
2x
~ 1,900
vs 2019
1,123
2019
2023
2025
Net Financial Position
(€M)
~ 875
~1,035
0.4x
vs 2019
721
2019
2023
2025
NFP/
3.5x
3.5x
3.7x
EBITDA
EBITDA
(€M)
~ 280
~+40%
~ 250
vs 2019
204
It includes ~ 20M of
green certifcates
reduction
2019
2023
2025
Group Net Earnings
(€M)~+65% vs 2019
~ 70
~ 80
48
2019
2023
2025
Our key sustainability targets
distributed added value**
projects with a significant community engagement program***
avoided GHG emissions****
hours of reskilling and upskilling per employee
174
255
1,300
€M
€M
€M
41%
55%
of projects
of projects
0,62
1,36
5,99
MtCO2eq
MtCO2eq
MtCO2eq
21
40
hrs
hrs
*not audited numbers
** to stakeholders such as staff, shareholders, creditors, central & local administrations, local communities
*** projects supporting local benefit/ownership schemes, or locally enabling sustainable consumption services (e.g. community energy PPA)
**** calculated on 2017 international emission factors. Ref.: US factor: EPA 2019, EU factors: ISPRA 2018, Norway factor: NVE-RME 2019
Capital Allocation 2020 - 2025
40 35
85 €M€M
Business Lines
Returns and Targets
€M
1,295
€M
1,135
€M
Cash-out: Capex + Development Expenses
Owned Assets
Asset
Development &
Management
Energy Management
Downstream Services
Digital & Innovation
MW added 20-25:+ ~ 1.2 GW
Incremental EBITDA 20-25:~ €85M
Upside from in-
IRR → Wacc + 150 bps
house
development &
IRR > 15%
management
activities*
Average yearly rate of pipeline
+ 100 bps
generation ~1.6 GW
Incremental EBITDA 20-25:€8.5M
IRR ~10%
Leveraging Energy Team customer baseMave
↑ efficiency
IRR ~10%
* compared to pay the fee to an external developer
Installed Capacity Growth
+105%
Growth 2019-2025
Consolidation of
presence in the Nordics
Europe remains central with high emphasis on South Europe
Strong growth in the US
with ENI partnership
+70%
~2,300
~1,900
+14%
10%
1,123*
1,250-1,280
31%
15%
97
511
40%
32%
403
32%
27%
113
13%
ACTUAL
2020
2023
2025
14%
29%
33%
24%
~ 230 MW
~ 175 MW
~ 370 MW
~ 450 MW
Maintaning a balanced
Nordics exposure
Onshore wind growth depending on UK and decarbonisation policies
Investing in significant
pipeline optionality
Assuming full «ENI framework» delivery
2021 installed capacity
USA
South Europe
North Europe
Nordics
in line or exceeding
~2,300
previous industrial plan
~1,900
Big effort on solar +
7.4x
1,250-1,280
1,123*
129
Wind continues to blow
948
ACTUAL
2020
2023
2025
Wind
Solar
Other
By 2025
~1.2 GW
~0.8-1.0 GW
installed
of pipeline
70% solar
in excess
available
Updated targets 2020-2025
Offering
Key business targets 2025
Financial Targets (€M)
Market
Access
Energy
Solutions
Digital & Advisory
Services
Smart Energy Technologies
Dispatch and fixing IT, UK, evaluating SP and Nordics: 4,3 TWh (54% captive)
120 MW as Balancing Service Provider for Demand/Response
1 GW of CPPAs support/involvement
~200 new PV projects owned, ~9 MWp installed
4,5 MWel CHP installed and owned
M&A and revamping 3-5 PV assets ~5 MWp
1 M&A of ESCo or technology solutions company
Data science, Virtual EM, flex / storage audits ca 1 M€ rev. CloE main platform for client, ca 3 M€ revenues
Increase of solutions for DSO/small producers (observability)
4 M€ increase of product sales
New hardware / software solutions for PV in synergy with Upgrade of product line (focus on IoT and cybersecurity)
EBITDA
+2.5x
12
4.6
2019
2025
-25
Energy
M&A
Solutions
5
20
27
6
Smart Energy
CAPEX
Others
Technologies
1
23
Scenario Assumptions
Prices EUR/MWh
2020
2021
2023
2025
PUN Old Plan
59
58
59
65
PUN New Plan
50
54
60
65
Green Certificates Old Plan
92
94
96
92
Green Certificates New Plan
99
101
97
92
Prices GBP/MWh
2020
2021
2023
2025
Wholesale Old Plan
51
51
56
62
Wholesale New Plan
42
46
55
63
ROCs Old Plan
49
50
52
54
ROCs New Plan
50
50
52
54
PPA assumptions for new projects diverge from these price scenarios
Euribor & Libor
2020
2023
2025
Euribor Old Plan
0.25%
1.00%
n.a.
Euribor New Plan
0.00%
0.30%
1.00%
UK Libor Old Plan
1.30%
1.60%
n.a.
UK Libor New Plan
0.90%
1.30%
1.40%
FX
EUR/GBP Old Plan (2019-2021)
0.91
EUR/GBP New Plan (2020-2025)
0.878
EUR/USD Old Plan (2019-2021)
1.18
EUR/USD New Plan (2020-2025)
1.14
CapEx / MW (€k)
avg. 20-25
Capex/MW Solar
0.81
Capex/MW Wind
0.99
Price Risk Management Assumptions
Power Price Risk
Natural hedging provided by environmental subsidies (ROCS, Tariffs, Certificates) and Grid Benefits as been complemented by sales on forward market in ITA, UK and Nordics
No price risk on 76% of expected revenues after hedging actions
❑24% of 2020 revenues is exposed to price risk, after hedging actions
Market Price Exposure
❑Long term price risk mitigation has been enhanced by 2 PPAs in Spain and Norway for 75% of
oCovid-19impacts not very significant and partially mitigated by management actions
26
EBITDA Growth 2019 - 2025
(€M)
~204
2019
50%
2.4
CAGR +5.4%
-23
+85
Operating Assets
New Assets
-28
+14
Prices
Loss of Incentives -9
End of useful life
+ 76
Revenues from incentives
Energy Output (TWh)
New Assets
+14
Operating Assets
Services
Services
~280
2025
32%
5.0
27
NFP Evolution
(€M)
Project Finance
2019
Cash
22 available
109 SPV Cash
10 CII Holdco
(672)
NFP Variation (314)
2025
Cash22 available
SPV Cash
100
(474)
Project Finance
Corporate Debt
Derivatives
IFRS 16 /Other D.
Local Comm. (12)
Other
(32)
(33)
(81)
Capex
(33)
Operating
Cash Flow154
(250)
(522)
Dividends
Corporate Debt
(721)
(1,234)
Tax Equity/
Minorities Fin.
Contributions Charges, FV
Derivatives
1,217
(202)(140)
(1,035) (10)
Derivatives
IFRS 16 /Other D. Local Comm.
1Q 2020 Results
1Q 2020 Business Highlights
Owned Assets
Reached1,133 MW* operating capacity
Strong quarterly productionvs. 1Q 2019 (+35%) due to strong winds in the UK and France and perimeter growth in the Nordics, France and Spain. Lower performance in Italy(-8%)YoY.
Lower comprehensive captured pricesin the UK(-7%)and in Italy(-5%)vs. 1Q 2019
Completed revamping at Spinasanta PV plant (6MW) and biannual maintenance at Rende biomass plant (15MW)
Financials
Higher Ebitda at €72.5Mvs €63.0 1Q 2019
(+15.1%) and above expectations
NFP at €650M lower than €721M end of
2019 impacted by cash-in from sale of minorities in US assets
Positiveimpact from GBP exchange ratio (1.2% vs average 1Q 2019)
Asset
Development
Completedthe strategic agreement with ENI for joint development in the US
Signed PPA in Norway for Hennøy wind farm (70% of annual production)
Reached2.8 GW under management
Energy Management &
Downstream Services
381 GWh dispatched in-house in Italy (100% of energy produced + 3rd parties) vs 265 GWh in 1Q 2019
Signed 1 contract for CHP and PV distributed generation at C&I client
New CloE platform growing fast with more than 5,000 consumption points licenced
Reached31 MW of UVAM as BSP
Our Business during pandemic
Regular supply of electricity in the period. Business continuity secured
Construction continuing as planned
Decreased energy prices fundamentals (natural gas)
Continued good performance of operating assets
Financial resources available to follow the Business plan implementation
Minor delays suffered in Services (commercial activity)
> 90% of total workforce working from home
Additional insurance coverage to employees in Italy and in the UK. Working to extend to the other countries of presence
International support program for local
communities
° It includes minority stake in La Muela (26%) wind farm and FEA (49%) for a total amount of 37MW
30 Sound quarterly results, business substantially unaffected during pandemic emergency
1Q 2020 Financial Highlights
Breakdown (€M)
1Q 2020
1Q 2019
Depreciations
(20.3)
(18.1)
Provisions
(3.1)
(1.5)
Write - offs /
-
(0.1)
Revaluations
31
1Q 2020 EBITDA Bridge
(€M)
Assets
(2.0)
4.5
(4.4)
10.1
63.0
↓RENDE
↑ NORDICS
↓WHOLESALE ITALY
MAINTENANCE
↑FRANCE
↓WHOLESALE UK
↓GRID/LOCAL
WIND
↓WHOLESALE SPAIN
TAXES
(JULIA)
↑WIND SPAIN
↑ UK WIND
↑FRANCE WIND
Services and Other
(0.6) 1.4 0.5 72.5
↓DEVEX (FALCK
GBP/EUR
NEXT)
↓NUO START-UP
↑ 2020: 0.862
2019: 0.872
P&L EFFECT ON ENI DEAL
DEVEX
STRUCTURE STRENGTHENING
1Q 2019 PERIMETER
PRICES
VOLUMES
OPEX
SERVICES
G&A/
EXCHANGE
1Q 2020
OTHER
RATE
1Q 2020 Cash Flow
(€M)
CASH
79
PROJECT
FINANCING
(672)
IFRS 16 (81)
FV DER. (33)
CASH 22
SPV
CASH
109
CII HOLDCO 10Cash Flow
NFP from Dec 2019 Operations
Net Capex/
Net Cash
Derivatives
Exchange
Perimeter
US deal
ratio
13
SPV
CASH
147
CII HOLDCO 10
NFP
Mar 2020
(650)
PROJECT
FINANCING
(656)
IFRS 16 (81)
FV DER. (42)
CORPORATE LOAN (50) COMMUNITY FINCOOP INSTR.* (13)
CORPORATE LOAN (32)
COMMUNITY FINCOOP INSTR.* (12) OTHER (33)
(721)
44
(41) 56 (1)
OTHER (43)
33
* Investment scheme to encourage the community to establish cooperatives,
whose members will contribute to financing the energy plant
1Q 2020 Gross Debt Breakdown
Gross Debt Nature Without
Gross Debt by Currency
Gross Debt Without
Gross Debt Without Derivatives
Without Derivatives and
Derivatives and Leases
and Leases: Construction and
Derivatives and Leases
Leases
Hedged
Operations
19%
49%
1Q
47%
1Q
2019
2019
4%
81%
€762M
€762M
€762M
€762M
Financing with recourse
GBP
Hedged
Operating plants
Project financing without recourse
EUR
Un-hedged
Under construction
Other financings without recourse
USD
Average interest rate (including interest rate swap) of3.40%*
Gross Debt = Project Financing + Other Debt + Debt vs CII HoldCo
*excluding IFRS 9 effect
Appendix
Asset Base in 1Q 2020
March 2020
*
*
*
Residual Project Life
Residual Debt Life
Project cash flow after debt repayment
Wholesale price
Residual incentive life
°
36
* PPA secured, SREC (in the US only)
* PPA secured, SREC (in the US only)
° Not included minority stake in La Muela (26%) wind farm and Frullo Energia Ambiente (49%) for a total amount of 37MW
Electricity Production in 1Q 2020 (GWh)
1Q 2020
vs. Internal Index
By Technology
35%
676
912
By Country
35%
676
912
Strong productions vs. 1Q 2019 (+35%). Significant grid curtailments at our Millennium, Kilbraur, Assel Valley and
Auchrobert wind farms (36 GWh compensated).
Lower wind production vs. 1Q 2019 (-8%) due to poor winds in March and solar production below 1Q 2019 (-6%) burdened by panels replacement at Spinasanta PV plant (6MW)
Energy from waste/biomass lower vs. 1Q 2019 (-13%) impacted by biannual maintenance at Rende Biomass plant.
+29.4% in 1Q 2020 while in
1Q 2019 production was 1.3% better than the Index
Wind:-4.9% vs Index in 1Q 2020 while in 1Q 2019 better performance of 2.1%
Solar:-9.0% in 1Q 2020 while in 1Q 2019 production was better 5.1% than Index
Quarterly productions almost aligned with same period of previous year
Higher productions vs. 1Q 2019 (+104%). Full contribution from increased perimeter (56MW since March) with output better than expected. Strong performance from existing wind farms (42 MW).
-13.5% in 1Q 2020 while in 1Q 2019 production was -13.6% vs the Index.
1Q 2020 Captured Price Overview
CAPTURED ENERGY
+ INCENTIVE PRICE
€MWh
90
WHOLESALE
PRICE*
Sicily
80
South
70
Italy
Sardinia 60
50
40
* Source: GME, Heren
150 (5%)
8%
(26%)
Rolling yearly average
Avg. 71 €/MWh
Avg. 62 €/MWh
Avg. 60 €/MWh
1Q 2020
1Q 2019
%
Eur/MWh
95
94
1%
Eur/MWh
35
53
-34%
Eur/MWh
26
n.m.
142
GBP/MWh
98
(7%)
92
2020
8%
2020
Price exposure
Price exposure
(18%)
FiT + Grid Benefits FWd Hedging + PPA Merchant
**
Rolling yearly average
90
Rolling yearly average
Rolling yearly average
80
60
60
Avg. 58 €/MWh
Average
70
55
55
57 GBP/MWh
Avg. 47 €/MWh
60
50
50
Average
45
45
50
38GBP/MWh
Avg. 47 €/MWh
45 (-30% vs 1Q '19)
40
40
40
40 (-29% vs 1Q '19)
33 (-37% vs 1Q '19)
** Excluding Roc Recycle impact
Captured price impacted by positive hedging strategy to support the
decrease of average market prices
Boosting Growth in the US: the Partnership with Eni
Transaction Summary
DevCo (50/50) between Falck and Eni to develop
1 GW by 2023
Sale of 49% of the operating portfolio (112.5 MW in a NewCo) and 50% of Devco @ $70M with a gain of €14,5M (including fx gain) with impact on Net Equity Reserve and €2M (including fx gain) with impact on P&L
Shareholdings and Governance
Eni
49%
50%
112.5 Operating
DevCo
NewCo
51%
50%
Falck
NewCo Governance: Falck tofully
control and consolidate line by line (100%)
DevCo Governance: shared controlof the
company; Falck has the right to appoint
the President and Eni a Vice President
Key Targets
Technology: PV, Wind and Storage > 5 MW
DevCo: Greenfield, RtB, COD and JDAs
Transfer from DevCo: rights for 400 MW to NewCo (51/ 49) and 600 MW to EniCo (100% Eni) Technical and commercial Asset Management by Falck Renewables Group
39
Storage benefits to RES producers and C&I customers
Key set ups
BTM @ C&I
FTM with RES
Stand
Alone
BRPBSP
Markets / Grid
BTM = behind the meter FTM = front of the meter RES = renewables sources
C&I = commercials & industrials BRP = Balance Responsible Party BSP = Balance Service Provider
Key system benefits
Market examples and reference values*
Energy
Intraday trading schemes
40-80 k€ / MW / year
Time shift / trading
Reduction of curtailments
Self consumption optimisation
~5-8 GWh / year
(ex Buddusò)
Curtailments reduction
Unbalances reduction
Power
TERNA projects for grid support
Peak shaving
Peak shaving schemes for DSO
30-60 k€ / MW / year
Grid support
(Middleton project in operation)
Services
UVAM
Primary
UVAS pilot project
30 -110 k€ / MW / year
Secondary
Future secondary RES scheme
Market Capacity
Capacity payment for RES
Market based payments
20-40 k€ / MW / year**
(2 Falck Renewables projects
accepted for 2023)
Enabling RES and C&I storage: RES + storage dispatching
capabilities, C&I know how with Energy Team
* Range of values from observed market cases, Falck Renewables estimates ** Falck Renewables awarded projects ca. 34 k€ / MW / year (storage)
Group Net Earnings 2019 - 2025
(€M)
+ 65%
~ 76
~ (29)
~ 14
~ (19)
~ (10)
~ 80
~ 48
2019 EBITDA D&A Financial Taxes Minorities 2025
Charges &
Equity
Main Financial Indicators 2019 - 2025
Net
Earnings/EBITDA
FFO/EBITDA
NetDebt/EBITDA FFO/Net Debt
ROE
ROI
90%
81%
80%
66%
70%
60%
50%
40%
37%
31%
30%
20%
10%
04x
2019
2025
04x
22%
04x
04x
03x
19%
3,7x
03x
03x
03x
3,5x
03x
2019
2025
10%
9%
8%
8%
11%
10%
6%
4%
2%
0%
2019
2025
50%
45%
40%
35%
30%
25%
20%
15%
10%
23%
22%
22%
21%
21%
20%
20%
19%
19%
18%
18%
17%
12%
10%
8%
6%
4%
2%
Debt to Equity Ratio
3.0x
3.0x
3.0x
Falck Renewables
Debt Covenant
1.2x
1.0x
Falck Renewables
NFP to Equity Ratio
202020232025
NFP to EBITDA Ratio
7.0x
7.0x
7.0x Falck Renewables
Debt Covenant
Falck Renewables
3.8x
3.7x
NFP to EBITDA
Ratio
2020
2023
2025
NFP significantly within current covenants
Uses and Sources 2019 - 2025
(€M)
Cash Out
Cash In
9
~ 2,166
202
250
522
471
273
154
1,234
1,217
of which €325M
revolving credit facility
Operating Cash Flow
Corporate Debt
New Project Financing
Tax Equity/Minorities contrib.
CapEx
Project Finance
Financial
Dividends
Others
Repayments
Charges
Cumulative Capex 2020 - 2025
(€M)
By Area
Nordics 16%
North
Europe 20%
1,234
USA
South Europe
33%
31%
By Contribution to EBITDA
Partial/Nill
Nordics 16%
15%
North
1,234
23%
Europe 16%
South Europe
USA 30%
44
Management Incentive Plan
2020 - 2022
New Plan
Performance shares
Condition of financial sustainability
(NFP / EBITDA)
Conditions of minimum cumulative Group EBITDA
Overperformance mechanism based on stock price can trigger shares attribution of shares ranging from 0.41% to 0.61% of current market cap
Cash Plan
Condition of financial sustainability
(NFP / EBITDA)
Conditions of business performance
Group EBITDA
Specific drivers for business lines
Strong long-term alignment between management and shareholders
Falck Renewables S.p.A. published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 19:57:07 UTC