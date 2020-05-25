Falck Renewables S p A : Virtual Star Conference 2020 Milano 0 05/25/2020 | 03:58pm EDT Send by mail :

Company presentation 26 May 2020 Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's management's current views with respect of future events and financial and operational performance of the Company and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements are based on Falck Renewables S.p.A.'s current expectations and projections about future events and have been prepared in accordance with IFRS currently in force and the related interpretations as set out in the documents issued to date by IFRIC and SIC, with the exclusion of any new standard which is effective for annual reporting periods beginning after January 1st 2020. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results or performance may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements due to any number of different factors, many of which are beyond the ability of Falck Renewables S.p.A. to control or estimate precisely, including changes in the regulatory environment, future market developments, fluctuations in the price and availability of fuel and other risks. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which are made only as of the date of this presentation. Falck Renewables S.p.A. does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. The information contained in this presentation does not purport to be comprehensive and has not been independently verified by any independent third party. This presentation does not constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company. This presentation is not intended to be/does not contain any offer, under any applicable law, to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe any securities issued by Falck Renewables S.p.A. or any of its subsidiaries. Neither the Company nor any member of the Company's Group nor any of its or their respective representatives, directors or employees accept any liability whatsoever in connection with this presentation or any of its contents or in relation to any loss arising from its use or from any reliance placed upon it. 2 Agenda o Group Overview 4 o Roadmap 2025 15 o 1Q 2020 Results 29 o Appendix 35 3 Group Overview Governance & Shareholders Board Composition Current Shareholders Base 5 Executive Director Non Executive Director Independent Dir. according to T.U.F. and Corporate Governance Code JP Morgan AM 5.37% Falck SpA 60.00% The Board of Directors consists of twelve members. Seven of them are Independent Directors (58%) and five are women; one was appointed Lead Independent Director. The new Board of Directors - as approved at The Shareholders' Meeting on 7 May 2020 - reflects the group's international presence and includes members with relevant experience. Treasury shares 0.76% Free float 33.87% Falck Renewables at a Glance SHARED VALUE WITH STAKEHOLDERS Renewable player with a continued expansion …. … diversified in Services and Business Solutions…. … committed to push on digitalization & Innovation and ….financially strong 6 CORE THE AT SUSTAINABILITY 1,133 MW ~2 GW Asset Development base pipeline ~ 1 GW 8th Energy dispatched Market operator in 2019 in Italy in 2019 > 90% Enabling operational Employees working excellence from home 3.5x 72% NFP/EBITDA Gross Debt in 2019 hedged 95 MW Under construction C&I Customers managed First battery Integrated with Solar PV Commissioned in 2019 € 325M Committed credit line Main Indicators 2016 - 2019 (€M) Group Net Earnings EBITDA Net Financial Position Net Invested Capital 7 1,328 1,038 1,087 1,103 Our Commitments to sustainability To us, sustainability is the lasting generation of shared value for each stakeholder while maintaining the conditions that allow for such a generation shared value creation ECONOMIC & ENVIRONMENTAL environmentally sustainable management asset operational efficiency practices sustainable asset development PRODUCTIVE & CLIMATE greenhouse emissions reduction responsible clients CAPITAL CAPITAL KPI: distributed financially sustainable growth KPI: avoided GHG added value emissions (MtCO2eq) (€M) innovative competent caring KPI: hours of KPI: share of projects with a upskilling and reskilling per significant community SOCIAL & HUMAN employee (hrs/Y) engagement program (%) local communities support RELATIONAL CAPITAL HR development local procurement & employment CAPITAL diversity & work-life balance 8 WE ARE DIRECTLY CONTRIBUTING TO 9 U.N. SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS Our business model JDAs like Activities Asset Development Digital Factory Energy Solutions Engineering & Construction Asset Management & Smart Energy Technologies Technical Advisory Digital & Advisory Services Market Access PPA dispatching hedging balancing aggregation Clients 9 Investors in new large renewables capacity + Falck Group Energy Intensive Commercials & Industrials + ENI + others Enablers of Decarbonization Today's Portfolio:1,133 MW in Operation 354 413 113 MW 292 16 46 354 413 413 113 113 98 98 59 59° 50 50 47 47 TOTAL 959 129 46 1,133* +95 MW Under Construction 98 47 50 59 10 * Includes minority stake in La Muela (26%) wind farm and Frullo Energia Ambiente (49%) for a total amount of 37MW ° Includes 10 MW of Carrecastro wind farm in opertionn since 7 February 2020 How do we optimize our portfolio O&M Service Scope Review (calculated on wind farms) Asset Remote Monitoring: ❑ Operations real time overview ❑ In depth performance analysis ❑ Automatic KPIs calculation ❑ Predictive maintenance* ❑ Repairs/retrofits effectiveness follow up 75% Asset Management & Operational 50% Control: ❑ Contract management 5% ❑ Site management 2017 2019 2025 ❑ On site quality inspections ❑ Assessment and follow up on actual actual target SEAnet ** technical improvements 95.20% 96.10% >97% O&M/MW (€k)*** 32 <29 <25 Maximize in-house expertise and experience Asset Energy Management: ❑ Maximize payback of digital investment ❑ Production forecasting ❑ Exploit high competitive market for O&M services ❑ Energy trading ❑ Create sinergies across assets ❑ Power limitations management ❑ Control life time extension, revamping and repowering projects ❑ Grid balancing & regulatory ❑ Extendible approach to solar assets support 11 *Module to be implemented ** = σ *** weigthed average of wind and solar σ −σ −σ − σ −σ In house responsibility for part or all (favourite option) main components How do we develop new assets Greenfield, Partnerships and M&A Current approach Greenfield Partnerships / JDAs M&A Greenfield Partnerships / JDAs M&A Implemented In process / potential Energy Management, PPA pricing Development, Engineering, Construction, Finance and PPA origination Asset Management and Advisory presence on the entire value chain 12 … and in strong wind and solar markets How do we create value for energy intensive clients Services Offered Market Access Energy Solutions Digital & Advisory Services Smart Energy Technologies # clients Description Balancing Service Provider Corporate Power Purchase Agreement Power Purchase Agreement New distributed PV assets, repowering PV, storage, CHP Advisory (audits, flexibility, storage), data analysis and energy management systems Starting from Energy Team metering and Demande Response, plus evolution driven by IoT trends and "open-tech" approach Focus Clients FKR FKR We enable value creation with advanced solutions Asset Development Large Wind/Solar producers Energy Intensive Industries Large commercial users 13 Owned Assets Small PV assets < 5MWp Large Industries Large commercial corporates Dividends 2016-2025 DIVIDEND «CAP» 2018 - 2021 2022 - 2025 Pay-out ratio ("PAY-OUT") of Pay-out ratio ("PAY-OUT") of 40% of Group Net Earnings 30% of Group Net Earnings DIVIDEND «FLOOR» €/cent 6,3 6,5 6,7 6,9 6,9 6,9 6,9 6,9 4,9 5,3 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Paid in Paid in Paid in Paid in Paid in Paid in Paid in Paid in Paid in Paid in 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 distributed 6,7€/cent as dividend «cap» mechanism applies 14 Long term visibility,stable dividends to sustain strong growth Roadmap 2025 Value for Renewable electricity and pricing model Value of avoided carbon emissions typically manifested through carbon pricing or taxation and low carbon support mechanisms Value of short-termflexibility in support of system operability and alleviation of congestions Pricing model 2040? €/MWh; real 2020 money Additional Upside from 15-20direct Value of MW of long-termreliability / adequacy in support of security of supply Carbon Capacity carbon pricing? 15-20 Value of MWh energy delivered to the system Flexibility Capacity 20-25 70-80 Reliability Energy 25-30 Where the Wholesale Reserve, Ancillary EU Emissions LCOE LCOE of capacity Carbon Average "products" electricity Capacity market services and Trading System based on services for pricing for price are traded market Balancing markets (EU ETS) Solar PV reliability and avoided CAPEX1) flexibility emissions 1) 200-300K €/MW; 2) Assuming, for each MW of Solar, 0.5MWx8h (4 MWh of storage), ~120k€/MW 3) Considering a CO2 price of ≈70 €/tCO2 (batteries)2) 16 Focusing on energy plus capacity: how to derive value Energy Capacity Today's Capacity Reliability focus Flexibility System goal What does it provide? Market instrument Where are we today? Efficient energy dispatch Delivers energy in the most cost-efficient way by having the market define the system's merit order Forward markets

Day-ahead markets

markets Intraday markets

Own dispatch planform for optimization of €/MWh of own plants and third- party energy on the Italian market (hedging, aggregation and balancing)

Ongoing platform development for the UK market Long-term system adequacy in support of security of supply Ensures long-term system adequacy e.g., in the case of extreme load peaks or backup intermittent renewable generation Market-based capacity remuneration mechanisms

capacity remuneration mechanisms Participation to capacity market auction for 2023 delivery, with Solar+Storage capacity to be developed in South zone

Awarded 9 MW/year at 75 k€/MW/Year for 15 years Short-term system adequacy and flexibility Enables the system to respond to short-term variations in the supply/demand balance, support operability and alleviate congestion Short-term reserve markets (e.g. UK)

reserve markets (e.g. UK) Ancillary services (e.g. primary and secondary reserve) and balancing market

Pipeline of stand-alone storage and/or PV+Storage projects in definition for the Italian market. Revenues from ancillary services (primary and secondary reserve with €/MW remuneration) as well as from the new Fast Reserve mechanism Energy-only markets are inefficient by definition, as they include technologies with an opposite cost structure in terms on Capex- Opex, leading to energy prices trending, in some hours of the day, towards zero 17 Roadmap 2025 summary Continued expansion and Significant Assets Growth Strong focus on ENERGY+ diversification of pipeline model 2 GW plus developed and put in 100% of solar developments +2x consolidated assets with COD from 2023 with service by 2025 storage option ENABLERS OF GREEN GROWTH 1. Distributed added value Services and 2. Projects with a significant community engagement program solutions business 3. Avoided GHG emissions 4. Hours of training per employee Customer centered, technology Strong digital and application Clear sustainability and competence driven development driven expertise commitments to 2025 18 Main Targets Installed Capacity (MW) ~ 2,300 2x ~ 1,900 vs 2019 1,123 2019 2023 2025 Net Financial Position (€M) ~ 875 ~1,035 0.4x vs 2019 721 2019 2023 2025 NFP/ 3.5x 3.5x 3.7x EBITDA 19 EBITDA (€M) ~ 280 ~+40% ~ 250 vs 2019 204 It includes ~ 20M of green certifcates reduction 2019 2023 2025 Group Net Earnings (€M)~ +65% vs 2019 ~ 70 ~ 80 48 2019 2023 2025 Our key sustainability targets distributed added value** projects with a significant community engagement program*** avoided GHG emissions**** hours of reskilling and upskilling per employee 174 255 1,300 €M €M €M 41% 55% of projects of projects 0,62 1,36 5,99 MtCO2eq MtCO2eq MtCO2eq 21 40 hrs hrs *not audited numbers ** to stakeholders such as staff, shareholders, creditors, central & local administrations, local communities 20 *** projects supporting local benefit/ownership schemes, or locally enabling sustainable consumption services (e.g. community energy PPA) **** calculated on 2017 international emission factors. Ref.: US factor: EPA 2019, EU factors: ISPRA 2018, Norway factor: NVE-RME 2019 Capital Allocation 2020 - 2025 40 35 85 €M €M Business Lines Returns and Targets €M 1,295 €M 1,135 €M Cash-out: Capex + Development Expenses Owned Assets Asset Development & Management Energy Management Downstream Services Digital & Innovation MW added 20-25:+ ~ 1.2 GW Incremental EBITDA 20-25:~ €85M Upside from in- IRR → Wacc + 150 bps house development & IRR > 15% management activities* Average yearly rate of pipeline + 100 bps generation ~1.6 GW Incremental EBITDA 20-25:€8.5M IRR ~10% Leveraging Energy Team customer baseMave ↑ efficiency IRR ~10% 21 * compared to pay the fee to an external developer Installed Capacity Growth +105% Growth 2019-2025 Consolidation of presence in the Nordics Europe remains central with high emphasis on South Europe Strong growth in the US with ENI partnership +70% ~2,300 ~1,900 +14% 10% 1,123* 1,250-1,280 31% 15% 97 511 40% 32% 403 32% 27% 113 13% ACTUAL 2020 2023 2025 14% 29% 33% 24% ~ 230 MW

~ 175 MW

~ 370 MW

~ 450 MW Maintaning a balanced Nordics exposure Onshore wind growth depending on UK and decarbonisation policies Investing in significant pipeline optionality Assuming full «ENI framework» delivery 2021 installed capacity USA South Europe North Europe Nordics in line or exceeding ~2,300 previous industrial plan ~1,900 Big effort on solar + 7.4x 1,250-1,280 1,123* 129 Wind continues to blow 948 ACTUAL 2020 2023 2025 Wind Solar Other By 2025 ~1.2 GW ~0.8-1.0 GW installed of pipeline 70% solar in excess available 22 * Does not include Carrecastro wind farm, COD on 07 February 2020 Updated targets 2020-2025 Offering Key business targets 2025 Financial Targets (€M) Market Access Energy Solutions Digital & Advisory Services Smart Energy Technologies Dispatch and fixing IT, UK, evaluating SP and Nordics: 4,3 TWh (54% captive) 120 MW as Balancing Service Provider for Demand/Response 1 GW of CPPAs support/involvement ~200 new PV projects owned, ~9 MWp installed 4,5 MWel CHP installed and owned M&A and revamping 3-5 PV assets ~5 MWp 1 M&A of ESCo or technology solutions company Data science, Virtual EM, flex / storage audits ca 1 M€ rev. CloE main platform for client, ca 3 M€ revenues Increase of solutions for DSO/small producers (observability) 4 M€ increase of product sales New hardware / software solutions for PV in synergy with Upgrade of product line (focus on IoT and cybersecurity) EBITDA +2.5x 12 4.6 2019 2025 -25 Energy M&A Solutions 5 20 27 6 Smart Energy CAPEX Others Technologies 1 23 Scenario Assumptions Prices EUR/MWh 2020 2021 2023 2025 PUN Old Plan 59 58 59 65 PUN New Plan 50 54 60 65 Green Certificates Old Plan 92 94 96 92 Green Certificates New Plan 99 101 97 92 Prices GBP/MWh 2020 2021 2023 2025 Wholesale Old Plan 51 51 56 62 Wholesale New Plan 42 46 55 63 ROCs Old Plan 49 50 52 54 ROCs New Plan 50 50 52 54 PPA assumptions for new projects diverge from these price scenarios 24 Euribor & Libor 2020 2023 2025 Euribor Old Plan 0.25% 1.00% n.a. Euribor New Plan 0.00% 0.30% 1.00% UK Libor Old Plan 1.30% 1.60% n.a. UK Libor New Plan 0.90% 1.30% 1.40% FX EUR/GBP Old Plan (2019-2021) 0.91 EUR/GBP New Plan (2020-2025) 0.878 EUR/USD Old Plan (2019-2021) 1.18 EUR/USD New Plan (2020-2025) 1.14 CapEx / MW (€k) avg. 20-25 Capex/MW Solar 0.81 Capex/MW Wind 0.99 Price Risk Management Assumptions Power Price Risk Natural hedging provided by environmental subsidies (ROCS, Tariffs, Certificates) and Grid Benefits as been complemented by sales on forward market in ITA, UK and Nordics No price risk on 76% of expected revenues after hedging actions ❑ 24% of 2020 revenues is exposed to price risk, after hedging actions Market Price Exposure ❑ Long term price risk mitigation has been enhanced by 2 PPAs in Spain and Norway for 75% of their expected revenues 24% 29% 22% 20% 2020 Price Risk Sensitivity considering Hedged Positions 11% 26% …same electricity price variation …different impact on revenues 19% 71% 19% ± 1 €/MWh ± 0.6 M€ 67% ± 1 £/MWh ± 0.7 M£ 57% 54% 51% 29% ± 1 $/MWh ± 0 M$ Other ± 1 €/MWh ± 0.2 M€ Falck Portfolio US UK ITA Other EU FiT + Grid Benefits* FWd Hedging + PPA Merchant *US: SREC + Capacity Payments ; Onshore Wind Full Price 2020 2023 2025 (€/MWh; nominal) UK: ROCs + % of Grid Benefits; ITA: Tariffa Grin + Conto Energia; Captured price + Green Certificate (CV) + Other EU: French FiT 145.1 152.2 151.5** Guarantee of Origin (GO) - Imbalance cost Captured price + Renewable Obligation Certificate (ROC) + Renewable Energy Guarantee of Origin 95.4 109.6 116.8 (REGO) - Imbalance cost 25 ** Minervino and San Sostene wind farms «green certificate» expiring respectively in 2023 and 2024 Guidance 2020 (€M) Scenario 1 Scenario 2 196 EBITDA 202 40 Group Net 42 Earnings* 785 Net Financial 775 Position Before provisions and impairment Not included the impact of deferred tax liabilities on Group Net Earnings due to the change of the corporate tax rate in the UK Main Considerations o Price assumptions: Scenario 1 : existing forward price scenario + slight recovery in 2H

existing forward price scenario + slight recovery in 2H Scenario 2 : existing forward price scenario + progressive recovery to CMD assumptions o Covid-19impacts not very significant and partially mitigated by management actions 26 EBITDA Growth 2019 - 2025 (€M) ~204 2019 50% 2.4 CAGR +5.4% -23 +85 Operating Assets New Assets -28 +14 Prices Loss of Incentives -9 End of useful life + 76 Revenues from incentives Energy Output (TWh) New Assets +14 Operating Assets Services Services ~280 2025 32% 5.0 27 NFP Evolution (€M) Project Finance 2019 Cash 22 available 109 SPV Cash 10 CII Holdco (672) NFP Variation (314) 2025 Cash22 available SPV Cash 100 (474) Project Finance Corporate Debt Derivatives IFRS 16 /Other D. Local Comm. (12) Other (32) (33) (81) Capex (33) Operating Cash Flow154 (250) (522) Dividends Corporate Debt (721) (1,234) Tax Equity/ Minorities Fin. Contributions Charges, FV Derivatives 1,217 (202)(140) (1,035) (10) Derivatives

IFRS 16 /Other D. Local Comm. 28 1Q 2020 Results 1Q 2020 Business Highlights Owned Assets Reached 1,133 MW* operating capacity

operating capacity Strong quarterly production vs . 1Q 2019 (+35%) due to strong winds in the UK and France and perimeter growth in the Nordics, France and Spain. Lower performance in Italy (-8%) YoY.

. perimeter growth Lower comprehensive captured prices in the UK (-7%) and in Italy (-5%) vs. 1Q 2019

Completed revamping at Spinasanta PV plant (6MW) and biannual maintenance at Rende biomass plant (15MW) Financials Higher Ebitda at €72.5M vs €63.0 1Q 2019

(+15.1%) and above expectations

(+15.1%) and above expectations NFP at €650M lower than €721M end of

2019 impacted by cash-in from sale of minorities in US assets

at €650M than €721M end of 2019 impacted by from sale of minorities in US assets Positive impact from GBP exchange ratio (1.2% vs average 1Q 2019) Asset Development Completed the strategic agreement with ENI for joint development in the US

strategic agreement Signed PPA in Norway for Hennøy wind farm (70% of annual production)

PPA Norway for wind farm Reached 2.8 GW under management Energy Management & Downstream Services 381 GWh dispatched in-house in Italy (100% of energy produced + 3 rd parties) vs 265 GWh in 1Q 2019

in-house in Italy (100% of energy produced + 3 parties) vs 265 GWh in 1Q 2019 Signed 1 contract for CHP and PV distributed generation at C&I client

1 contract for CHP and PV distributed generation at C&I client New CloE platform growing fast with more than 5,000 consumption points licenced

growing fast with more than 5,000 consumption points licenced Reached 31 MW of UVAM as BSP Our Business during pandemic Regular supply of electricity in the period. Business continuity secured Construction continuing as planned Decreased energy prices fundamentals (natural gas) Continued good performance of operating assets Financial resources available to follow the Business plan implementation Minor delays suffered in Services (commercial activity) > 90% of total workforce working from home Additional insurance coverage to employees in Italy and in the UK. Working to extend to the other countries of presence International support program for local communities ° It includes minority stake in La Muela (26%) wind farm and FEA (49%) for a total amount of 37MW 30 Sound quarterly results, business substantially unaffected during pandemic emergency 1Q 2020 Financial Highlights Breakdown (€M) 1Q 2020 1Q 2019 Depreciations (20.3) (18.1) Provisions (3.1) (1.5) Write - offs / - (0.1) Revaluations 31 1Q 2020 EBITDA Bridge (€M) Assets (2.0) 4.5 (4.4) 10.1 63.0 ↓ RENDE ↑ NORDICS ↓ WHOLESALE ITALY MAINTENANCE ↑ FRANCE ↓ WHOLESALE UK ↓ GRID/LOCAL WIND ↓ WHOLESALE SPAIN TAXES (JULIA) ↑ WIND SPAIN ↑ UK WIND ↑ FRANCE WIND Services and Other (0.6) 1.4 0.5 72.5 ↓ DEVEX (FALCK GBP/EUR NEXT) ↓ NUO START-UP ↑ 2020: 0.862 2019: 0.872 P&L EFFECT ON ENI DEAL D EVEX

EVEX S TRUCTURE STRENGTHENING 1Q 2019 PERIMETER PRICES VOLUMES OPEX SERVICES G&A/ EXCHANGE 1Q 2020 OTHER RATE 32 1Q 2020 Cash Flow (€M) CASH 79 PROJECT FINANCING (672) IFRS 16 (81) FV DER. (33) CASH 22 SPV CASH 109 CII HOLDCO 10 Cash Flow NFP from Dec 2019 Operations Net Capex/ Net Cash Derivatives Exchange Perimeter US deal ratio 13 SPV CASH 147 CII HOLDCO 10 NFP Mar 2020 (650) PROJECT FINANCING (656) IFRS 16 (81) FV DER. (42) CORPORATE LOAN (50) COMMUNITY FINCOOP INSTR.* (13) CORPORATE LOAN (32) COMMUNITY FINCOOP INSTR.* (12) OTHER (33) (721) 44 (41) 56 (1) OTHER (43) 33 * Investment scheme to encourage the community to establish cooperatives, whose members will contribute to financing the energy plant 1Q 2020 Gross Debt Breakdown Gross Debt Nature Without Gross Debt by Currency Gross Debt Without Gross Debt Without Derivatives Without Derivatives and Derivatives and Leases and Leases: Construction and Derivatives and Leases Leases Hedged Operations 19% 49% 1Q 47% 1Q 2019 2019 4% 81% €762M €762M €762M €762M Financing with recourse GBP Hedged Operating plants Project financing without recourse EUR Un-hedged Under construction Other financings without recourse USD Average interest rate (including interest rate swap) of 3.40%* 34 Gross Debt = Project Financing + Other Debt + Debt vs CII HoldCo *excluding IFRS 9 effect Appendix Asset Base in 1Q 2020 March 2020 * * * Residual Project Life Residual Debt Life Project cash flow after debt repayment Wholesale price Residual incentive life ° 36 * PPA secured, SREC (in the US only) ° Not included minority stake in La Muela (26%) wind farm and Frullo Energia Ambiente (49%) for a total amount of 37MW Electricity Production in 1Q 2020 (GWh) 1Q 2020 vs. Internal Index By Technology 35% 676 912 By Country 35% 676 912 Strong productions vs. 1Q 2019 (+35%). Significant grid curtailments at our Millennium, Kilbraur, Assel Valley and Auchrobert wind farms (36 GWh compensated). Lower wind production vs. 1Q 2019 (-8%) due to poor winds in March and solar production below 1Q 2019 (-6%) burdened by panels replacement at Spinasanta PV plant (6MW)

(-8%) due to poor winds in March and solar production below 1Q 2019 (-6%) burdened by panels replacement at Spinasanta PV plant (6MW) Energy from waste/biomass lower vs. 1Q 2019 (-13%) impacted by biannual maintenance at Rende Biomass plant. +29.4% in 1Q 2020 while in 1Q 2019 production was 1.3% better than the Index Wind: -4.9% vs Index in 1Q 2020 while in 1Q 2019 better performance of 2.1%

vs Index in 1Q 2020 while in 1Q 2019 better performance of Solar: -9.0% in 1Q 2020 while in 1Q 2019 production was better 5.1% than Index 37 Quarterly productions almost aligned with same period of previous year Higher productions vs. 1Q 2019 (+104%). Full contribution from increased perimeter (56MW since March) with output better than expected. Strong performance from existing wind farms (42 MW). -13.5% in 1Q 2020 while in 1Q 2019 production was -13.6% vs the Index. 1Q 2020 Captured Price Overview CAPTURED ENERGY + INCENTIVE PRICE €MWh 90 WHOLESALE PRICE* Sicily 80 South 70 Italy Sardinia 60 50 40 * Source: GME, Heren 150 (5%) 8% (26%) Rolling yearly average Avg. 71 €/MWh Avg. 62 €/MWh Avg. 60 €/MWh 1Q 2020 1Q 2019 % Eur/MWh 95 94 1% Eur/MWh 35 53 -34% Eur/MWh 26 n.m. 142 GBP/MWh 98 (7%) 92 2020 8% 2020 Price exposure Price exposure (18%) FiT + Grid Benefits FWd Hedging + PPA Merchant ** Rolling yearly average 90 Rolling yearly average Rolling yearly average 80 60 60 Avg. 58 €/MWh Average 70 55 55 57 GBP/MWh Avg. 47 €/MWh 60 50 50 Average 45 45 50 38GBP/MWh Avg. 47 €/MWh 45 (-30% vs 1Q '19) 40 40 40 40 (-29% vs 1Q '19) 33 (-37% vs 1Q '19) ** Excluding Roc Recycle impact 38 Captured price impacted by positive hedging strategy to support the decrease of average market prices Boosting Growth in the US: the Partnership with Eni Transaction Summary DevCo (50/50) between Falck and Eni to develop 1 GW by 2023 Sale of 49% of the operating portfolio (112.5 MW in a NewCo) and 50% of Devco @ $70M with a gain of €14,5M (including fx gain) with impact on Net Equity Reserve and €2M (including fx gain) with impact on P&L Shareholdings and Governance Eni 49% 50% 112.5 Operating DevCo NewCo 51% 50% Falck NewCo Governance: Falck to fully control and consolidate line by line (100%) DevCo Governance: shared control of the company; Falck has the right to appoint the President and Eni a Vice President Key Targets Technology: PV, Wind and Storage > 5 MW DevCo: Greenfield, RtB, COD and JDAs Transfer from DevCo: rights for 400 MW to NewCo (51/ 49) and 600 MW to EniCo (100% Eni) Technical and commercial Asset Management by Falck Renewables Group 39 Storage benefits to RES producers and C&I customers Key set ups BTM @ C&I FTM with RES Stand Alone BRPBSP Markets / Grid BTM = behind the meter FTM = front of the meter RES = renewables sources C&I = commercials & industrials BRP = Balance Responsible Party BSP = Balance Service Provider Key system benefits Market examples and reference values* Energy Intraday trading schemes 40-80 k€ / MW / year Time shift / trading Reduction of curtailments Self consumption optimisation ~5-8 GWh / year (ex Buddusò) Curtailments reduction Unbalances reduction Power TERNA projects for grid support Peak shaving Peak shaving schemes for DSO 30-60 k€ / MW / year Grid support (Middleton project in operation) Services UVAM Primary UVAS pilot project 30 -110 k€ / MW / year Secondary Future secondary RES scheme Market Capacity Capacity payment for RES Market based payments 20-40 k€ / MW / year** (2 Falck Renewables projects accepted for 2023) Enabling RES and C&I storage: RES + storage dispatching capabilities, C&I know how with Energy Team 40 * Range of values from observed market cases, Falck Renewables estimates ** Falck Renewables awarded projects ca. 34 k€ / MW / year (storage) Group Net Earnings 2019 - 2025 (€M) + 65% ~ 76 ~ (29) ~ 14 ~ (19) ~ (10) ~ 80 ~ 48 2019 EBITDA D&A Financial Taxes Minorities 2025 Charges & Equity 41 Main Financial Indicators 2019 - 2025 Net Earnings/EBITDA FFO/EBITDA NetDebt/EBITDA FFO/Net Debt ROE ROI 42 90% 81% 80% 66% 70% 60% 50% 40% 37% 31% 30% 20% 10% 04x 2019 2025 04x 22% 04x 04x 03x 19% 3,7x 03x 03x 03x 3,5x 03x 2019 2025 10% 9% 8% 8% 11% 10% 6% 4% 2% 0% 2019 2025 50% 45% 40% 35% 30% 25% 20% 15% 10% 23% 22% 22% 21% 21% 20% 20% 19% 19% 18% 18% 17% 12% 10% 8% 6% 4% 2% Debt to Equity Ratio 3.0x 3.0x 3.0x Falck Renewables Debt Covenant 1.2x 1.0x Falck Renewables NFP to Equity Ratio 202020232025 NFP to EBITDA Ratio 7.0x 7.0x 7.0x Falck Renewables Debt Covenant Falck Renewables 3.8x 3.7x NFP to EBITDA Ratio 2020 2023 2025 NFP significantly within current covenants Uses and Sources 2019 - 2025 (€M) Cash Out Cash In 9 ~ 2,166 202 250 522 471 273 154 1,234 1,217 of which €325M revolving credit facility Operating Cash Flow Corporate Debt New Project Financing Tax Equity/Minorities contrib. CapEx Project Finance Financial Dividends Others 43 Repayments Charges Cumulative Capex 2020 - 2025 (€M) By Area Nordics 16% North Europe 20% 1,234 USA South Europe 33% 31% By Contribution to EBITDA Partial/Nill Nordics 16% 15% North 1,234 23% Europe 16% South Europe USA 30% 44 Management Incentive Plan 2020 - 2022 New Plan Performance shares Condition of financial sustainability

(NFP / EBITDA)

Conditions of minimum cumulative Group EBITDA

Overperformance mechanism based on stock price can trigger shares attribution of shares ranging from 0.41% to 0.61% of current market cap Cash Plan Condition of financial sustainability

(NFP / EBITDA)

Conditions of business performance

Group EBITDA Specific drivers for business lines

Strong long-term alignment between management and shareholders 45 Attachments Original document

