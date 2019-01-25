Falck Renewables : Corporate Events Agenda 2019

Financials (€) Sales 2018 323 M EBIT 2018 111 M Net income 2018 36,9 M Debt 2018 566 M Yield 2018 2,13% P/E ratio 2018 23,54 P/E ratio 2019 22,83 EV / Sales 2018 4,33x EV / Sales 2019 4,52x Capitalization 833 M Chart FALCK RENEWABLES SPA Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends FALCK RENEWABLES SPA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 4 Average target price 2,80 € Spread / Average Target -2,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Toni Volpe Chief Executive Officer & Director Enrico Falck Chairman Vittorio Grande Head-Operations Paolo Rundeddu CFO, Head-Administration, Tax, Finance & Control A. Polastri Head-Information Technology Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) FALCK RENEWABLES SPA 21.96% 944 DUKE ENERGY CORP 0.46% 61 806 IBERDROLA 1.37% 52 671 DOMINION ENERGY -3.26% 51 992 SOUTHERN COMPANY 9.20% 49 346 EXELON CORPORATION 4.12% 45 411