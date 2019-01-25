Falck Renewables : Corporate Events Agenda 2019

FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.
CALENDARIO ANNUALE DEGLI EVENTI SOCIETARI 2019
Consigli di Amministrazione
Giovedì 7 marzo 2019
Giovedì 9 maggio 2019
Martedì 30 luglio 2019
Giovedì 7 novembre 2019
approvazione Progetto di Bilancio al 31/12/18 app. I resoconto intermedio di gestione al 31/03/19 app. Relazione finanziaria Semestrale al 30/06/19 app. III resoconto intermedio di gestione al 30/09/19
Assemblea per approvazione del Bilancio al 31.12.2018
|
Lunedì 15 aprile 2019
|
(I convocazione)
|
Martedì 16 aprile 2019
|
(II convocazione)
|
CALENDAR OF 2019 CORPORATE EVENTS
|
Board of Directors
|
Thursday March, 7 2019
|
approval of Draft Financial Statements for the year ended 31/12/18
|
Thursday May, 9 2019
|
approval of I interim financial report at 31/03/2019
|
Tuesday July, 30 2019
|
approval of half-year financial report at 30/06/19
Thursday November, 7 2019
approval of III interim financial report at 30/09/19
Date of AGM to approve Annual Report
Monday April, 15 2019
Tuesday April, 16 2019
Disclaimer
Falck Renewables S.p.A. published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 20:23:03 UTC