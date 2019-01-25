Log in
Falck Renewables : Corporate Events Agenda 2019

01/25/2019 | 03:24pm EST

FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.

CALENDARIO ANNUALE DEGLI EVENTI SOCIETARI 2019

Consigli di Amministrazione

Giovedì 7 marzo 2019

Giovedì 9 maggio 2019

Martedì 30 luglio 2019

Giovedì 7 novembre 2019

approvazione Progetto di Bilancio al 31/12/18 app. I resoconto intermedio di gestione al 31/03/19 app. Relazione finanziaria Semestrale al 30/06/19 app. III resoconto intermedio di gestione al 30/09/19

Assemblea per approvazione del Bilancio al 31.12.2018

Lunedì 15 aprile 2019

(I convocazione)

Martedì 16 aprile 2019

(II convocazione)

CALENDAR OF 2019 CORPORATE EVENTS

Board of Directors

Thursday March, 7 2019

approval of Draft Financial Statements for the year ended 31/12/18

Thursday May, 9 2019

approval of I interim financial report at 31/03/2019

Tuesday July, 30 2019

approval of half-year financial report at 30/06/19

Thursday November, 7 2019

approval of III interim financial report at 30/09/19

Date of AGM to approve Annual Report

Monday April, 15 2019

Tuesday April, 16 2019

  • (I Call)

  • (II Call)

Disclaimer

Falck Renewables S.p.A. published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 20:23:03 UTC
