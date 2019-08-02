Log in
Falck Renewables : Half-year financial report at June 30, 2019 published

08/02/2019 | 05:50pm EDT

COMUNICATO STAMPA

PUBBLICATA LA RELAZIONE FINANZIARIA SEMESTRALE AL 30 GIUGNO 2019

Milano, 2 Agosto 2019 - Si informa che la Relazione finanziaria semestrale al 30 giugno 2019, approvata dal Consiglio di Amministrazione in data 30 luglio 2019, unitamente alla Relazione della Società di Revisione è a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede sociale, sul sito internet della Società (www.falckrenewables.eu)e presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato "eMarket STORAGE" all'indirizzo www.emarketstorage.com.

Contatti:

Giorgio BOTTA - Investor Relator - tel. 02.2433.3338

Alessandra RUZZU - Media Relations - Tel. 02.2433.2360

PRESS RELEASE

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AT JUNE 30th, 2019 PUBLISHED

Milan, August 2nd, 2019 - Falck Renewables SpA informs that the Half-year Financial Report at June 30th, 2019, approved by the Board of Directors held on July, 30 2019, as well as the report of the external auditors, is available to the public at Falck Renewables' registered office, on the website of the Company (www.falckrenewables.eu)and on the website of the authorized central storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" www.emarketstorage.com.

Contacts:

Giorgio BOTTA - Investor Relators Manager - Ph. +39.02.2433.3338

Alessandra RUZZU - Media Relations - Ph. +39.02.2433.2360

Disclaimer

Falck Renewables S.p.A. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 21:49:02 UTC
