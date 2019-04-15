PRESS RELEASE

Falck Renewables S.p.A. Shareholders' Meeting

∙Separate financial statements of Falck Renewables S.p.A. approved and consolidated financial statements as of Monday, December 31, 2018 examined;

∙Distribution of a gross dividend of Euro 6.3 per share approved;

∙Consultative vote in favor of Section I of the Remuneration Report pursuant to Articles 123- ter of Legislative Decree No. 58/98 and 84-quater of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999;

∙Independent auditing firm appointed for the period 2020-2028

Milan, Monday, April 15, 2019 - The shareholders of Falck Renewables S.p.A. met at first call in Milan today for an ordinary shareholders' meeting.

The ordinary shareholders' meeting has approved the annual financial statements that close 2018 with a net profit of Euro 37.0 million, and examined the consolidated financial statements as at Monday, December 31, 2018, which close with a net profit of Euro 60.4 million, of which the Group share is Euro 44.2 million1.

***

The shareholders' meeting has approved the distribution of a gross unitary dividend of Euro 0.063 per share, for each of the 289,203,891 shares entitled, making for a total value of Euro 18,219,845.13 scheduled for payment this coming May 15, with a record date of May 14 and ex-dividend date no. 14 of May 13, 2019.

***

In accordance with the provisions of article 123-ter of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 and article 84-quater of the Issuers' Regulation (Legislative Decree No. 11971/99), the shareholders' meeting expressed a consultative vote in favor of the first Section of the Remuneration Report, which describes the Company's policy for the remuneration of directors and managers with strategic responsibilities (dirigenti con responsabilità strategiche), and of the procedures used for the adoption and implementation of said Policy.

***

On the proposal of the Board of Statutory Auditors, the Shareholders' Meeting appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers S.p.A. the independent auditors of the accounts for the years 2020-2028 and set an annual fee of Euro 158,000.

1For more details, please refer to the press release of March 7, 2019.