FALCK RENEWABLES CLOSES THE ACQUISITION OF ENERGY TEAM

Milan, October 2, 2018 - Falck Renewables finalised today the acquisition of 51% of Energy Team, a leader in the energy consumption monitoring and flexibility management services in the electricity markets in Italy.

The provisional price of the acquisition, approximately 18.3 million Euros, financed entirely with own financial resources, may be subject to possible adjustments typical for this kind of transactions mainly based on results and net financial position. Today's payment is made to the extent of 40% and the balance will be paid for 30% following the price adjustment. The remaining 30% will be deposited in escrow and released upon expiry of the indemnification obligations of the Sellers. Today a shareholders' agreement was signed that provides a lock-up period concerning the minority shareholding and call and put options starting three years after the closing date and valued based on future EBITDA and NFP, among other things.

As previously announced, by means of this transaction, Falck Renewables intends to strengthen Energy Team's services offer in the high growth potential sector of consumption monitoring, energy efficiency and flexibility for energy consumers and producers. The Development Plan for both companies establishes a continuity in Energy Team's activities with the participation of the current Management.

Falck Renewables S.p.A., listed on the Italian stock exchange in the STAR segment ("FKR.MI") and included in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index, develops, designs, builds and manages power production plants from renewable sources, with an installed capacity of 970 MW in 2018 (933.5 MW according to the IFRS 11 reclassification) in the United Kingdom, Italy, United States, Spain and France, using wind power, solar power, WtE and biomass technologies. The Group is a global player in the renewable energy technical advisory and asset management services business, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vector Cuatro, providing asset management services to clients accounting for approximately 1600 MW of installed capacity and with experience in more than 25 countries.

