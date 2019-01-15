PRESS RELEASE

FALCK RENEWABLES CLOSES THE SALE OF ESPOSITO SERVIZI ECOLOGICI S.R.L.

Milan, 15 January 2019 - In line with the communication released on October 12, 2018, Falck Renewables announces that today the sale of 100% of the equity participation held in Esposito Servizi Ecologici S.R.L. was finalized for a comprehensive price, subject to adjustment, of 1,060,843.58 Euro.

Falck Renewables S.p.A., listed on the Italian stock exchange in the STAR segment ("FKR.MI") and included in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index, develops, designs, builds and manages power production plants from renewable sources, with an installed capacity of 970 MW in 2018 (933.5 MW according to the IFRS 11 reclassification) in the United Kingdom, Italy, United States, Spain and France, using wind power, solar power, WtE and biomass technologies. The Group is a global player in the renewable energy technical advisory and asset management services business, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vector Cuatro, providing asset management services to clients accounting for approximately 2400 MW of installed capacity and with experience in more than 30 countries

