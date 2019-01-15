Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Falck Renewables SpA    FKR   IT0003198790

FALCK RENEWABLES SPA (FKR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/15 05:51:13 am
2.485 EUR   -2.36%
2018FALCK RENEWABLES SPA : annual earnings release
2016FALCK RENEWABLES SPA : quaterly earnings release
2013FALCK RENEWABLES SPA : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Falck Renewables : closes the sale of Esposito Servizi Ecologici s.r.l.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 05:24am EST

PRESS RELEASE

FALCK RENEWABLES CLOSES THE SALE OF ESPOSITO SERVIZI ECOLOGICI S.R.L.

Milan, 15 January 2019 - In line with the communication released on October 12, 2018, Falck Renewables announces that today the sale of 100% of the equity participation held in Esposito Servizi Ecologici S.R.L. was finalized for a comprehensive price, subject to adjustment, of 1,060,843.58 Euro.

***

Falck Renewables S.p.A., listed on the Italian stock exchange in the STAR segment ("FKR.MI") and included in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index, develops, designs, builds and manages power production plants from renewable sources, with an installed capacity of 970 MW in 2018 (933.5 MW according to the IFRS 11 reclassification) in the United Kingdom, Italy, United States, Spain and France, using wind power, solar power, WtE and biomass technologies. The Group is a global player in the renewable energy technical advisory and asset management services business, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vector Cuatro, providing asset management services to clients accounting for approximately 2400 MW of installed capacity and with experience in more than 30 countries

For information about Falck Renewables please contact:

Giorgio BOTTA - Investor Relations - Tel. 02.2433.3338 Alessandra RUZZU - Media Relations - Tel. 02.2433.2360

SEC SPA - Tel. 02.6249991 Marco Fraquelli, Fabio Leoni, Fabio Santilio

CDR Communication - Tel. 335 6909547 Vincenza Colucci

Disclaimer

Falck Renewables S.p.A. published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 10:23:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FALCK RENEWABLES SPA
05:24aFALCK RENEWABLES : closes the sale of Esposito Servizi Ecologici s.r.l.
PU
2018FALCK RENEWABLES : The Board of Directors Updates the 2021 Industrial Plan (Road..
PU
2018FALCK RENEWABLES : and Siemens Gamesa sign supply agreements for the 10MW Carrec..
PU
2018FALCK RENEWABLES : and Nordex Group extend service contracts for 159 turbines in..
PU
2018FALCK RENEWABLES : to divest Esposito Servizi Ecologici S.R.L.
PU
2018FALCK RENEWABLES : closes the acquisition of Energy Team
PU
2018FALCK RENEWABLES : acquires a 51% share of Energy Team
PU
2018FALCK RENEWABLES : Vector Cuatro (Falck Renewables) closed the acquisition of Wi..
PU
2018FALCK RENEWABLES : Half-Year financial report at 30 June 2018 published
PU
2018FALCK RENEWABLES : S.p.A. – Corporate Loan agreement extended at favourabl..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 323 M
EBIT 2018 111 M
Net income 2018 35,3 M
Debt 2018 582 M
Yield 2018 2,34%
P/E ratio 2018 21,07
P/E ratio 2019 20,31
EV / Sales 2018 4,10x
EV / Sales 2019 4,14x
Capitalization 742 M
Chart FALCK RENEWABLES SPA
Duration : Period :
Falck Renewables SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FALCK RENEWABLES SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,80 €
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toni Volpe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrico Falck Chairman
Vittorio Grande Head-Operations
Paolo Rundeddu CFO, Head-Administration, Tax, Finance & Control
A. Polastri Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FALCK RENEWABLES SPA8.53%851
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.06%59 639
IBERDROLA-1.99%51 614
DOMINION ENERGY-2.25%51 119
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.12%47 494
EXELON CORPORATION1.53%43 554
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.