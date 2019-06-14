PRESS RELEASE
FALCK RENEWABLES RECEIVES THE "BUSINESS INTERNATIONAL FINANCE AWARD 2019", IN THE "NON-FINANCIAL INDICATOR, SUSTAINABILITY REPORT" CATEGORY
MILAN, Italy, June 14, 2019 - Falck Renewables Spa received the "Business International Finance Award 2019" in the "Non-Financial Indicator, Sustainability Report" category for the Group's 2018 Sustainability Report "Sustainability at the Core".
This is an important recognition given to the best projects - divided into different categories - of those entities that, in the last two years, have been committed to creating value, while paying attention to relevant issues such as sustainability, digitalization, investment diversification and social responsibility.
The jury of experts, composed of Marco Allegrini (University of Pisa), Raffaello Carnà (University of Milan- Bicocca), Luciano Olivotto (Ca' Foscari University), Catry Ostinelli, (LIUC-Cattaneo University), Roberta Provasi, (University of Milan-Bicocca), Riccardo Silvi (University of Bologna), Paola Tagliavini (Bocconi University of Milan) and Alberto Tron (Bocconi University of Milan), and chaired by Maurizio Dallocchio (Bocconi University of Milan), motivated the award to Falck Renewables as follows:
"The Sustainability at the Core Project was able to generate added value for its stakeholders with a long-term goal aimed at consolidating the advantages of a strategy that looks at sustainability not only in environmental but also in social terms. The project, indeed, succeeded in creating a sharing of objectives between the stakeholders and the company through an investment method that allows a local community to finance the local energy plant through a specially established cooperative. The residents, members of the cooperative, purchase a share of the plant's funding with individual holdings and receive an annual interest on the funding, partly calculated based on the sale of energy. These are therefore low-risk investments for local communities, but which lead to rather interesting returns. This is a particularly innovative form of local communities involvement that allows for having them as investment supporters, overcoming the typical "NIMBY" (not in my backyard) problems and conflicts, meaning the potential local opposition to the construction of the plants that would delay the investment in the construction of the plant and therefore the economic returns for the Group".
The prize, awarded within the International Business CFO Summit held in Milan on June 4 and 5, was collected by dr. Paolo Rundeddu, CFO of Falck Renewables.
"Receiving this award is, for us, a great satisfaction, as well as an important recognition of the significance of our work. The award-winning report tells how our approach to sustainability, and the values that animate us, have a positive impact both on the effectiveness of our business action, and on the creation of shared value with our many stakeholders", commented Toni Volpe, Managing Director of Falck Renewables.
Falck Renewables has been awarded the "Business International Finance Award" for the second consecutive year. In 2018 the Group obtained the recognition in the "Finance" category.
***
Falck Renewables S.p.A., listed on the Italian stock exchange in the STAR segment ("FKR.MI") and included in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index, develops, designs, builds and manages power production plants from renewable sources, with an installed capacity of 1,026 MW (989.5 MW according to the IFRS 11 reclassification) in the United Kingdom, Italy, United States, Spain and France, using wind power, solar power, WtE and biomass technologies. The Group is a global player in the renewable energy technical advisory and asset management services business, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vector Cuatro, providing asset management services to clients accounting for approximately 2,500 MW of installed capacity and with experience in more than 30 countries.
