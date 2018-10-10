Falco Resources : Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

(Montréal, Québec, October 10, 2018) - Falco Resources Ltd. (TSXV: FPC) ('Falco' or the 'Company') announces the resignation of Vincent Metcalfe from his position of Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

Luc Lessard, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: 'Vincent has played a key role in our Company since his appointment in April 2015, and we would like to express our appreciation for his contribution towards the advancement and development of our Company and the Horne 5 Project. We wish him the greatest success in his future endeavors.'

Mr. Anthony Glavac, CPA, CA, Falco's Vice President and Corporate Controller, will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis.

About Falco

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns about 67,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp, which represents approximately 70% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco's principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located in the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is the largest shareholder of the Company and currently owns 12.6% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. The Company has 189,195,976 shares issued and outstanding.

