FALCON GOLD CORP.

FALCON GOLD CORP.

(FG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 11/06 01:21:23 pm
0.03 CAD   --.--%
11/04FALCON GOLD : Issues Shares for Debt
AQ
News 
News

Falcon Appoints R. Stuart Angus to Its Advisory Board

11/07/2019 | 12:15am EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2019) - FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV: FG) (FSE: 3FA) ("Falcon" or the Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. R. Stuart "Tookie" Angus to its Advisory Board.

Mr. R. Stuart "Tookie" Angus is an independent business advisor to the mining industry and is presently Chair of K92, Chair of San Marco Resources Inc., and Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. He is the former Head of the Global Mining Group for Fasken Martineau. For the past 40 years, Mr. Angus has focused on structuring and financing significant international exploration, development and mining ventures. More recently, he was managing Director of Mergers and Acquisitions for Endeavour Financial and was responsible for merger and acquisition mandates. Mr. Angus is the former Chairman of the Board of BC Sugar Refinery Limited. He was a Director of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. until June 2005, a Director of Canico Resource Corp. until its takeover by Brazil's CVRD in 2005, a Director of Bema Gold Corp. until its takeover by Kinross Gold Corporation in 2007, a Director of Ventana Gold Corp. until its takeover by AUX Canada Acquisition Inc. in 2011, and a Director of Plutonic Power Corporation until its merger with Magma Energy Corp. in 2011. He resigned June 30, 2017 as Chair of Nevsun Resources Ltd. following its acquisition of Reservoir Minerals in 2017.

"Mr. Angus is a significant Falcon shareholder and we are very pleased to also add him to our Advisory Board. Tookie's knowledge and track record in mining financing, and M&A will be extremely beneficial to Falcon in advancing our mining exploration asset portfolio," states Karim Rayani, Falcon's Chief Executive Officer.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian, mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Its Ontario, Canada projects include: the Central Canada gold and copper projects in Atikokan; the Bruce and Camping lake projects in Red lake; the Wabunk Bay base metal project in Red Lake and an interest in the Burton gold property located near Sudbury. Falcon also has an agreement to acquire the Esperanza gold, copper project located within the Sierra de Las Minas District, Argentina.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Falcon Gold Corp.

Karim Rayani
CEO, Director

Telephone: 604-683-1991
Email: info@falcongold.ca

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49506


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Karim Rayani Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Geophry Tafel Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Director
James Farley Independent Director
Kenneth A. Cawkell Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FALCON GOLD CORP.0.00%1
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION8.66%30 785
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION18.94%29 397
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED45.00%16 716
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 449
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED47.35%14 112
