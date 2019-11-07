Falcon Appoints R. Stuart Angus to Its Advisory Board

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2019) - FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV: FG) (FSE: 3FA) ("Falcon" or the Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. R. Stuart "Tookie" Angus to its Advisory Board.

Mr. R. Stuart "Tookie" Angus is an independent business advisor to the mining industry and is presently Chair of K92, Chair of San Marco Resources Inc., and Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. He is the former Head of the Global Mining Group for Fasken Martineau. For the past 40 years, Mr. Angus has focused on structuring and financing significant international exploration, development and mining ventures. More recently, he was managing Director of Mergers and Acquisitions for Endeavour Financial and was responsible for merger and acquisition mandates. Mr. Angus is the former Chairman of the Board of BC Sugar Refinery Limited. He was a Director of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. until June 2005, a Director of Canico Resource Corp. until its takeover by Brazil's CVRD in 2005, a Director of Bema Gold Corp. until its takeover by Kinross Gold Corporation in 2007, a Director of Ventana Gold Corp. until its takeover by AUX Canada Acquisition Inc. in 2011, and a Director of Plutonic Power Corporation until its merger with Magma Energy Corp. in 2011. He resigned June 30, 2017 as Chair of Nevsun Resources Ltd. following its acquisition of Reservoir Minerals in 2017.

"Mr. Angus is a significant Falcon shareholder and we are very pleased to also add him to our Advisory Board. Tookie's knowledge and track record in mining financing, and M&A will be extremely beneficial to Falcon in advancing our mining exploration asset portfolio," states Karim Rayani, Falcon's Chief Executive Officer.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian, mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Its Ontario, Canada projects include: the Central Canada gold and copper projects in Atikokan; the Bruce and Camping lake projects in Red lake; the Wabunk Bay base metal project in Red Lake and an interest in the Burton gold property located near Sudbury. Falcon also has an agreement to acquire the Esperanza gold, copper project located within the Sierra de Las Minas District, Argentina.

