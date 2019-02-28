Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Falcon Gold Corp    FG   CA3060442074

FALCON GOLD CORP

(FG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Falcon Gold Announces AGM Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 05:55pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2019) - FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV: FG) ("Falcon" or the "Company") announces results of its Annual General ("AGM") held Thursday February 28, 2019. Shareholders voted in favour of all management resolutions proposed in the Company's Information Circular.

Resolutions proposed and approved include:

  1. The number of Directors for the Company was set at four.
  2. The four members elected to the Board of Directors include: Stephen J. Wilkinson, David G. Tafel, James D. Farley, and Brian L. Crawford.
  3. Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.
  4. The Company's Stock Option Plan was ratified.

Subsequent to the AGM, the Board of Directors re-appointed the following officers:
Mr. Stephen Wilkinson - CEO,
Mr. Brian Crawford - CFO,
Mr. Kenneth Cawkell - Secretary
Mr. David Tafel - Chairman, Audit Committee

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Its Ontario, Canada projects include: The Central Canada cobalt, copper, gold project; the Coomer Lake vanadium and titanium project; the Wabunk Bay cobalt, copper and nickel project, and the Burton gold property. Falcon also has an agreement to acquire 20,461 hectares within the Sierra de Las Minas District, Argentina which has hosted several past producing gold, copper and silver mines. The Company has 38,020,184 common shares outstanding and is listed on the TSX Venture exchange with the trading symbol: "FG". For information on the Company, please visit our website: www.falcongold.ca.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Falcon Gold Corp.

David Tafel
Chairman

Stephen Wilkinson
CEO & Director

Telephone: +1 604-683-1991
Email: info@falcongold.ca

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43142


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FALCON GOLD CORP
05:55pFalcon Gold Announces AGM Results
NE
02/27FALCON GOLD : Gulf air flies down premium boutique airline route
AQ
02/14Falcon Completes Check Assays of High-Grade Results from Gold, Silver and Cop..
NE
01/12FALCON GOLD : Government orders Shurugwi mining concern to shut down
AQ
01/11FALCON GOLD : closed
AQ
01/07Falcon Reports High-Grade Results from Gold, Silver and Copper Concessions, L..
NE
More news
Chart FALCON GOLD CORP
Duration : Period :
Falcon Gold Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Wilkinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Geophry Tafel Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Director
James Farley Independent Director
Kenneth A. Cawkell Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FALCON GOLD CORP16.67%0
BARRICK GOLD CORP-9.98%21 877
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION0.87%18 121
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED12.84%13 581
POLYUS PAO--.--%11 073
SHANDONG GOLD MINING8.89%10 135
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.