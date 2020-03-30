Log in
Falcon Gold Announces AGM Results

03/30/2020 | 07:00pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2020) -  FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV: FG) ("Falcon" or the "Company") announces results of its Annual General ("AGM") held Monday March 30, 2020. Shareholders voted in favour of all management resolutions proposed in the Company's Information Circular.

Resolutions proposed and approved include:

  1. The number of Directors for the Company was set at three.
  2. The members elected to the Board of Directors include- Mr. Karim Rayani, Mr. James D. Farley, and Mr. John Bossio.
  3. Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.
  4. The Company's Stock Option Plan was ratified.

Subsequent to the AGM, the Board of Directors re-appointed the following officers:
Mr. Karim Rayani- CEO,
Mr. James Farley- Interim CFO,
Mr. Kenneth Cawkell- Secretary

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian, mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Its Ontario, Canada projects include the Central Canada gold and copper projects in Atikokan; the Bruce and Camping lake gold projects in Red lake; the Wabunk Bay gold/base metal project in Red Lake and a 49 % interest in the Burton gold property with Iamgold Corp. located near Sudbury, Ontario

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Falcon Gold Corp.

Karim Rayani
CEO, Director

Telephone: 604-683-1991
Email: info@falcongold.ca

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53946


© Newsfilecorp 2020
