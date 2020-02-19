Falcon Gold Corp & Int. Montoro Mobilize to the Camping Lake Property, Red Lake District

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2020) - FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV: FG) ("Falcon" or the "Company") reports its joint venture partner, International Montoro Resources, has secured an exploration crew to mobilize on its Camping Lake property.

The Camping Lake property is located along the Pakwash / Longlegged Fault deformation zone and is approximately 20 kilometers south of Great Bear's Dixie Project and 8 kilometers south of BTU Metals Corp's TNT basemetals Target.

The first phase of the Camping Lake 2020 exploration program consists of approximately 20-line kilometers ("km") of ground VLF/EM geophysics and soil geochemistry surveys. The program's objective is to delineate mineralized structures related to past gold and base metal discoveries in the region and outline targets for follow-up trenching and drilling.

The 2,200-hectare Camping Lake property is contained within the Birch-Uchi-Confederation Lake greenstone belt, which hosts the world-renowned Red Lake gold deposits and includes the Dixie project, currently being drilled by Great Bear Resources Ltd. ("GBR"). GBR has recently reported exciting drill results with mineralized intersections commonly returning bonanza gold grades in association with coarse visible gold grains. Most recently GBR reported drill hole BR-068 intersecting 10.58 grams per tonne gold over 21.00 metres, including 48.98 g/t gold over 3.25 metres (see February 13, 2020 news release for further highlights of current results). BTU Metals Corp ("BTU") has also recently announced additional drilling on their TNT-target following up on prior work which boasts significant intercepts of mineralization including an assay highlight of 44.3 m of 1.14% CuEq with intervals containing as much as 5.56% Cu, 99.6 g/t Ag, and 2 g/t Au.

From 2010 to 2013, the Camping Lake property area was subjected to work programs completed by Laurentian Goldfields Ltd. which included: petrographic studies; diamond drilling, rock, soil and sediment samples; along with airborne and ground geophysics. Various anomalies were identified in the aforementioned programs including gold and zinc anomalies which are present along a significant >1 km highly magnetic trend through the northern portion of the property. This trend represents the initial target area for the 2020 winter work program.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Alex Pleson, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian, mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Its Ontario, Canada, projects include the Central Canada gold and copper projects in Atikokan, the Wabunk Bay gold/base metals project in Red Lake, Bruce and Camping Lake gold projects in Red Lake, and a 49-per-cent interest in the Burton gold property with Iamgold located near Sudbury, Ont.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Falcon Gold Corp.

Karim Rayani

CEO, Director

Telephone: 604-683-1991

Email: info@falcongold.ca

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52562