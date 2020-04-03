Log in
Falcon Grants Incentive Stock Options

04/03/2020 | 07:05pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2020) - Falcon Gold Corp.'s board of directors, in compliance with the company's stock option plan, has granted 1.5 million incentive stock options exercisable for up to 2 years at a price of $ 0.05 cents a unit to certain directors, officers and consultants of the company.

About Falcon Gold Corp.
Falcon is a Canadian, mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Its Ontario, Canada projects include; The Central Canada gold and copper projects in Atikokan; the Bruce and Camping lake gold projects in Red lake; the Wabunk Bay Platinum base metal project in Red Lake and a 49% interest in the Burton gold property with Iamgold in Sudbury.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Falcon Gold Corp.

Karim Rayani
CEO, Director

Telephone: 604-683-1991
Email: info@falcongold.ca

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54126


© Newsfilecorp 2020
